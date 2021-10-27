Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share, CAGR & Forecast Analysis By Qualiket Research

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% from 2021-2027

Dallas, Texas, United states, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water treatment is defined as the process which is carried out for eliminating impurities from water & making it fit for industrial & domestic use. The increase in demand from power & industrial applications is expected to boost the global water treatment chemicals market over the forecast period. Also, shifting focus towards green chemicals will create lucrative opportunities for the market growth, in the future.

List of the Key Players of Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc

Kemira OYJ

Solenis LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Lonza

The DOW Chemical Company

Snf Floerger

Suez S.A

Key Insights & Findings:

The market in APAC is projected to dominate the Water Treatment Chemicals market due to high population, increasing industrial growth, and severe environmental norms.

Based on Type, The Coagulants & Flocculants segment is expected to dominate the Water Treatment Chemicals Market by type segment during the analysis timeframe and is estimated to account for 25.68% of the market share in 2020.

Among the end-user segment, Oil & Gas segment is expected to drive the market demand for Water Treatment Chemicals market, and would grow at a CAGR of 7.32 % during the forecast period.

North America region is expected to grow at significant growth rate, due to the reappearance in the manufacturing sector in the country is generating a demand for industrial water treatment, given the increasing need for water preservation & severe environmental regulations.

Global Water treatment chemicals market for Coagulants & Flocculants are expected to experience exponential growth due to the rapid development of industrial sector & urbanization. Coagulants & Flocculants was valued at US$ 9,331.60 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 16,799.40 Million by 2027 at a CAGR 7.27%.

Impact of COVID-19 on Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the chemical industry has been severely affected across the globe. Manpower shortage, logistical restrictions, and material unavailability have slowed the growth of the industry in a considerable manner. Many companies found that they were unable to generate the water supply that their general populations needed. This raised the price of water per unit.

Recent Developments:

June 2019, Lonza & Platinum Equity announced that Platinum Equity had entered into a definitive agreement with Lonza to acquire Lonza’s Water Care business & operations for USD 630 million.

June 2021, Kemira OYJ had invested to add capacity in water treatment chemicals to serve the growing APAC market. The company started to build a new sodium hypochlorite production unit at Yanzhou site.

Qualiket Research has segmented the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market based on type, end user, and region:

By Type

Corrosion Inhibitors

Coagulants & Flocculants

Scale Inhibitors

Biocides & Disinfectants

Chelating Agents

Anti-Foaming Agents

pH Adjustors & Stabilizers

Others

By End User

Oil & Gas

Power

Municipal

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

