Global Water Pumps Market Report 2021-2029 - Wastewater Treatment to Boost Water Pumps Demand

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Pumps Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water pumps market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6%

The growth can be attributed to rising urbanization, industrialization, and industrial use. Water pumps move water through a pipeline system and build enough pressure for its intended use by employing various mechanical and hydraulic principles. A pump gets the power through an electric motor to transform kinetic or rotational energy into hydrodynamic energy for fluid flow.

This report covers all the quantitative components of the water pump industry and also discusses its major drivers, the obstacles they confront, the market's development potential, and its future prospects.

Wastewater Treatment to Boost Water Pumps Demand

The increasing need for wastewater treatment in the industrial sector is expected to drive up demand for water pumps in the coming years. Furthermore, ongoing developments in the industrial sector, particularly in power and energy, and agriculture, have significantly increased the current demand for water pumps.

The water pump market is expected to grow in the near future as a result of several government programmes to recycle wastewater in order to prevent water pollution globally. The need to consume clean water to maintain a healthy and disease-free lifestyle, the development of water recycling industries, and the rising demand for solar water pumps are all expected to generate substantial growth potential for participants in the water pump market in the coming years.

Certain factors, however, impede the water pumps market, the increasing threat posed by unorganised competitors in the Asia-Pacific, particularly in the agricultural sector. Poor farmers in underdeveloped nations are price sensitive and prefer to acquire low-cost water pumps over branded pumps.

Centrifugal Water Pumps Dominate the Market

The market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and region. Based on the type segment, the water pumps market is divided into centrifugal, positive displacement, and axial-flow. Centrifugal water pumps are widely used in industrial applications such as buildings, wells, fire protection systems, and hot water circulation. In hydraulic systems, positive displacement water pumps are employed.

Centrifugal pumps dominated the water pump market, accounting for more than half of the market share. A large number of applications involve centrifugal pumps and can be employed in diverse configurations such as axial and mixed flow pumps, single-step pumps, submersible pumps, multi-stage pumps and sealless and circulatory flow pumps to solve the flow control difficulties in various end uses.

Based on end-user, the market is divided into industrial, municipal, agriculture, and domestic. The general industrial sector dominated the market owing to the increasing urbanization and industrialization in countries like India and China.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market

This geographic expansion might be ascribed to ongoing infrastructural developments in developing nations like China and India. Furthermore, the region's rising reliance on groundwater for agricultural and irrigation uses as a result of erratic monsoons is expected to drive up water pumps demand in the coming years.

Over the next few years, North America is expected to provide considerable growth possibilities. Increasing domestic activities in developed countries such as Canada and the United States are expected to drive the region's water pump market growth. Furthermore, increased government initiatives in the United States to recycle wastewater are expected to drive the North American water pumps market over the forecast timeframe.

Key Players

Gardner Denver, Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Weatherford International Inc, General Electric Company, Ebara Corporation, V-Guard, CRI Pumps Pvt. Limited, and Xylem Inc. are the major players in this market.

Players have utilized a range of marketing techniques to stay competitive in the worldwide water pumps market, including new product launches, expansion, joint ventures, and acquisitions. The report contains a thorough examination of leading companies as well as a discussion of the market competing. Product launching is a crucial tactic for the key players in the water pumps market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Water Pumps Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Current Scenario: New Product Launches, Increase in Animal-Free Testing
3.3. Drivers
3.4. Challenges
3.5. Opportunities
3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020
3.7. Competitive Landscape (Key Players)
3.7.1. Mergers and Acquisition Analysis
3.7.2. Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnership
3.7.3. New Product Launches

Chapter 4. Water Pumps Market, By Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Centrifugal
4.3. Positive Displacement
4.4. Axial-Flow
4.5. Others

Chapter 5. Water Pumps Market, By End-User, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Industrial
5.3. Municipal
5.4. Agricultural
5.5. Domestic
5.6. Others

Chapter 6. Water Pumps Market, By Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.1. Definition & Scope
6.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2029
6.3. Regional Market Dashboard
6.4. Regional Market Snapshot
6.5. Regional Market Share Analysis 2019 to 2029

Chapter 7. North America Water Pumps Market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 8. Latin America Water Pumps Market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 9. Europe Water Pumps Market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 10. Asia Pacific Water Pumps Market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 11. Middle East & Africa (MEA)Water Pumps Market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1. Business Overview
12.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)
12.3. Application Portfolio
12.4. Key Developments

  • Gardner Denver

  • Torishima Pump Mfg. Co. Ltd.

  • Kirloskar Brothers Limited

  • Baker Hughes Incorporated

  • Weatherford International Inc

  • General Electric Company

  • Ebara Corporation

  • V-Guard

  • CRI Pumps Pvt. Limited

  • Xylem Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ieseii

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


