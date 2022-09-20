Global Water Meter Market to Reach $25.99 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Meter Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



The Global Water Meter Market is estimated to be USD 21.28 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 25.99 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.08%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Water Meter Market is segmented based on Technology, Application, and Geography.

By Technology, the market is classified into Ultrasonic Meter, Electromagnetic Meter, and Mechanical Meter.

By Application, the market is classified into Water Utilities and Industries.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Water Meter Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Water Meter Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Story continues

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Utilities' Focus Toward Reducing Nonrevenue Water

Need for Smart Water Metering to Optimize Water Consumption

Need for Accuracy in Billing

Restraints

Lack of Government Initiatives

Lack of Awareness and Acceptance by End-Users

Opportunities

Replacement of Aging Infrastructure

Digitalization of the Water Industry Operations

Challenges

High Initial Investments and Long Payback Period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Water Meter Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ultrasonic Meter

6.3 Electromagnetic Meter

6.4 Mechanical Meter



7 Global Water Meter Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Water Utilities

7.3 Industries



8 Americas' Water Meter Market



9 Europe's Water Meter Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Water Meter Market



11 APAC's Water Meter Market



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aclara Technologies

Apator

Arad Group

Arad Group

B Meters

Badger Meter

Datamatics

Diehl Group

Elster Group SE

Itron

Kamstrup

Landis+Gyr

Maddalena S.p.A.

Mueller Systems

Neptune Technology Group

Sensus

Xylem

Zenner

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7olmjk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-water-meter-market-to-reach-25-99-billion-by-2027--301628550.html

SOURCE Research and Markets