Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waterborne Wood Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global waterborne wood coatings market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.98% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Wood coatings are generally created by combining various layers of shellac, drying oil, lacquer, varnish, etc. where every layer is followed by sanding. Whereas, on the contrary, waterborne wood coatings are made from a wide range of resins which include acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, fluoropolymer, waterborne powder, etc. Water is added in these coatings to enable the resin to get dispersed easily.

These coatings are applied on the wood surface to protect and enhance its appearance. The high-water content of these coatings makes them easy to apply and environment-friendly as well. The consistency and the composition of the waterborne coatings vary and different solvents can be added to it. These coatings are often applied on furniture items such as tables, chairs, shelves, decorative wooden items, etc.

The market for waterborne wood coatings is currently exhibiting a continuous growth. Catalyzed by growing urbanization in emerging economies across the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, there has been a significant rise in the demand of waterborne wood coatings.

Growing urbanization has triggered a rise in the residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure, creating a positive impact on the demand of wooden products in these regions. Moreover, rising production of wooden artefacts and decorative items catalyzed by the growth of the global decor industry has also been driving the demand of these coatings. Additionally, waterborne wood coating offers numerous advantages compared to its substitutes.

This includes robustness, stain resistance, corrosion resistance, flexibility, etc. Other factors driving the demand of waterborne wood coating include government regulations to reduce VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions, product innovation, rising wood reuse, etc.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of key players has also been examined in this report.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global waterborne wood coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global waterborne wood coatings industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global waterborne wood coatings industry?

  • What is the breakup of the global waterborne wood coatings market on the basis of application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global waterborne wood coatings market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global waterborne wood coatings market?

  • What is the structure of the global waterborne wood coatings market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global waterborne wood coatings market?

  • How are waterborne wood coatings manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Properties
4.3 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Application
6.1 Furniture
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Decking
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Joinery
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Siding
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Flooring
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Region

8 Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Industry: SWOT Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Strengths
8.3 Weaknesses
8.4 Opportunities
8.5 Threats

9 Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Industry: Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Research and Development
9.3 Raw Material Procurement
9.4 Manufacturing
9.5 Marketing
9.6 Distribution
9.7 End-Use

10 Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.4 Degree of Competition
10.5 Threat of New Entrants
10.6 Threat of Substitutes

11 Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Industry: Price Analysis

12 Manufacturing Process
12.1 Product Overview
12.2 Raw Material Requirements
12.3 Manufacturing Process
12.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byr8f7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-waterborne-wood-coatings-market-report-2022-to-2027-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecasts-301702784.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C., on Tuesday said they would appeal a federal court's refusal to temporarily prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. Consumer advocates say Albertsons, which owns such grocery brands as Safeway and Star Market, should be use the money to continue to compete against Kroger and that the payout harms grocery consumers and workers. Kroger in mid-October announced that it was snapping up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, saying that the combined company would better compete against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc on prices.