U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.86
    +95.41 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,063.10
    +518.76 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,436.55
    +487.93 (+3.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.72
    +61.75 (+3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.36
    -1.08 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.00
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1035
    +0.0081 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3154
    +0.0115 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7560
    +0.4560 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,052.67
    +1,552.65 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.82
    +43.26 (+4.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

The Global Water Softener Market to Cross $5.7 Billion by 2027. North America to Attract More Investment - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·5 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The water softener market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2027.

Chicago, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, the global water softener market would realize an absolute growth of 63% in terms of revenue during 2022-2027. The North America dominated the overall water softeners market with a share of over 38% in 2021. The growth in North America is mainly supported by the robust demand generated by food & beverages, offices, residential flats, pharmaceutical, universities, and water treatment facilities.

Water Softeners Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$5.7 Billion

CAGR (2022-2027)

8.5%

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST PERIOD

2022-2027

LARGEST MARKET

North America

FASTEST MARKET

APAC

MARKET SEGMENTS

Product, Grain Capacity, Application, Distribution, and Geography

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

COUNTRIES COVERED

US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Australia, India, Indonesia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Brazil, and Mexico

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 has shown the significance of consuming healthy water irrespective of its end-use application. With the emerging challenges in water treatment and supply, the scope for their adoption can be more optimistic over the next five years.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of Slim Chickens did not slow down as expected, which also has a pipeline of more than 400 restaurants in the US over the next ten years that can drive new demands for water softeners.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, grain capacity, application, distribution, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 18 other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3257

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • Growing Consumer Awareness on Water Quality and Taste

  • Effects of Hardwater on Plumbing and Appliances

  • Increasing Disposable Income

  • Growing Laundry Market

  • Growing RO Market is Likely to Benefit Water Softeners

Water Softeners Market Trends & Opportunities

Travel and tourism industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing industries in the world. Therefore, the growth of the hotel and hospitality industry is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising need for quality water drives the need for water softeners among new hotels worldwide. Thus, the growth in the hospitality sector and an increase in new hotel construction are expected to drive the demand for water softeners worldwide.

Use of smart water softeners are gaining momentum in the global market. Most North Americans are trying to save water by adopting water-efficient appliances. Smart softeners can be eco-friendly as they assist in understanding the water usage patterns and enabling to set goals for water conservation, and supervising the progress using a water tracker app. These advantages and developments of smart water softeners will provide great opportunities for water softeners market growth.

Water Softeners Market Segmentation

  • Salt-based segment accounted for majority share of the global water softeners market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

  • In terms of grain capacity, up to 32,000 segment dominated the global water softeners market in 2021 and is expected to add over $1 billion revenue during the forecast period.

  • Residential segment dominated the global water softeners market with a revenue share of over 40% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 9% by the end of 2027.

  • Offline segment dominated the global water softeners market with a revenue share of approximately 67% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 8% by the end of 2027.

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Salt-based

  • Salt-free

Market Segmentation by Grain Capacity

  • Up To 32,000 Grain

  • 32,000-64,000 Grain

  • 64,000 and Above

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

  • APAC

    • China

    • Japan

    • Australia

    • India

    • Indonesia

  • Middle East & Africa

    • South Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • Turkey

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

Global Players will Grow Inorganically by Acquiring Regional & Local Players

The water softeners market is characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. The market competition is expected to intensify with an increase in product and after-service extensions, growth in technological innovations, and increased mergers and acquisitions. Arizton believes that the global players will grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future to gain significance. Established brands such as Culligan, leverage their market presence and a wide portfolio of water softeners to widen their revenue opportunities. Patented technology and eco-friendly approaches are the other attributes enhancing the reputation of the brand. Customer testimonials can shape consumer dynamics and help in successful sales conversions. Therefore, taping to the unexplored opportunities in the growing markets of APAC, Latin America, and Africa can serve as a gamechanger for vendors.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3257

Key Vendors

  • Culligan

  • Pentair

  • 3M

  • AO. Smith

  • GE Appliances

Other Prominent Vendors

  • EcoWater Systems

  • Ion Exchange

  • Whirlpool Corporation

  • Kinetico

  • KENT RO Systems

  • GHP Group

  • SpringWell Water Filtration Systems

  • NuvoH2O

  • Veolia

  • Suez

  • Brita

  • Filtersmart

  • SoftPro Water Systems

  • Atlas Filtri

  • Water Filter Company

  • AQUAPHOR

  • Pure Aqua

  • US Water Systems

Explore our consumer goods retail tech profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Baidu, Tencent Holdings, and Pinduoduo Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Chinese internet giants Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were rocketing skyward on Wednesday, up 25.9%, 25.8%, and -- wait for it -- 43.6%, respectively, as of 1:16 p.m. ET. Of course, they also come after an unprecedented losing streak for Chinese stocks over the past week. Chinese stocks have been wrecked by a combination of factors.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed

    Turns out, no sooner did Lockheed Martin get some good news -- than some bad news followed. Lockheed Martin's F-35 -- here viewed head-on -- could be a headache for Lockheed Martin today. On Monday this week, as you may have heard, Lockheed Martin investors were thrilled to learn that the German Luftwaffe is planning to purchase as many as 35 new F-35 stealth fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, to replacing its aging Tornado fighter-bombers.

  • The Fed's rate hike projection is ‘more hawkish’ than markets expected, strategist says

    Zach Griffiths, Wells Fargo Senior Macro Strategist, and Gregory Daco, EY-Parthenon Chief Economist, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether the Fed's projected rate hikes were priced into the market.

  • Why Micron Stock Just Jumped 7%

    Shares of semiconductors and computer memory specialist Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) jumped out of the gate on Wednesday and headed higher -- up 6.9% as of 1 p.m. ET. You can thank an analyst at investment banker Bernstein for that. Recently, a combination of too-high stock prices and worries that the conflict in Ukraine could decrease demand for semiconductor chips has depressed the shares of many semiconductor stocks -- including Micron's, which is down 19% over the past month.

  • Shares of Lockheed Martin Descend on F-35 Order Cut

    Defense contractor Lockheed Martin is sharply lower Wednesday as traders reacted to news of a reduced F-35 order by the U.S. government. In the meantime, traders should stay long LMT but raise stops to $405. Trading volume is not elevated, so my instincts tell me that many traders are taking this dip in stride.

  • Fed raises interest rates for the first time since 2018

    The Federal Reserve is expected today to raise short-term interest rates by 0.25%, marking the central bank's first substantial move to quell high inflation as prices rise at paces not seen in about 40 years.

  • Stocks turn lower after the Fed raises interest rates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to the Fed lifting rates for the first time since 2018 and the FOMC policy statement.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were rising for the second straight day as the broader market rose this morning and as Chinese EV stocks posted significant gains. Rivian investors are likely happy to see other companies in the industry experiencing share price rebounds. The electric automaker's share price was up 12.5% as of 11:32 a.m. ET.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Amazon Stock Looks Primed for Takeoff

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing behemoth Amazon (AMZN) have been volatile as of late, following news that the stock is getting a 20-for-1 split. That's a huge deal that will open the door to a new world of small retail investors. Indeed, splits for big tech has been some sort of trend lately, and Amazon is jumping aboard the bandwagon. Amazon's Split and Share Repurchase Ignite a Bounce Although splits are ultimately good for retail investors, they don't add value for existing sharehold

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

    The Federal Reserve will raise rates. Do you know how to trade the S&P 500 and Nasdaq afterwards? Here are the key levels to know now.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Why Kohl's Stock Jumped 17% on Wednesday

    What happened Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) shareholders trounced the S&P 500 on Wednesday as the stock jumped 17% by 3 p.m. EDT compared to a 0.4% drop in the wider market. The rally added to solid gains for owners of the department store retailer.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th