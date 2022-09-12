Global Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027: Freshwater Depletion and the Increased Need for Wirt
The scope of the market analyzed in this report includes water infrastructure repair technologies used in global drinking water distribution and wastewater collection (e.g., sewer, stormwater) piped infrastructure systems.
Components of these piped systems include water distribution and wastewater collection pipes, along with the connectors, fittings, flanges, couplings, valves and adaptors connected to these pipes. The types of WIRT included in this report include assessment, spot repair, rehabilitation and replacement technologies.
With the dramatic temperature increases and climate change over the past years, water consumption has risen dramatically across the globe. Despite being a critical asset, water is undervalued across many parts of the world, and its use is largely unsustainable. The rise in water demand coupled with limited supply and uneven distribution are leading to water stress across the various region around the globe.
Water losses are often caused by inadequate maintenance of the distribution network. With a 75- to 100-year lifespan, much of America's underground pipes are due for replacement. Based on an analysis by the American Water Works Association, approximately one-third of water mains nationwide will require replacement by 2040.
As an indication of mounting needs, water mains currently experience an estimated 240,000 breaks annually. Similarly, in many European countries, the infrastructure has come to an end of its lifespan, causing numerous water breaks and leaks. For this reason, timely pipeline rehabilitation and replacement are crucial to ensure the smooth operation of the entire water supply network.
There are several other factors driving growth within the global water infrastructure repair technology market. Some of them include population increases; newly built water distribution and wastewater collection systems; diminishing water supplies; new and improved technologies; increased interests in sustainability; and numerous other economic, political, social, demographic and technological factors.
The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on water infrastructure repair technology market at the global level. The section will include COVID-19 disruptions on demand and supply of technologies used for water infrastructure rehabilitation.
A separate section on the Russia-Ukraine war provides detailed analysis of the impact the war on water infrastructure repair technology market.
The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ million), considering 2021 as base year and market forecasts from 2022 to 2027. Regional-level market size, with respect to category, application and system type, will also be provided. The impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are considered while estimating the market size.
Report Includes
37 data tables and 63 additional tables
An updated review and analysis of the global markets for water infrastructure repair technologies
Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Understanding of the new technologies and developments in the water infrastructure repair technologies industry, and identification of segments with high growth potential and their future growth prospects
Estimation of the actual market size for water infrastructure repair technology, market forecast in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by category, system type, technology type, application and geographic region
In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, deterrents and challenges affecting the global market for water infrastructure and repair technology
Highlights of the impact of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war on the market for water infrastructure repair technology
Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on recent developments and region-specific macroeconomic factors
Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Updated information on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, business expansions, and product launch strategies within the water infrastructure repair technology industry
Company profiles of major players within the industry 3M, Aegion Corp., Applied Felts Inc., Aries Industries Inc., Advanced Trenchless Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Market Definition
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Intended Audience
Scope of Report
Methodology
What's New in this Report?
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Population Growth
Increasing Global Water Consumption
Water Pollution
Increased Water Value Good for Wirt
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Water Infrastructure Repair Technology by Category
Pipe Failure Types
Common Pipe Types
Asbestos Cement
Cast Iron
Copper
Cross-Linked Polyethylene
Ductile Iron
Glass-Reinforced Polymer
High-Density Polyethylene Pipe
Galvanized Steel Pipe
Lead Pipe
Polybutylene Pipe
Polyethylene Pipe
Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe
Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe
Steel Pipe
Pipe Life Expectancies
Drinking Water and Wastewater Systems
Public Facility and Industrial Water Supply
Astm International and Other Regulatory Guidance for Wirt
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine War on the Market
Covid-19 Impact
Russia-Ukraine War
Russian Weaponization of Water in Its Invasion of Ukraine
Chapter 5 Growth Factors
Overview
Water Highly Undervalued
Non-Revenue Water Loss Dramatic in Some Areas
More People Translates to Higher Demand for Wirt
Population Shifts Guide Wirt Market
Increasing Global Water Consumption and Wirt Demand
Freshwater Depletion and the Increased Need for Wirt
Water Scarcity and Stress Affecting Wirt Market Need
Pollution Makes Water More Precious
Climate Change Undeniable as Weather Changes Become Increasingly Dramatic
Action Taken to Adjust to Climate Change
Utilities Respond to Climate Change
Mass Migrations and Their Impact on Infrastructure Systems
Need for Wirt Increases as Pipes Continue to Age
Europe
New Zealand
United States
Mexico City
Canada
Concerns Over Lead Promote Pipe Replacement Projects
Impact Investing and Sustainability
Funding for Wirt Often An Issue
Rural and Urban Utilities Both Struggle for Funding
Pipe Insurance
Leaks and Their Effect on Wirt Investment
Assessment Technologies Fuel Wirt Market Growth
Smart Meters Everywhere
Trenchless Technologies Spur Wirt Market Growth
Trenchless Technologies More Green
Wirt Enthusiasts Must Compete for Attention
Pipe Installation and Repair Avoidance
Regulation Improvements Supporting Growth in Some Regions
European Union
United States
China
Mexico
Canada
Australia
United Kingdom
Public-Private Partnership Involvement in Wirt
Government Push for Ppps
Public/Private Partnerships and Private Ventures Benefit Developing Regions
Differing Opinions Regarding Public/Private Partnerships
Private Utility Companies on the Rise
Push to Separate Combined Sewer Systems Promotes Wirt
Hidden Troubles Easy to Ignore
Public Education Supporting the Wirt Market
Proactive Repair Outshining Emergency Repair
Aid to Developing Countries Boosting the Wirt Market
Aid Not Always Welcome
Improved Sanitation and Drinking Water Coverage Good for Wirt
Maintenance Just as Important as Building
World is Becoming Richer: Wirt to Benefit
Governments Supporting Wirt Projects
United States
Mexico
Canada
China
Hong Kong
Role of Non-Governmental Organizations in Supporting the Wirt Market
World Works to Eradicate Open Defecation
Poop: Not a Savory Subject
Cybersecurity Becoming More of An Issue
Danger of Free or Inexpensive Services
So Many Questions: Difficult to Choose Wirt Technology
Successful Projects Promote Wirt
Reliable Data Elusive in Poorer Regions
Food, Water and Energy Packaged
Concerns Over Styrene in Cipp Supports Some Wirt Products
Hazards of Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe
More Long-Distance Pipelines, More Pipe and More Wirt
Employment Opportunities and Career Options in the Wirt Market
Associations and Organizations Propel Market Growth
United Kingdom Water Industry Research
American Water Works Association
Canadian Water and Wastewater Association
Chapter 6 Global Market Growth by Segment
Overview
Market by System Type
Drinking Water Market by Technology Type
Wastewater Market by Technology Type
Market by Category
Assessment
Spot Repair
Rehabilitation
Replacement
Market by Application
Public Facility
Industrial Water Supply
Chapter 7 Global Market by Region and Country
Overview
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Chapter 8 Wirt Technologies
Overview
Open Cut Pipe Repair Versus Trenchless Pipe Repair
Assessment
Visual Inspection
Acoustic Leak Detection
Electromagnetic Inspection
Ultrasonic
Other Assessment Technologies
Spot Repair
Pipe Wrapping
Pipe Sleeves
Sprays
Pipe Clamps
Joint Repair
Rehabilitation
Pipe Lining
Sliplining
Close-Fit Lining
Spray Liners
Cured-In-Place Pipe Lining
Spiral Wound Lining
Replacement
Pipe Bursting
Pipe Splitting
Pipe Reaming
Pipe Extraction
Innovative Technologies and Product Trends
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Competitive Landscape: Global
Major Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
3M
Aclara Technologies LLC
Advanced Trenchless Inc.
Aegion Corp.
Applied Felts Inc.
Aquarius Spectrum Ltd.
Aries Industries Inc.
Brawo Systems GmbH
Cues Inc.
Echologics
Hammerhead Trenchless Equipment
Hermes Technologie GmbH & Co Kg
Hydratech, LLC
Lanzo Companies
Link-Pipe Inc.
National Liner LLC
Picote Oy Ltd.
Steve Vick International Ltd.
