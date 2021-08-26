Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Markets 2021-2027 - Hybrid Desalination Technology Gains Momentum
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market to Reach $35.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment estimated at US$30 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Membrane Separation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.
Disinfection Segment to Record 2% CAGR
In the global Disinfection segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Looming Water Crisis and Need for Clean Water - A Global Perspective
Water Resources - A Global Perspective
Widening Gap between Safe and Reliable Water Supply Drives the Need for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Treatment
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Complexity of Wastewater Management Drives the Demand for New Treatment Technologies
Industry Focus Grows of Water Reuse
Wastewater Recycling on Rise
Pharmaceutical industry Opens New Growth Opportunities for Water and Wastewater Treatment Companies
Market Witnesses Rise in Deployment of ZLD Systems
Manufacturers Focus on Smart Technology
Use of Reverse Osmosis on Rise
Forward Osmosis Highlights New Potential
Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)
Compactness and Modularity Drive the Membranes Market
Ozonation: An Emerging Technology
Hybrid Desalination Technology Gains Momentum
Escalating Energy Costs Drives Interest in Renewable Energy Based Desalination
Increased Salinity of Ground Water Drives Demand for Desalination
Desalination Plants for Treatment of Brackish Water to Surge
Co-Generation Strategies to Reduce Desalination Costs
Growing Market for Water Disinfection
Ultraviolet Disinfection
Tight Environment Regulations Propel Eco-Friendly Approach
Microfiltration Drives Overall Filtration Growth
Cost Effective UV Water Treatment Solutions Stimulate Market Expansion
Microelectronics Spurs the Need for High Quality Water
Water Reuse in Oil & Gas Sector Sparks Interest in Advanced Technologies
Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for Water Treatment Technologies
EOR Technologies Generate Wider Demand for Wastewater Reuse
Rise of Nanofiltration
Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water
Economic Development Drives the Need for Safe Water
Expanding Population Fuels Demand
Rapid Urbanization Drive the Need for Water Reliability
Rising Affluence Primes Desalination Market for Growth
Increasing Manufacturing Activity Benefits Market Growth
Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption
Total Companies Profiled: 122
