Global Wavelength Division Multiplexer (WDM) Market to Garner $5.61 Billion by 2027: AMR

Rise in demand for high capacity networks and effective communication and usage of WDM in telecommunication applications drive the growth of the global wavelength division multiplexer market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2019, and will continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. Partial or complete lockdown imposed in many countries hindered the manufacturing processes of WDM.

Portland, OR, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wavelength division multiplexer (WDM) market generated $3.56 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $5.61 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, and regional scenario.

Rise in demand for high capacity networks and effective communication, increase in the number of internet users and network traffic worldwide, and usage of WDM in telecommunication applications drive the growth of the global wavelength division multiplexer market. However, high cost associated with dark fiber network restrains the market growth. On the other hand, surge in advanced network infrastructure and increase in cloud & IP traffic present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Partial or complete lockdown imposed in many countries hindered the manufacturing processes of WDM. In addition, there has been a shortage of raw materials and lack of manpower.

The demand from the oil & gas sector decreased significantly due to stoppage of activities during the lockdown. However, the demand for the medical & healthcare sector increased during the pandemic.

During the post-lockdown, manufacturing activities would get back on track and the demand for WDM is expected to rise steadily.





The report offers detailed segmentation of the global wavelength division multiplexer market based on type, industry vertical, and region.

Based on type, the DWDM segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to around two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the CWDM segment.

Based on industry vertical, the IT telecommunication segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounted for nearly half of the global wavelength division multiplexer market, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to maintain the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the total market share, and will continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. However, Europe is projected to maintain the largest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global wavelength division multiplexer market analyzed in the report include Alcatel-Lucent, Fujitsu Ltd., Ciena Corporation, ZTE, Huawei Technologies, Infinera Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Aliathon Technology Ltd., ADVA Optical Networking SE, and ADTRAN Inc.

