Global Water Filters Markets Outlook & Forecasts, 2022-2027: Potential in Aftermarket Sales, Rising Awareness of Waterborne Diseases, & Importance of RO Filtration Systems

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Filters Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water filters market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2022-2027.

The presence of major players such as SUEZ, Pall Corporation, Pentair, Veolia, DuPont is expected to boost the sales of water filters that generally utilize the activated carbon and ion exchange filters with enrichment vitamin E and C. However, the governmental policies, the rising waterborne diseases, awareness among the millennial population, and the rise in the environmental impact of bottled water are expected to propel the market for water treatment systems.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

  • Improving the taste and odor of tap water for drinking has been the major objective of players in the market that makes drinking as dominant end-use in the residential segment.

  • Filter cartridges are used in numerous industrial applications to trap contaminants and solid waste. In addition, cartridges filters eliminate submicron particulate matter. The revenue for the cartridge segment is expected to reach USD 5.38 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period.

  • Dual filters provide efficient particle removal under the conditions of a high filtration rate. Wastewater treatment plants are significant as normal water comprises impurities that can be harmful to humans, animals, and the environment. Therefore, the application of dual filters is the best solution for contaminated water. Thereby, technology experiencing top-line growth in the market.

KEY POINTS

  • One of the most common ways to purify the personalized water supply is through water filtration systems that are also more cost-effective when compared with bottled water, eventually propelling the growth of the water filters market.

  • The water filters are designed to remove impurities from the water including sediments, taste, odor, bacteria, herbicides, pesticides to improve the quality of residential applications such as drinking, cooking, bathing, and other appliances. Mechanical, absorption, ion exchange, reverse osmosis (RO) is some of the most common filtration methods available in the market.

  • Germany accounted for the largest market for water filters in the European region, followed by the UK. While Italy and Spain are regarded as other potential markets, the scope for filters is comparatively low in Scandinavian countries, owing to the high quality and safe tap water boost investors confidence in the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

  • APAC was the fastest-growing market for water filters with China being the market leader in 2021. The growth is mainly supported by strong economic development and booming middle-class consumers in India and China. APAC region which is expected to account for over 70% of the middle-class population by 2030, thus possesses a huge positive influence on the market growth with driving demand for the water filters market.

  • Italy and Spain are considered as other potential markets, the scope for filters is comparatively low in Scandinavian countries, owing to the high quality and safe tap water. The high proportion of bottled water consumption, presence of natural aquifers, strict water management policies as guided by EU directives are major challenges for water filter vendors in the region where the expected absolute growth is confined to 38.61%.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Low product differentiation in the high-end markets results in the moderate bargaining power of buyers. With the expected rise in new vendors across the globe, competition is expected to witness a surge with vendors investing in R&D facilities, eventually boosting the vendors' confidence in the market.

  • Pentair is a BBB Accredited Business and an active Water Quality Association member. It is also a DVGW Certified company striving to offer innovative, eco-friendly, and cost-effective residences. Consumers give high preference to the certifications of products like NSF/ANSI as they signify the quality and standard of the filters that anticipate the market's growth.

THIS REPORT ADDRESSES:

  • Deteriorating Water Quality

  • Growth in Smart Water Filters

  • Technological Advancements

  • Potential in Aftermarket

  • Rise in Awareness on Water-Borne Diseases

  • Importance of RO Filtration Systems

Prominent Vendors

  • Pentair

  • SUEZ

  • Pall Corporation

  • Veolia

  • DuPont

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Evoqua Water Technologies

  • Culligan

  • MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

  • AXEON Water Technologies

  • Ion Exchange

  • EcoWater Systems

  • KENT RO Systems

  • Meissner Filtration Products

  • Porex

  • Aquasana

  • APEC Water Systems

  • iSpring Water Systems

  • 3M

  • GHP Group

  • Express Water

  • Helen of Troy

  • Big Berkey Water Filters

  • AquaHomeGroup

  • SpringWell Water Filtration Systems

  • Aquafilter

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Common Filtration Methods
7.2.1 Reverse Osmosis
7.2.2 Activated & Granulated Carbon
7.2.3 ION Exchange
7.2.4 Alkaline
7.2.5 Sediment
7.3 Types of Residential Water Filters
7.3.1 Whole House
7.3.2 Under the Sink
7.3.3 Countertop
7.3.4 Pitchers & Dispensers
7.3.5 Faucet
7.3.6 Shower Mounted
7.3.7 Inline
7.4 Water Filter Cartridges
7.5 TDS Levels
7.6 Self Cleaning Technology
7.7 Covid-19 Impact

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Deteriorating Water Quality
8.2 Growth in Smart Water Filters
8.3 Technological Advancements

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Potential in Aftermarket Sales
9.2 Rising Awareness of Waterborne Diseases
9.3 Importance of RO Filtration Systems

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Complying with Standards & Certifications
10.2 Low Penetration & High Maintenance Cost
10.3 High-Quality Tap Water in Developed Economies

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Media Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Single & Dual Stage
12.4 Cartridges
12.5 Multimedia

13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Water Dispensers
13.4 Home Water Filtration
13.5 Washing Machines & Refrigerators
13.6 Water Softening

14 Distribution
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Offline
14.4 Online

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Residential
15.4 Commercial
15.5 Industrial

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9jfnr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


