The global water treatment chemicals market size is projected to grow from USD 35.9 billion in 2022 to USD 42.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2027

The market is driven by various factors including growing demand for chemically treated water, and stringent government mandates towards water treatment. Additionally, the market is expected to be driven by rising industrialization and growing population in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Coagulants & flocculants is estimated to be largest segment amongst types in the water treatment chemicals market

Coagulants & flocculants accounted for the largest market share of the overall water treatment chemicals market, in 2021.This segment is driven by increasing demand for chemicals in industrial water treatment and rising water scarcity are supporting the growth of this type of water treatment chemicals.



Additionally, stringent government regulations towards public usage of water is also expected to drive the water treatment chemicals market, globally.



Raw water treatment to account for the highest market share amongst applications in the water treatment chemicals market

Based on application, raw water treatment is projected to account for the highest market share of the water treatment chemicals market, during the forecast period.Rising scarcity of freshwater is supporting the growth of raw water treatment and water desalination, especially in the more water scarce regions such as Middle East & Africa.



By source, synthetic segment in projected to hold the largest market share owing to the cost effectiveness, high durability, and easy availability of raw materials.



Industrial to grow at a highest growth rate amongst end users in the water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the water treatment chemicals market is segmented into three segments: municipal, commercial, and industrial.Industrial segment in further segmented into municipal, power, oil & gas, mining & mineral processing, chemical & fertilizers, food & beverage, pulp & paper, and others.



Increasing demand for water treatment in various end-use industries will drive the growth of this segment in the water treatment chemicals market.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest in the water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for water treatment chemicals.The market growth in this region is driven by several factors including rising industrialization, high population, and water scarcity.



Moreover, stringent governmental regulations towars wastewater treatment are expected to support the growth of water treatment chemicals market in Asia Pacific.



Breakdown of Primaries

Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of several segments and subsegments of the water treatment chemicals market gathered through secondary research.

The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 10%, North America – 25%, the Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America- 10%

Major players operating in the global water treatment chemicals market include Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis LLC (US), Kurita Water Industries (Japan), Dow Inc. (US), Veolia (France), Nouryon (Netherlands), SNF Floerger (France), Baker Hughes Company (US), and Arxada (Switzerland).



