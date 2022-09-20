U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

Global Water Meter Market to Reach $25.99 Billion by 2027

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Meter Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The Global Water Meter Market is estimated to be USD 21.28 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 25.99 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.08%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Water Meter Market is segmented based on Technology, Application, and Geography.

  • By Technology, the market is classified into Ultrasonic Meter, Electromagnetic Meter, and Mechanical Meter.

  • By Application, the market is classified into Water Utilities and Industries.

  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Water Meter Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Water Meter Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Utilities' Focus Toward Reducing Nonrevenue Water

  • Need for Smart Water Metering to Optimize Water Consumption

  • Need for Accuracy in Billing

Restraints

  • Lack of Government Initiatives

  • Lack of Awareness and Acceptance by End-Users

Opportunities

  • Replacement of Aging Infrastructure

  • Digitalization of the Water Industry Operations

Challenges

  • High Initial Investments and Long Payback Period

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.2.3 Models
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2 Top-Down Approach
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Water Meter Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ultrasonic Meter
6.3 Electromagnetic Meter
6.4 Mechanical Meter

7 Global Water Meter Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Water Utilities
7.3 Industries

8 Americas' Water Meter Market

9 Europe's Water Meter Market

10 Middle East and Africa's Water Meter Market

11 APAC's Water Meter Market

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Aclara Technologies

  • Apator

  • Arad Group

  • B Meters

  • Badger Meter

  • Datamatics

  • Diehl Group

  • Elster Group SE

  • Itron

  • Kamstrup

  • Landis+Gyr

  • Maddalena S.p.A.

  • Mueller Systems

  • Neptune Technology Group

  • Sensus

  • Xylem

  • Zenner

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7olmjk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-water-meter-market-to-reach-25-99-billion-by-2027--301628550.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

