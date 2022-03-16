U.S. markets closed

Global Water Electrolysis Machine Market Is Projected to Register 7.7% CAGR and Top a Valuation of US$ 21.26 Bn by 2030: FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Water Electrolysis Machine Market Driven by Growing Sustainability Initiatives: FMI Report

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water electrolysis machine market has been impacted marginally by the coronavirus pandemic. As per a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the industry surpassed US$ 11.71 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to reflect a healthy 7.7% CAGR through 2030. Innovations in crude oil processing applications will support developments in the market.

Water Electrolysis Machine Market Size (2022)

US$ 11.71 Bn

Sales Forecast (2030)

US$ 21.26 Bn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2030)

7.7% CAGR

Share of Top 5 Market Players

50

%

Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12823

Despite the steady rise of the water electrolysis machine market, prohibitive capital costs and high levels of electricity consumption restrain market growth.

Key Takeaways from Water Electrolysis Machine Market

  • The size of the water electrolysis machines market is estimated to surpass US$ 10.2 Bn by the end of 2020, with renewable energy and chemical applications being the driving factors behind the industry.

  • Alkaline water electrolysis machines will witness high demand, while PEM options are also likely to reflect steady growth on the back of higher efficacy in electrolysis processes.

  • 500 to 2000 L/Hr offerings in the water electrolysis machines market reflect relatively higher demand, owing to reduced risk of hydrogen crossovers.

  • East Asia is a prominent regional market reflecting relatively faster growth in adoption rates owing to major scope for industrial applications in China and Japan.

“Higher investments and favourable policies by government towards the development of sustainable, renewable energy sources, and the use of hydrogen in steel, chemicals, electronics & semiconductors, petroleum, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and power generation, are major factors driving the growth of the global water electrolysis machine market,” said a lead analyst from FMI.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12823

COVID-19 Impact on Water Electrolysis Machine Market

The growth of the water electrolysis machine market is expected to be marginally slower that previous years owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Restrictions on transportation, logistics, and trade have disrupted supply chains for raw materials and components essential for the functioning o the water electrolysis machines.

Restrictions on non-essential commodities also hurt market growth. The market is likely to start recovery towards the end of 2020. The focus on research activities and product development are likely to aid market players in leveraging growth opportunities in the post pandemic era.

Water Electrolysis Machine Market by Type:

  • Proton Exchange Membranes

  • Alkaline Water Electrolysis

  • Others

Water Electrolysis Machine Market by Input Power:

  • Below 5 MW Water Electrolysis Machines

  • 5-10 MW Water Electrolysis Machines

  • Above 10 MW Water Electrolysis Machines

Water Electrolysis Machine Market by Hydrogen Production:

  • Below 500 L/Hr Water Electrolysis Machines

  • 500 – 2000 L/Hr Water Electrolysis Machines

  • Above 2000 L/Hr Water Electrolysis Machines

Water Electrolysis Machine Market by End Use:

  • Chemicals

  • Petroleum

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Power Plants

  • Electronics & Semiconductors

  • Steel Plants

  • Others

Water Electrolysis Machine Market by Region:

  • North America Water Electrolysis Machine Market

  • Latin America Water Electrolysis Machine Market

  • Europe Water Electrolysis Machine Market

  • East Asia Water Electrolysis Machine Market

  • South Asia & Pacific Water Electrolysis Machine Market

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA) Water Electrolysis Machine Market

Ask Us Your Questions About This Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12823

Who is Winning?

The market study by Future Market Insights has provided in-depth details on major business strategies that play influencing roles in the water electrolysis machine market. Major players in the industry have been focused on strategic acquisitions and collaborations, in addition to the consolidation of market presence through product development endeavors.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., Nel ASA, Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers GmbH, AREVA H2Gen, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Kobelco Eco-Solutions Co. Ltd., C&E Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. are major companies operating in the water electrolysis machine market.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape

Bottle Jack Market – The bottle jack market is anticipated to show promising growth prospects during the forecast period (2022-2032).

ESD Workstations Market – The ESD workstations market is anticipated to register a promising CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Industrial Fryers Market – The global industrial fryers market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2032.

Edge Banders Market – FMI projects the global edge banders market to expand at robust value CAGR by 2032

End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market - Global end-of-pipe air pollution control equipment demand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032.

Chopper Pumps Market – The market is expected to reach US$ 818.4 Mn by the end of the year. Going forward, the global chopper pumps market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.21 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5% (2022-2030)

Bonded Magnets Market – The global bonded magnets market is currently valued at around US$ 2.38 Bn, and is anticipated to progress at a healthy CAGR of 5% to reach US$ 3.52 Bn by 2030-end.

Industrial Vacuum Evaporation Systems Market – Industrial vacuum evaporation system consumption is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. At present, the global industrial vacuum evaporation systems market is worth US$ 2.43 Bn, and is estimated to attain a revenue total of US$ 4.16 Bn by the end of 2030.

Automated Sortation System Market – With sales of automated sortation systems enjoying Y-o-Y growth of 5.9% in 2022, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 8.09 Bn. The global automated sortation system market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 14.35 Bn by 2030, expanding at a high CAGR of 7.4% (2022-2030).

Water Electrolysis Machine Market - Worldwide water electrolysis machine sales were valued at around US$ 10.93 Bn at the end of 2021. The global water electrolysis machine market is projected to register 7.7% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 21.26 Bn by 2030.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/water-electrolysis-machine-market


