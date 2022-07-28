U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Demand for Specific Formulations & Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies Presents Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market
Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents), End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water treatment chemicals market size is projected to grow from USD 35.9 billion in 2022 to USD 42.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2027. The market is driven by various factors including growing demand for chemically treated water, and stringent government mandates towards water treatment. Additionally, the market is expected to be driven by rising industrialization and growing population in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Coagulants & flocculants is estimated to be largest segment amongst types in the water treatment chemicals market

Coagulants & flocculants accounted for the largest market share of the overall water treatment chemicals market, in 2021. This segment is driven by increasing demand for chemicals in industrial water treatment and rising water scarcity are supporting the growth of this type of water treatment chemicals. Additionally, stringent government regulations towards public usage of water is also expected to drive the water treatment chemicals market, globally.

Raw water treatment to account for the highest market share amongst applications in the water treatment chemicals market

Based on application, raw water treatment is projected to account for the highest market share of the water treatment chemicals market, during the forecast period. Rising scarcity of freshwater is supporting the growth of raw water treatment and water desalination, especially in the more water scarce regions such as Middle East & Africa. By source, synthetic segment in projected to hold the largest market share owing to the cost effectiveness, high durability, and easy availability of raw materials.

Industrial to grow at a highest growth rate amongst end users in the water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the water treatment chemicals market is segmented into three segments: municipal, commercial, and industrial. Industrial segment in further segmented into municipal, power, oil & gas, mining & mineral processing, chemical & fertilizers, food & beverage, pulp & paper, and others. Increasing demand for water treatment in various end-use industries will drive the growth of this segment in the water treatment chemicals market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest in the water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for water treatment chemicals. The market growth in this region is driven by several factors including rising industrialization, high population, and water scarcity. Moreover, stringent governmental regulations towars wastewater treatment are expected to support the growth of water treatment chemicals market in Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Chemically Treated Water in Various End-Use Industries
5.2.1.2 Stringent Water and Wastewater Regulations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Alternative Water Treatment Technologies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Specific Formulations
5.2.3.3 Rising Scarcity of Freshwater
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Need for Ecofriendly Formulations and Vulnerability Regarding Copying Patents

6 Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type

7 Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Source

8 Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Application

9 Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by End-user

10 Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Aries Chemical, Inc.

  • Arxada

  • Baker Hughes Company

  • Basf Se

  • Buckman Laboratories, Inc.

  • Dorf Ketal

  • Dow Inc.

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • Feralco Ab

  • Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc.

  • Hydrite Chemical Co.

  • Innospec Inc.

  • Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

  • Italmatch Chemicals S.P.A.

  • Ixom

  • Kemira Oyj

  • Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

  • Mcc Chemicals, Inc.

  • Nouryon

  • Roemex Limited

  • Snf Floerger

  • Solenis

  • Somicon Me Fzc

  • Thermax Limited

  • Uniphos Chemicals

  • Veolia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ull3qb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


