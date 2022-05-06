U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5600
    +0.3800 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,057.65
    -342.59 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Global Water Resources Reports Results of Director Election

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Global Water Resources, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GWRS
Global Water Resources, Inc.
Global Water Resources, Inc.

PHOENIX, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources Inc., ("the Company"), (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated March 25, 2022, for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("the Meeting") were selected as Directors of the Company. As of the March 17, 2022 record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting, 22,649,242 shares of common stock were outstanding and eligible to vote. A total of 19,142,522 shares were voted in person or by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote for the election of the Directors at the Meeting were as follows:

Votes For

% of Total Shares Voted

Votes Withheld

% of Total Shares Voted

Broker Non-Votes

% of Total Shares Voted

Ron L. Fleming

18,092,073

94.51%

133,161

0.70%

917,288

4.79%

Richard M. Alexander

15,907,400

83.10%

2,317,834

12.11%

917,288

4.79%

Debra G. Coy

15,992,692

83.55%

2,232,542

11.66%

917,288

4.79%

Brett Huckelbridge

17,723,546

92.59%

501,688

2.62%

917,288

4.79%

David Rousseau

16,067,265

83.93%

2,157,969

11.27%

917,288

4.79%

Jonathan L. Levine

17,892,907

93.47%

332,327

1.74%

917,288

4.79%

Andrew M. Cohn

17,851,510

93.26%

373,724

1.95%

917,288

4.79%

At the Meeting, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 was ratified. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For

% of Total Shares Voted

Votes Against

% of Total Shares Voted

Abstentions

% of Total Shares Voted

Broker Non-Votes

% of Total Shares Voted

19,100,478

99.78%

27,506

0.14%

14,538

0.08%

—%

In addition, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers on an advisory basis was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For

% of Total Shares Voted

Votes Against

% of Total Shares Voted

Abstentions

% of Total Shares Voted

Broker Non-Votes

% of Total Shares Voted

14,631,386

76.43%

3,271,365

17.09%

322,483

1.68%

917,288

—%

Finally, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers on an advisory basis was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For

% of Total Shares Voted

Votes Against

% of Total Shares Voted

Abstentions

% of Total Shares Voted

Broker Non-Votes

% of Total Shares Voted

18,041,719

98.99%

9,716

0.05%

159,202

0.87%

14,597

—%

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 25 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM includes additional smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:
Michael J. Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
mike.liebman@gwresources.com

Investor Relations:
Ron Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
GWRS@cma.team

Media & ESG Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7572
GWRS@cma.team


Recommended Stories

  • Based on 19 bear markets in the last 140 years, here’s where the current downturn may end, says Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) extended its losses from yesterday and crashed again this morning. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Plug Power shares were still down about 6.5%. The market crash and rival Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) somber earnings report seem to be having a ripple effect on most fuel-cell stocks today.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With Fed Interest Rates on the Rise

    The Federal Reserve has now officially raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by a full half-point, the largest hike in two decades, as the Fed attempts to rein in inflation. In light of the Fed having now executed rate hikes at each of its last two meetings, and expectations that there is more to come, I think it's safe to say that we are in a rising-rate environment. Few know how to play difficult market conditions better than the legendary investor Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which both know how to beat the market.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio: 10 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article we will discuss some new stock picks of Cathie Wood’s hedge fund. You can skip this part and go directly to see the top 5 New Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. Despite huge criticism and losses, Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment continues to attract investors amid promises of future […]

  • Under Armour stock hits 52-week low after earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss Under Armour as its stock hits a 52-week low.

  • Shopify President Appeals for Patience as Stock Gets Crushed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc.’s president appealed to investors to focus on the company’s growing customer base as the stock dropped again Friday to a fresh two-year low. The Canadian company’s shares have plunged 22% since it disclosed first-quarter profit on Thursday morning that fell far short of analysts’ estimates. Shopify is navigating a “rebalancing” in retail that has seen shoppers head back to physical stores now that the Covid-19 crisis is easing, President Harley Finkelstein said. But F

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Friday

    First-quarter earnings from an EV peer set the stage for what investors will look for from Rivian next week.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Was Plummeting This Week

    This week has been a tough one for stocks, but it's been especially tough for specialty biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Thursday night they had fallen almost 27% week to date. Clovis published those results Wednesday morning and while they couldn't be called disastrous, they weren't what shareholders were yearning for.

  • Where Will CrowdStrike Be in 3 Years?

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public on June 12, 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company priced its IPO at $34 a share, and its stock started trading at $63.50. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's number of subscription customers jumped from 2,516 to 16,325, which boosted its annual revenue from $250 million to $1.45 billion.

  • Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

    Hint: None of them are tech.

  • Why Shares of Bloom Energy Are Crashing Today

    The fuel cell maker reported a company record for revenue; hydrogen investors don't seem to care.

  • Here's what's 'dangerous' about the latest stock market plunge

    This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.

  • Stock market selloff in ‘liquidation’ stage. Why it needs to get ‘hotter’ before it burns out.

    The stock market's whipsaw price action signals it's entering a “liquidation environment,” a top Wall Street chart watcher warns Friday.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Amazon Ahead of Its Stock Split

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders will vote on carrying out a 20-for-1 stock split at its annual meeting later this month. Splitting the stock into smaller, easier-to-purchase shares could make investing in the company significantly more attractive to a wider pool of investors and work to increase trading volume. Amazon stock has been hit hard following the company's recent first-quarter earnings release.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The internet-software services company's share price is now down 72% from the peak it hit last November.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Sinking Again Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock is once again losing substantial ground. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down, and the Nasdaq Composite index had slipped 6.5% in the day's session. While there doesn't appear to be any new business-specific news behind the pullback on Shopify stock today, bearish momentum continues to grip the broader market, and investors are still digesting the company's disappointing first-quarter results.

  • Why Confluent Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The data-streaming company's share price was down roughly 15.6% in the daily trading session as of noon ET. The company reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.19 on sales of $126 million, while the average analyst estimate had guided for a loss of $0.21 per share on sales of $119.49 million. Revenue grew roughly 64% year over year in the quarter, which was in line with sales growth in the last fiscal year but below the 71% growth that the company posted in 2021's fourth quarter.

  • Zillow Stock Tumbles After Selling More Homes Than Expected. Here’s Why.

    The real estate company reported $4.3 billion in revenue, but most of that was driven by selling homes.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti