Global Water and Sewage Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $886.14 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%

Company Logo

Global Water and Sewage Market

Global Water and Sewage Market

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global water and sewage market grew from $635.88 billion in 2022 to $683.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The water and sewage market is expected to grow to $886.14 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

Major companies in the water and sewage market include Veolia Environment SA, Suez Environnement SA, Engie, Huaneng Power International, Inc., Companhia de Saneamento Basico-Sabesp, American Water Works Company, Inc., Carrier Corporation, United Utilities, Severn Trent Plc, and Anglian Water.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Water and sewage refer to waste matter such as faeces or dirty water from homes and factories, which flow away through sewers. Wastewater is the polluted form of water generated from rainwater runoff and human activities. Sewage goes through several stages in the treatment process ensuring that all harmful bacteria, pollutants, and contaminants are eliminated.



The main types of water and sewage are water supply and irrigation systems, sewage treatment facilities, and steam and air-conditioning supply. Sewage treatment is a form of wastewater treatment that removes impurities from sewage to generate an effluent that is appropriate for disposal to the environment or reuse, eliminating water pollution from raw sewage discharges.

Story continues

The different types of operators include public operators and private operators and are used in various sectors such as residential, commercial, and industrial. These types of services are provided by public operators and private operators.



Conventional wastewater treatment plants are using advanced technologies to treat micropollutants. Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products, and pesticides. Technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption, and powdered activated carbon (PAC) are being used to remove micro-pollutants from wastewater.

There has been a growing focus on removing micro-pollutants from wastewater streams in European countries such as Germany and Switzerland. In Germany, advanced technologies such as GE's membrane bioreactor and powdered activated carbon technology are proving to be cost-effective ways of removing micro-pollutants from wastewater. For instance, some of the major companies using advanced technologies to treat micro-pollutants include Suez Group, Arvia, and Novartis.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the water and sewage market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the water and sewage market. The regions covered in the water and sewage report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Water treatment plants are using energy-efficient technologies to reduce energy consumption in their plants. Energy-efficient technologies such as membrane-aerated biofilm reactors (MABR) and advanced anaerobic digesters are helpful in water resource recovery.

Advanced digesters are used to create biogas, and reciprocating gas engines turn that biogas into electricity, thus enabling plants to become energy neutral. For example, MABR technology that is being used at OxyMem, an Irish water treatment company, is 75% more efficient than conventional wastewater treatment technologies.



The water and sewage market includes revenues earned by entities by domestic sewage, industrial sewage, storm sewage, treated sewage, and untreated sewage. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $683.68 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $886.14 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Water And Sewage Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Water And Sewage Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Water And Sewage Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Water And Sewage Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Water And Sewage Market Trends And Strategies



8. Water And Sewage Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Water And Sewage Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Water And Sewage Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Water And Sewage Market



9. Water And Sewage Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Water And Sewage Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Water And Sewage Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Water And Sewage Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Water And Sewage Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Water And Sewage Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Water And Sewage Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Water Supply & Irrigation Systems

Sewage Treatment Facilities

Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply

11.2. Global Water And Sewage Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

11.3. Global Water And Sewage Market, Segmentation By Type of Operator, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Public Operator

Private Operator

12. Water And Sewage Market Segments

12.1. Global Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) -

12.2. Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) -

12.3. Global Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) -



13. Water And Sewage Market Metrics

13.1. Water And Sewage Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Water And Sewage Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfngnx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



