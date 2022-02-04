U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

Global Water Filters Market 2022-2027: Germany Accounted for Largest Market for Water Filters in European Region

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Filters Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The water filters market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2022-2027.

The presence of major players such as SUEZ, Pall Corporation, Pentair, Veolia, DuPont is expected to boost the sales of water filters that generally utilize the activated carbon and ion exchange filters with enrichment vitamin E and C. However, the governmental policies, the rising waterborne diseases, awareness among the millennial population, and the rise in the environmental impact of bottled water are expected to propel the market for water treatment systems.

Germany accounted for the largest market for water filters in the European region, followed by the UK. While Italy and Spain are regarded as other potential markets, the scope for filters is comparatively low in Scandinavian countries, owing to the high quality and safe tap water boost investors confidence in the market.

The Report Addresses:

  • Deteriorating Water Quality

  • Growth in Smart Water Filters

  • Technological Advancements

  • Potential in Aftermarket

  • Rise in Awareness on Water-Borne Diseases

  • Importance of RO Filtration Systems

The Report Includes a Detailed Analysis by:

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

  • Improving the taste and odor of tap water for drinking has been the major objective of players in the market that makes drinking as dominant end-use in the residential segment.

  • Filter cartridges are used in numerous industrial applications to trap contaminants and solid waste. In addition, cartridges filters eliminate submicron particulate matter. The revenue for the cartridge segment is expected to reach USD 5.38 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period.

  • Dual filters provide efficient particle removal under the conditions of a high filtration rate. Wastewater treatment plants are significant as normal water comprises impurities that can be harmful to humans, animals, and the environment. Therefore, the application of dual filters is the best solution for contaminated water. Thereby, technology experiencing top-line growth in the market.

Market Segmentation by Media Type

  • Single and Dual Stage

  • Cartridges

  • Multimedia

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Water Dispenser

  • Home Water Filtration

  • Washing Machine and Refrigerator

  • Water Softening

  • Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution

  • Offline

  • Online

Market Segmentation by End-Users

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

  • APAC was the fastest-growing market for water filters with China being the market leader in 2021. The growth is mainly supported by strong economic development and booming middle-class consumers in India and China. APAC region which is expected to account for over 70% of the middle-class population by 2030, thus possesses a huge positive influence on the market growth with driving demand for the water filters market.

  • Italy and Spain are considered as other potential markets, the scope for filters is comparatively low in Scandinavian countries, owing to the high quality and safe tap water. The high proportion of bottled water consumption, presence of natural aquifers, strict water management policies as guided by EU directives are major challenges for water filter vendors in the region where the expected absolute growth is confined to 38.61%.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Low product differentiation in the high-end markets results in the moderate bargaining power of buyers. With the expected rise in new vendors across the globe, competition is expected to witness a surge with vendors investing in R&D facilities, eventually boosting the vendors' confidence in the market.

  • Pentair is a BBB Accredited Business and an active Water Quality Association member. It is also a DVGW Certified company striving to offer innovative, eco-friendly, and cost-effective residences. Consumers give high preference to the certifications of products like NSF/ANSI as they signify the quality and standard of the filters that anticipate the market's growth.

Prominent Vendors

  • Pentair

  • SUEZ

  • Pall Corporation

  • Veolia

  • DuPont

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Evoqua Water Technologies

  • Culligan

  • MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

  • AXEON Water Technologies

  • Ion Exchange

  • EcoWater Systems

  • KENT RO Systems

  • Meissner Filtration Products

  • Porex

  • Aquasana

  • APEC Water Systems

  • iSpring Water Systems

  • 3M

  • GHP Group

  • Express Water

  • Helen of Troy

  • Big Berkey Water Filters

  • AquaHomeGroup

  • SpringWell Water Filtration Systems

  • Aquafilter

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cuqk3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-water-filters-market-2022-2027-germany-accounted-for-largest-market-for-water-filters-in-european-region-301475566.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

