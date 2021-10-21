U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.75
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,419.00
    -58.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,349.25
    -28.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.80
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.09
    -0.33 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.10
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6640
    +0.0280 (+1.71%)
     

  • Vix

    15.83
    +0.13 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8690
    -0.4600 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,824.87
    +453.65 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,532.73
    +51.92 (+3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.31
    -30.79 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

Global Water Resources Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Global Water Resources, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Global Water Resources management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10016877

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.gwresources.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 23, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10016877

About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 16 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM includes additional smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:
Michael J. Liebman
SVP and CFO
Tel (480) 999-5104
mike.liebman@gwresources.com

Investor Relations:
Ron Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
GWRS@cma.team


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • SPAC planning merger with Trump Media jumps in premarket trade

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumped 44%, and its A-class shares gained 30%, after announcing a plan to merge with Trump Media Technology Group, which aims to launch a social-media platform backed by former President Donald Trump. The transaction values the Trump media group at an enterprise value of $875 million, the company said. What's called Truth Social is aiming for a beta launch in November, and Trump Media Technology also is planning to launch "non-woke" entertainment programming, news

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Analyst who called bitcoin's rebound says ether could hit $10,000

    First comes a bitcoin price pop, then comes ethereum, says one analyst who's eyeing $10,000.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Suggests It's 20% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) by estimating the company's...

  • American Airlines stock rises after a narrower-than-expected loss, as revenue nearly tripled

    Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss on revenue that nearly tripled, while load factor came up short. The air carrier swung to net income of $169 million, or 25 cents a share, from a loss of $2.40 billion, or $4.71 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, which would include benefits from government payroll support programs, the adjusted per-share loss came

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Trump Social Media Firm To Go Public, Tesla Leads Earnings Movers

    Futures dipped. Tesla earnings headlined overnight action. Former President Trump is taking a new social media firm public.

  • Could Teladoc Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) stock performance this year isn't putting a smile on its investors' faces. The shares have slipped about 30%. That's after a 138% increase last year. Teladoc's online medical visits and revenue soared in 2020 as patients opted for telehealth over in-person appointments.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Evergrande Shares Plunge as Deal Talks End, Sales Sink 97%

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • IBM stock selloff would cut the Dow's price by about 50 points

    Shares of International Business Machines Corp. dove 5.4% in premarket trading Thursday, in the wake of the technology company's disappointing third-quarter results, and was by far the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average ahead of the open. The implied price decline in IBM's stock would shave about 51 points off the Dow's price, while Dow futures shed 98 points or 0.3%, with 23 of 30 components trading lower. The next biggest Dow decliner in the premarket was Caterpillar Inc.'s stock