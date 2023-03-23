U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.25
    +9.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,352.00
    +94.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,732.00
    +25.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.90
    +8.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.07
    -0.83 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    +20.20 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +0.88 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9050
    -0.4790 (-0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,205.73
    -933.23 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.30
    -22.65 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,331.09
    -135.52 (-0.49%)
     

Global Waterborne Coatings Market to Reach $124.3 Billion by 2027: Environmental Regulations to Boost Demand for VOC-Free Coatings Fuels Growth

PR Newswire
·3 min read

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Waterborne Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, PTFE, PVDF, PVDC), Application (Architectural and Industrial), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, ME&A, South America) - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global waterborne coatings market size was USD 99.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027 and 4.2% during 2028-2030 to reach USD 124.3 billion by 2027 and USD 140.7 billion by 2030.

The epoxy type resin is expected to register the highest CAGR of the overall waterborne coatings market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

Epoxy resins are used in protective and floor coatings due to their favorable mechanical properties, corrosion protection, and chemical resistance.

Over the past few years, waterborne epoxy coatings have been developed to be environment-friendly with the use of waterborne technology during the manufacturing process, similar to the production of high-solid coatings, solvent-free coatings, and powder coatings.

There has been an increase in the demand for epoxy resins from the coatings industry. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from dairies, pharmaceuticals, food processing units, electronics, aircraft hangars, and automobile workshops. This scenario is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The architectural segment of applications is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market drivers in this segment are infrastructural growth in various countries, and growth in applications, including residential, and non-residential industries.

There is strong demand for these applications from the Asia Pacific region, especially from developing countries such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Global waterborne coating manufacturers are establishing their manufacturing facilities or sales offices in these emerging regions to cater to the increasing demand.

Asia-Pacific waterborne coatings market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is an emerging economy with many rapidly developing countries. Various industry players are willing to invest in this region. Most of the leading players in North America and Europe are planning to shift their manufacturing base to Asia Pacific as it offers inexpensive raw materials, low cost of production, and the ability to serve the local emerging market in a better way.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing increased demand for premium and high-quality products due to the increasing disposable income of the middle-class population. This has led to an increased demand for waterborne coatings in the Asia Pacific market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Environmental Regulations to Boost Demand for VOC-Free Coatings

  • Development of New Technologies to Enhance Performance of Coatings

  • Increasing Demand from Construction Industry

Restraints

  • Requirement of Higher Drying Time for Waterborne Coatings

  • Expensive Waterborne Coatings to Limit Market Expansion

Opportunities

  • High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Challenges

  • Stringent Regulatory Policies

Companies Mentioned

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.

  • Asian Paints Limited

  • Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd.

  • BASF Se

  • Benjamin Moore & Co.

  • Berger Paints India Ltd.

  • Brillux GmbH & Co. Kg

  • Carpoly Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

  • Cloverdale Paint Inc.

  • Diamond Vogel Paint Company

  • Duluxgroup Ltd.

  • Fujikura Kasei Co., Ltd.

  • Hempel A/S

  • Jotun Group

  • Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

  • Kcc Corporation

  • Lanco Paints

  • Masco Corporation

  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Noroo Paints & Coatings Co., Ltd.

  • Other Key Companies

  • PPG Industries Inc.

  • RPM International Inc.

  • Stahl Holdings B.V.

  • Teknos Group

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wk0s5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-waterborne-coatings-market-to-reach-124-3-billion-by-2027-environmental-regulations-to-boost-demand-for-voc-free-coatings-fuels-growth-301778674.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • SEC Plans Lawsuit Against Coinbase, According to Exchange

    The regulator believes the largest U.S. crypto exchange violated investor-protection laws in several aspects of its business, including its staking and wallet service.

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Huge Change You Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Coinbase Gets SEC Notice Signaling Intent to Sue Over Crypto Offerings

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. said it received a notice from the SEC formally declaring the securities regulator’s plans to bring an enforcement action against the largest US crypto exchange, the latest development in a long-running dispute between the watchdog and the digital-asset company. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking Cri

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • First Republic Bank executives to forego annual bonuses for 2023

    The disclosure comes as First Republic explores ways to stay in business amid a banking crisis that has already wiped out two lenders in the United States. The rescue effort for Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse has also put the bonus pools of banking executives under the spotlight. On Tuesday, Swiss authorities imposed curbs on bonus payments for Credit Suisse employees.

  • How Adobe’s CFO is avoiding mass layoffs: ‘We don’t want our employees worried about when the next shoe is going to drop’

    Dan Durn talks about Adobe's growth, preventing mass layoffs, and generative A.I.

  • For new HQ, Danaher spinoff chose Waltham over Denver, Chicago, Va.

    Emails obtained through a public records request show that the Boston area beat out at least three other regions for the company with expected revenue over $4 billion.

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chile Pushes New Lithium Extraction Method in Risk to Future Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government plans to require all new lithium projects to tap a production technique that’s barely used commercially anywhere in a bid to reduce water losses.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets WrapFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisThe requi

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • SEC moves to sue Coinbase over asset listings and staking, company sees ‘retaliation’

    The agency issued a Wells Notice alleging securities law violations. Coinbase says it will go to court.

  • Senior Meta ads exec departs amid efficiency drive

    A veteran Meta advertising product executive will leave the company in May, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters, amid a months-long pruning of projects and staff that Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has dubbed the "year of efficiency." Dan Levy, currently the social media giant's vice president of business messaging, said in a post to Meta's internal social network on Monday that he wanted to focus on family after losing a child to leukemia. A Meta spokesperson confirmed Levy's departure and said business messaging would remain a strategic priority and area of investment for the company this year.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC

    Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Hershey looking to 'eradicate' lead, cadmium from chocolate -CFO

    Hershey Co is looking to reduce "trace" amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals. Consumer Reports, a nonprofit consumer group, tested chocolate bars including those made by Hershey late last year and found that some of them contained possibly harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both for people who eat more than one ounce per day.