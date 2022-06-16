U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

With the rise in regulatory stringency in water & wastewater treatment and disposal at a global level, chemical-based water treatment infrastructure investments are rising, fuelling demand for water treatment chemicals.

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Treatment Chemicals Growth Opportunities"
The study covers the consumption of these chemicals in municipal and industrial end-use sectors.

Water-intensive industries, such as energy, food & beverage, chemicals & petrochemicals, metals & mining, pulp & paper, textiles, and tanneries, drive the demand for these chemicals in the industrial sector. The municipal and industrial end-use sectors are also growing steadily, driven by a rising global population and a simultaneous growth of the key end-use industries, which will significantly fuel market growth over the next 7 years.Benefits, such as water conservation and reuse, a significant reduction in harmful water pollutants discharged into water bodies, and nutrient recovery from wastewater for agricultural use, encourage governments and industry stakeholders to invest in chemical-based water treatment infrastructure. This trend is translating into market growth.Coagulants, flocculants, activated carbon, pH conditioners, disinfectants & biocides, scale & corrosion inhibitors, antifoams, and others comprising chelating agents, fluoridation chemicals, and ion exchange resins, are the chemical types covered in the market study. The treatment type is bifurcated per pre-use (for process and drinking water) or post-use water (wastewater). Regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates are discussed for two end-use industries (municipal and industrial) and each chemical and water type. Market shares for the leading water treatment chemical manufacturers have been discussed at the global level. The water treatment chemicals market is challenged by the need for innovative chemistries from end users that meet new, unmet needs of customers, along with providing sustainable solutions and products that facilitate the reuse of water. The development of new, high-performance, and innovative chemistries and other factors will contribute to higher prices, thereby revenue growth. In addition, there is rising popularity of chemical-based mobile water treatment services, installation of zero liquid discharge and minimal liquid discharge infrastructures, and an increasing need for potable water of an adequate quality that will contribute to market growth. The above requirements necessitate increasing volumes of water treatment chemicals and will contribute to their demand growth in the next 7 years.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286050/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


