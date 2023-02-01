U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

Global Water and Sewage Construction Projects Overview 2022: Track Water and Sewage Construction Projects with a Total Value of US$360.1 Billion

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Sewage Construction Projects Overview and Analytics by Stages, Key Countries and Players (Contractors, Consultants and Project Owners), 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher is currently tracking water and sewage construction projects with a total value of US$360.1 billion, which includes all projects from the early stages of pre-planning (announcement and study) through to the execution stage.

This report provides a detailed analysis of water and sewage construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the publisher.

Scope

  • The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insight into the development of the water and sewage construction sector

  • Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities

  • Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets

Key Topics Covered:

  • Global Overview

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • Middle East and North Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa

  • South-East Asia

  • South Asia

  • North-East Asia

  • Australasia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qn9bq9-and-sewage?w=12

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


