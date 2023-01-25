U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

The global water quality monitoring market is estimated to develop with a 5.91% CAGR during 2023-2032

·3 min read
The deterioration of water quality owing to industrial waste and other contaminants is one of the primary factors influencing the growth of the global water quality monitoring market. MARKET INSIGHTS.

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL WATER QUALITY MONITORING MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032"
The deterioration of water quality owing to industrial waste and other contaminants is one of the primary factors influencing the growth of the global water quality monitoring market.

MARKET INSIGHTS
The global water quality monitoring market is classified into segments based on components and applications.Various water quality monitoring systems applications include utilities, residential, commercial, industrial, and others.

The demand for water quality monitoring systems is surging from commercial sectors owing to the increasing stress of regulatory bodies on wastewater treatment and growing interest in water preservation. As a result, the market for water quality monitoring is expected to propel in the upcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
Based on geography, the global water quality monitoring market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World, including the remaining countries.North America is expected to dominate the global water quality monitoring market owing to strict government regulations and initiatives for clean water supply.

Also, the demand for water quality monitoring systems is surging from both commercial and residential, boosting the market growth.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market has many players with a set economic base.The strategic initiatives by the companies to overcome the challenges result in a highly competitive market.

Moreover, the rapid urbanization and inclusion of new water technologies further boost the competition in the market.
Some well-established companies functioning in the global water quality monitoring market are ThermoFisher Scientific, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, General Electric Company, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC
2. BADGER METER
3. DANAHER CORPORATION
4. EMERSON ELECTRIC CO
5. EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP
6. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
7. HORIBA INSTRUMENTS LTD
8. PENTAIR PLC
9. REAL TECH WATER
10. SHIMADZU CORPORATION
11. SWAN ENVIRONMENTAL
12. TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC
13. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC
14. UPONOR
15. XYLEM INC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06411793/?utm_source=GNW

