U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,562.75
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,640.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,528.75
    -16.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.90
    -10.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.62
    -1.03 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1590
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.14
    +0.90 (+5.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7410
    -0.3880 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,839.73
    -3,923.84 (-6.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,409.37
    -95.78 (-6.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.89
    -14.73 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share, CAGR & Forecast Analysis By Qualiket Research

Qualiket Research
·3 min read

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% from 2021-2027

Dallas, Texas, United states, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water treatment is defined as the process which is carried out for eliminating impurities from water & making it fit for industrial & domestic use. The increase in demand from power & industrial applications is expected to boost the global water treatment chemicals market over the forecast period. Also, shifting focus towards green chemicals will create lucrative opportunities for the market growth, in the future.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report : https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Water-Treatment-Chemicals-Market/request-sample

List of the Key Players of Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

  • BASF SE

  • Ecolab Inc

  • Kemira OYJ

  • Solenis LLC

  • Akzo Nobel N.V

  • Baker Hughes Incorporated

  • Lonza

  • The DOW Chemical Company

  • Snf Floerger

  • Suez S.A

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The market in APAC is projected to dominate the Water Treatment Chemicals market due to high population, increasing industrial growth, and severe environmental norms.

  • Based on Type, The Coagulants & Flocculants segment is expected to dominate the Water Treatment Chemicals Market by type segment during the analysis timeframe and is estimated to account for 25.68% of the market share in 2020.

  • Among the end-user segment, Oil & Gas segment is expected to drive the market demand for Water Treatment Chemicals market, and would grow at a CAGR of 7.32 % during the forecast period.

  • North America region is expected to grow at significant growth rate, due to the reappearance in the manufacturing sector in the country is generating a demand for industrial water treatment, given the increasing need for water preservation & severe environmental regulations.

Global Water treatment chemicals market for Coagulants & Flocculants are expected to experience exponential growth due to the rapid development of industrial sector & urbanization. Coagulants & Flocculants was valued at US$ 9,331.60 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 16,799.40 Million by 2027 at a CAGR 7.27%.

Impact of COVID-19 on Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the chemical industry has been severely affected across the globe. Manpower shortage, logistical restrictions, and material unavailability have slowed the growth of the industry in a considerable manner. Many companies found that they were unable to generate the water supply that their general populations needed. This raised the price of water per unit.

Ask for Customization : https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Water-Treatment-Chemicals-Market/ask-for-customization

Recent Developments:

June 2019, Lonza & Platinum Equity announced that Platinum Equity had entered into a definitive agreement with Lonza to acquire Lonza’s Water Care business & operations for USD 630 million.

June 2021, Kemira OYJ had invested to add capacity in water treatment chemicals to serve the growing APAC market. The company started to build a new sodium hypochlorite production unit at Yanzhou site.

Qualiket Research has segmented the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market based on type, end user, and region:

By Type

  • Corrosion Inhibitors

  • Coagulants & Flocculants

  • Scale Inhibitors

  • Biocides & Disinfectants

  • Chelating Agents

  • Anti-Foaming Agents

  • pH Adjustors & Stabilizers

  • Others

By End User

  • Oil & Gas

  • Power

  • Municipal

  • Chemical

  • Food & Beverages

  • Pulp & Paper

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy this Latest Study Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Water-Treatment-Chemicals-Market/payment-gateway



CONTACT: Vishal Thakur Research Support Specialist QualiKet Research 6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com Website: https://qualiketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    John Saager, QuantumScape's Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Inflation will plunge in 2022: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs is out with a somewhat contrarian take on inflation.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talk

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.