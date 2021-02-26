Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Adidas, Arena and Baden Sports Among Others
Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the in-the-water sports equipment market and it is poised to grow by $4.39 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report on in-the-water sports equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the technological advances in water sports equipment, and growing consumer preference for fitness.
The in-the-water sports equipment market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing interest and participation in water sports as one of the prime reasons driving the in-the-water sports equipment market growth during the next few years.
The report on in-the-water sports equipment market covers the following areas:
In-the-water sports equipment market sizing
In-the-water sports equipment market forecast
In-the-water sports equipment market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading in-the-water sports equipment market vendors that include Adidas AG, Arena SPA, Baden Sports Inc., Boardriders Inc., KAP7 International, Mikasa Corp., Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Turbo Swim, and Under Armour Inc. Also, the in-the-water sports equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Sports gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Sports apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Swimming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Water aerobics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Water polo - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
8. Customer landscape
9. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
10. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
11. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
adidas AG
Arena SPA
Baden Sports Inc.
Boardriders Inc.
KAP7 International
Mikasa Corp.
Nike Inc.
Pentland Brands Ltd.
Turbo Swim
Under Armour Inc.
12. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qz08vy
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900