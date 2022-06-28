The Global Waterless Cosmetics Market size is expected to reach $16.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

In terms of beauty products, today’s beauty-aware customers are more seeking sustainable and healthier alternatives. The concept of waterless beauty started in the east and is now spreading to the west and industrialized countries.

The principle of growing exponentially the potency of skincare and cosmetics products underpins the waterless beauty movement. It is one of the main reasons why waterless cosmetics are becoming more widely available. As a result of it, the waterless cosmetics market is expected to rise rapidly over the forecast period.



Water is widely utilized as filler in cosmetics to enhance product life because it avoids contamination and is also cheap. Regardless of its benefits, combining water is not without its drawbacks. Microorganisms can thrive in environments where there is a lot of water. The more water there is, the more bacteria can get in. As a result, a wide variety of preservatives are used for water-rich items to extend the shelf life and prevent microbial development.



Waterless cosmetics are becoming more popular as an environmentally friendly option. As a result, beauty players must now consider the environmental impact of their goods. Aside from the growing worry over plastic waste in the sector, significant water usage is an issue that is often overlooked. Waterless cosmetics are progressively being advertised as environmentally beneficial and sustainable substitutes, especially in light of rising environmental concerns. Many cosmetics companies have made commitments to decrease water usage.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdowns disrupted transportation and halted the supply of raw materials for a set amount of time, affecting production units. Longer curfews and lockdowns have had a significant impact on consumers’ lifestyles, as well as the health and well-being. Consumers were also encouraged to adopt a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) or self-care routine as a result of the pandemic. The shift in customer perception has had an influence on beauty product sales, especially water-free cosmetics. Moreover, the pandemic has spurred ethical purchasing, with consumers shifting the attention to local and regional companies.



Market Growth Factors



The growing level of disposable income among consumers



Consumers’ disposable income is increasing in a number of countries around the world. As a result, people are spending a lot of money on a variety of high-end items and cosmetics. As well as, demand for diverse cosmetic goods is expanding all over the world. Additionally, consumers’ rising living standards, combined with a strong investment in refining their personality and look, are driving them to choose organic makeup remover. The growing number of working women and rising professionalism around the world will drive up demand for cosmetic items among both men and women.



Ingredients and actives are more powerful



Waterless skincare brands utilize healthy oils and relaxing natural substances as a basis to replace water. As a result of not being diluted, the active ingredients in cosmetic products are stronger. There are also no preservatives or fillers needed because the waterless skincare products have little to no bacterial development due to the lack of water. Such concentrated chemicals protect the skin from the damage or irritation that preservatives in beauty products can cause. More natural ingredients and actives make skincare and cosmetics products more attractive and affordable to all income levels consumers. As ultimate doubt of a rational consumer is regarding the ingredients used by the manufacturer in the product.



Market Restraining Factors



Ineffective on a few kinds of skin



Consumers’ movement to organic and natural makeup cleaners can help consumers streamline the skincare routine while also eliminating unpleasant chemicals. While organic cosmetics are undeniably safer, some ingredients are incompatible with certain skin types and can even trigger breakouts if not utilized properly. For instance, if a customer has oily skin, aloe vera or witch hazel can assist consumers in escaping clogging the pores, whilst dry skin types can gain from the antimicrobial and moisturizing properties of coconut oil. Skin rashes induced by chemical-based cosmetics and makeup cleansing products, on the other hand, are likely to limit market growth. Different skincare products act differently on multiple skin types.



Product Type Outlook



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, and Others. The haircare segment garnered a significant revenue share in the waterless cosmetics market in 2021. Waterless solutions are becoming increasingly popular as hair care treatments become more concentrated and effective. The majority of the population are actively buying haircare products as hair health and look play a significant role in personality and confidence maintenance and building in the current generation. The negative effects of artificial substances used in cosmetics manufacture, as well as growing consumer health concerns, have predicted that this segment will rise during the forecast period.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Consumers prefer to buy consumer goods and beauty products offline, where people can physically inspect and verify product quality. Moreover, convenient access to and browsing for a variety of products via retailers is expected to boost category growth throughout the forecast period. It is a natural tendency of consumer that when a consumer visits offline stores to search and buy a product, comes back with a better product and more satisfaction as everything including the shopkeeper presentation to look product is better when everything is offline. As an outcome of better distribution channel networks around the world, offline channels are projected to surge during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the waterless cosmetics market with the largest revenue share in 2021. The market has grown in recent years due to the rising demand for waterless beauty products from developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea. Moreover, due to increased population and growing disposable income, the region would show more demand in the existing and new marketplace, age group, as well as gender.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Taiki USA, True Botanicals, Carter + Jane, L’Oreal Group, The Procter and Gamble Company, Kao Corporation, Vapour Beauty, Allies Group Pte. Ltd., and Unilever PLC.



