Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Markets 2021-2027 - Hybrid Desalination Technology Gains Momentum

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market to Reach $35.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment estimated at US$30 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Membrane Separation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.

Disinfection Segment to Record 2% CAGR

In the global Disinfection segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Looming Water Crisis and Need for Clean Water - A Global Perspective

  • Water Resources - A Global Perspective

  • Widening Gap between Safe and Reliable Water Supply Drives the Need for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment

  • Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Treatment

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Current & Future Analysis

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 122 Featured)

  • 3M Purification, Inc. (USA)

  • Aquatech International Corporation (USA)

  • BWT AG (Austria)

  • Calgon Carbon Corporation (USA)

  • Culligan International (USA)

  • Dow Water & Process Solutions (USA)

  • Ecolab, Inc. (USA)

  • EMD Millipore (USA)

  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA)

  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (UK)

  • H2O Innovation, Inc. (Canada)

  • Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

  • Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore)

  • Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (USA)

  • Kurita Water Industries (Japan)

  • Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Nitto Denko Corp. (Japan)

  • Hydranautics (USA)

  • Pall Corporation (USA)

  • Pentair, Inc. (USA)

  • Suez Environnement S.A. (France)

  • Ondeo Industrial Solutions (France)

  • Degremont Technologies (France)

  • Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

  • Trojan Technologies (Canada)

  • Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies (France)

  • Xylem, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Complexity of Wastewater Management Drives the Demand for New Treatment Technologies

  • Industry Focus Grows of Water Reuse

  • Wastewater Recycling on Rise

  • Pharmaceutical industry Opens New Growth Opportunities for Water and Wastewater Treatment Companies

  • Market Witnesses Rise in Deployment of ZLD Systems

  • Manufacturers Focus on Smart Technology

  • Use of Reverse Osmosis on Rise

  • Forward Osmosis Highlights New Potential

  • Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)

  • Compactness and Modularity Drive the Membranes Market

  • Ozonation: An Emerging Technology

  • Hybrid Desalination Technology Gains Momentum

  • Escalating Energy Costs Drives Interest in Renewable Energy Based Desalination

  • Increased Salinity of Ground Water Drives Demand for Desalination

  • Desalination Plants for Treatment of Brackish Water to Surge

  • Co-Generation Strategies to Reduce Desalination Costs

  • Growing Market for Water Disinfection

  • Ultraviolet Disinfection

  • Tight Environment Regulations Propel Eco-Friendly Approach

  • Microfiltration Drives Overall Filtration Growth

  • Cost Effective UV Water Treatment Solutions Stimulate Market Expansion

  • Microelectronics Spurs the Need for High Quality Water

  • Water Reuse in Oil & Gas Sector Sparks Interest in Advanced Technologies

  • Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for Water Treatment Technologies

  • EOR Technologies Generate Wider Demand for Wastewater Reuse

  • Rise of Nanofiltration

  • Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water

  • Economic Development Drives the Need for Safe Water

  • Expanding Population Fuels Demand

  • Rapid Urbanization Drive the Need for Water Reliability

  • Rising Affluence Primes Desalination Market for Growth

  • Increasing Manufacturing Activity Benefits Market Growth

  • Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 122

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m847av

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-markets-2021-2027---hybrid-desalination-technology-gains-momentum-301363817.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

