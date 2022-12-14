Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waterborne Wood Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global waterborne wood coatings market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.98% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Wood coatings are generally created by combining various layers of shellac, drying oil, lacquer, varnish, etc. where every layer is followed by sanding. Whereas, on the contrary, waterborne wood coatings are made from a wide range of resins which include acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, fluoropolymer, waterborne powder, etc. Water is added in these coatings to enable the resin to get dispersed easily.

These coatings are applied on the wood surface to protect and enhance its appearance. The high-water content of these coatings makes them easy to apply and environment-friendly as well. The consistency and the composition of the waterborne coatings vary and different solvents can be added to it. These coatings are often applied on furniture items such as tables, chairs, shelves, decorative wooden items, etc.



The market for waterborne wood coatings is currently exhibiting a continuous growth. Catalyzed by growing urbanization in emerging economies across the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, there has been a significant rise in the demand of waterborne wood coatings.

Growing urbanization has triggered a rise in the residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure, creating a positive impact on the demand of wooden products in these regions. Moreover, rising production of wooden artefacts and decorative items catalyzed by the growth of the global decor industry has also been driving the demand of these coatings. Additionally, waterborne wood coating offers numerous advantages compared to its substitutes.

This includes robustness, stain resistance, corrosion resistance, flexibility, etc. Other factors driving the demand of waterborne wood coating include government regulations to reduce VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions, product innovation, rising wood reuse, etc.

