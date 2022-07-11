U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,883.50
    -17.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,202.00
    -108.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,074.75
    -77.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.10
    -8.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.54
    -2.25 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.30
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    -0.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0108
    -0.0074 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.20
    +0.12 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1962
    -0.0073 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1510
    +1.0710 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,555.67
    -684.79 (-3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.22
    -34.45 (-7.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,178.61
    -17.63 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

The global water treatment chemicals market size is projected to grow from USD 35.9 billion in 2022 to USD 42.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The market is driven by various factors including growing demand for chemically treated water, and stringent government mandates towards water treatment. Additionally, the market is expected to be driven by rising industrialization and growing population in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

New York, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type, End-Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05117903/?utm_source=GNW


Coagulants & flocculants is estimated to be largest segment amongst types in the water treatment chemicals market
Coagulants & flocculants accounted for the largest market share of the overall water treatment chemicals market, in 2021.This segment is driven by increasing demand for chemicals in industrial water treatment and rising water scarcity are supporting the growth of this type of water treatment chemicals.

Additionally, stringent government regulations towards public usage of water is also expected to drive the water treatment chemicals market, globally.

Raw water treatment to account for the highest market share amongst applications in the water treatment chemicals market
Based on application, raw water treatment is projected to account for the highest market share of the water treatment chemicals market, during the forecast period.Rising scarcity of freshwater is supporting the growth of raw water treatment and water desalination, especially in the more water scarce regions such as Middle East & Africa.

By source, synthetic segment in projected to hold the largest market share owing to the cost effectiveness, high durability, and easy availability of raw materials.

Industrial to grow at a highest growth rate amongst end users in the water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period
Based on end user, the water treatment chemicals market is segmented into three segments: municipal, commercial, and industrial.Industrial segment in further segmented into municipal, power, oil & gas, mining & mineral processing, chemical & fertilizers, food & beverage, pulp & paper, and others.

Increasing demand for water treatment in various end-use industries will drive the growth of this segment in the water treatment chemicals market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest in the water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for water treatment chemicals.The market growth in this region is driven by several factors including rising industrialization, high population, and water scarcity.

Moreover, stringent governmental regulations towars wastewater treatment are expected to support the growth of water treatment chemicals market in Asia Pacific.

Breakdown of Primaries
Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of several segments and subsegments of the water treatment chemicals market gathered through secondary research.
The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%
• By Designation: C Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 25%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 10%, North America – 25%, the Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America- 10%
Major players operating in the global water treatment chemicals market include Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis LLC (US), Kurita Water Industries (Japan), Dow Inc. (US), Veolia (France), Nouryon (Netherlands), SNF Floerger (France), Baker Hughes Company (US), and Arxada (Switzerland).

Research Coverage:
This report covers the water treatment chemicals market and forecasts its market size until 2027.The market has been segmented based on type, application, end user, source, and region.

The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market.The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the water treatment chemicals market, along with opportunities and challenges in the market.

It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:
1. This report segments the water treatment chemicals market and provides the closest approximations of overall market size for its segments across different verticals and regions.
2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.
3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreement & collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05117903/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


