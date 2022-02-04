Global Water Filters Market 2022-2027: Germany Accounted for Largest Market for Water Filters in European Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Filters Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water filters market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2022-2027.



The presence of major players such as SUEZ, Pall Corporation, Pentair, Veolia, DuPont is expected to boost the sales of water filters that generally utilize the activated carbon and ion exchange filters with enrichment vitamin E and C. However, the governmental policies, the rising waterborne diseases, awareness among the millennial population, and the rise in the environmental impact of bottled water are expected to propel the market for water treatment systems.

Germany accounted for the largest market for water filters in the European region, followed by the UK. While Italy and Spain are regarded as other potential markets, the scope for filters is comparatively low in Scandinavian countries, owing to the high quality and safe tap water boost investors confidence in the market.



The Report Addresses:

Deteriorating Water Quality

Growth in Smart Water Filters

Technological Advancements

Potential in Aftermarket

Rise in Awareness on Water-Borne Diseases

Importance of RO Filtration Systems

The Report Includes a Detailed Analysis by:

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Improving the taste and odor of tap water for drinking has been the major objective of players in the market that makes drinking as dominant end-use in the residential segment.

Filter cartridges are used in numerous industrial applications to trap contaminants and solid waste. In addition, cartridges filters eliminate submicron particulate matter. The revenue for the cartridge segment is expected to reach USD 5.38 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period.

Dual filters provide efficient particle removal under the conditions of a high filtration rate. Wastewater treatment plants are significant as normal water comprises impurities that can be harmful to humans, animals, and the environment. Therefore, the application of dual filters is the best solution for contaminated water. Thereby, technology experiencing top-line growth in the market.

Market Segmentation by Media Type

Single and Dual Stage

Cartridges

Multimedia

Market Segmentation by Application

Water Dispenser

Home Water Filtration

Washing Machine and Refrigerator

Water Softening

Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution

Offline

Online

Market Segmentation by End-Users

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC was the fastest-growing market for water filters with China being the market leader in 2021. The growth is mainly supported by strong economic development and booming middle-class consumers in India and China. APAC region which is expected to account for over 70% of the middle-class population by 2030, thus possesses a huge positive influence on the market growth with driving demand for the water filters market.

Italy and Spain are considered as other potential markets, the scope for filters is comparatively low in Scandinavian countries, owing to the high quality and safe tap water. The high proportion of bottled water consumption, presence of natural aquifers, strict water management policies as guided by EU directives are major challenges for water filter vendors in the region where the expected absolute growth is confined to 38.61%.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Low product differentiation in the high-end markets results in the moderate bargaining power of buyers. With the expected rise in new vendors across the globe, competition is expected to witness a surge with vendors investing in R&D facilities, eventually boosting the vendors' confidence in the market.

Pentair is a BBB Accredited Business and an active Water Quality Association member. It is also a DVGW Certified company striving to offer innovative, eco-friendly, and cost-effective residences. Consumers give high preference to the certifications of products like NSF/ANSI as they signify the quality and standard of the filters that anticipate the market's growth.

Prominent Vendors

Pentair

SUEZ

Pall Corporation

Veolia

DuPont

Other Prominent Vendors

Evoqua Water Technologies

Culligan

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

AXEON Water Technologies

Ion Exchange

EcoWater Systems

KENT RO Systems

Meissner Filtration Products

Porex

Aquasana

APEC Water Systems

iSpring Water Systems

3M

GHP Group

Express Water

Helen of Troy

Big Berkey Water Filters

AquaHomeGroup

SpringWell Water Filtration Systems

Aquafilter

