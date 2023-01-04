Global Water and Wastewater Pumps Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Digital Solutions can Jump-Start Efficiency Improvement Efforts and Optimize the Infrastructure
This research outlook provides revenue forecasts for pumps in the water and wastewater industry and examines new service-based models that will impact OEMs' prospects. The study analyzes the key factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the key growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space.
The report also provides an overview of the global opportunities and challenges that will influence the growth of pump original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the water and wastewater industry.
With sustainability and energy transition being key trends, digital transformation has become the core solution for short-, medium-, and long-term goals. Digital solutions can jump-start efficiency improvement efforts and optimize the infrastructure.
As a result, in the last 5 years, there has been significant growth in the adoption of smart sensors, pumps, valves, and water meters by utility companies across the globe.
The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022 to 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Top 3 Strategic Imperatives' Impact on the Water and Wastewater (WWW) Pumps Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
WWW Pumps Percentage Split
Segmentation
Pump Market Overview
Growth Drivers
Growth Drivers: Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraints: Analysis
3. Forecast and Trends
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Analysis
Trends in the WWW Industry
Efficient Water Management Increases Demand for Digital Services
The Role of Pumps in the WWW Industry
Pump Application in the Water Treatment Value Chain, 2021
Pumps Application in the Wastewater Treatment Value Chain, 2021
Pump Vendors Align themselves to meet WWW Trends
Solar Water Pumps for Remote Locations
Digital Solution to Monitor Water Pumps
Cloud-based System Monitoring Water Infrastructure Assets
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Energy-efficient Solutions
Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Monitoring
Growth Opportunity 3: Pumps-as-a-Service
