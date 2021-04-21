Global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size to register 4% CAGR through 2027

The core objective of ‘global water and wastewater treatment equipment market’ report is to provide integral details pertaining to the past, present, and future scenario of this business sphere. For a stronger realization of the industry’s growth trajectory, the research has been revised to incorporate various changes caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to expert analysts and seasoned forecasters, worldwide water and wastewater equipment market size reached a valuation of USD 61.60 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 242.6 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Market projections with inferences to the growth opportunities that will enhance the revenue flow of the industry over 2020-2027 are thoroughly reviewed in the report. It also explicates the factors restricting the market growth along with solutions to limit their impact.

The market is also studied from the perspective of equipment type, process, application, and geography. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the key developments and strategies of leading companies to draw a conclusion on the competitive landscape of this industry.

Burgeoning population, followed by rapid urbanization, and intensifying pressure on limited water resources from food & beverages manufactures to address the escalating demand are the major growth propellers of the industry. Moreover, the Population Reference Bureau claims that global human population is projected to grow by 75 million each year, indicating a continuous rise in useable water demand.

Depletion of forests and climate change has further accelerated the demand in global water and wastewater treatment equipment industry. Also, stringent government directives regarding wastewater disposal in the environment are expected to add considerable traction to the industry growth.

For the uninitiated, water and wastewater equipment are utilized to remove impurities like food scraps, human waste, chemicals from industries, and other harmful elements so that water can be re-used or purified for drinking.

Elaborating on the factors hindering global water and wastewater treatment equipment industry expansion, the outbreak of Covid-19 has created unprecedented challenges and withheld investments from flowing in this sector. Besides, high costs associated with the equipment and its installation will continue to barricade business progression in the upcoming years.

Regional overview:

North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe are the key contributors to the overall water and wastewater treatment equipment market value. Among these regions, North America currently accounts for majority of the industry share and will likely maintain strong growth throughout the forecast timeframe. This can primarily be ascribed to presence of a well-developed water and wastewater treatment infrastructure in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific industry is anticipated to grow exponentially over 2020-2027, attributable to stringent government regulations and norms regarding wastewater disposal and growing scarcity of natural water resources.

Competitive outlook:

Key players impacting global water and wastewater treatment equipment market dynamics are Aquatech International, LLC, Xylem, Inc., Pentair plc, DuPont Water Solutions, SUEZ Group, and Veolia Water Technologies among others. These companies are aligning their focus towards new product development, R&D initiatives, and partnerships to elevate their position in this domain.

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Equipment Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Biological

Membrane Separation

Sludge Treatment

Disinfection

Others





Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Process Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary





Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Application Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Industrial

Municipal

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Geographical Segmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada





Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Company Profiles

Solenis (formerly Ashland Water Technologies)

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Ecolab, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies, LLC

Aquatech International, LLC

Xylem, Inc.

Pentair plc

DuPont Water Solutions

SUEZ Group

Veolia Water Technologies





Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market, by Equipment, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market, by Process, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Water and wastewater treatment equipment: Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market, by Equipment

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market by Equipment, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Equipment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1 Membrane Separation

5.4.2 Biological

5.4.3 Disinfection

5.4.4 Sludge Treatment

5.4.5 Others

Chapter 6. Global Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market, by Process

6.1 Market Snapshot

6.2 Global Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market by Process, Performance - Potential Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

