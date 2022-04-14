U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

Global Wax Market Growth Opportunities to 2030: Growing Acceptance for Synthetic Wax and Growing Global Coatings & Printing Inks Market Drives Demand

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Global Wax Market
Company Logo

Global Wax Market

Global Wax Market
Global Wax Market

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wax Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wax market size is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2030.

The growth is majorly driven by growing inclusion of wax as a performance additive in the plastics industry on account of its rising utilization as water and solvent-based mold release agent. Wax has become one of the critically utilized materials globally with widespread application across multiple industries. It is used in the automotive industry for vehicle polishing, hair removal, packaging applications, and as an additive in the food industry.

In addition, it is used in paints and coating industry and printing ink application. Rising demand in various applications, including candles, rubber and plastic processing, cosmetic and toiletries, fire logs, building boards, is likely to propel overall growth in the coming years. High consumption of wax owing to its advantage including UV resistance, anti-caking, excellent insulation, is expected to augment market growth. The stringent COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 induced a downward trend in the market.

The recovery in the industrial businesses and activities in the second half of 2020 moderately improved the demand. Additionally, the festive season in the final quarter of 2020 improved the demand from different industries including candles, cosmetics, and packaging.

Wax Market Report Highlights

  • The synthetic wax segment accounted for the fastest CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, owing to a significant increase in application across lotion, shampoo, foundation, lipstick, and other personal care products

  • The cosmetics and toiletries application segment accounted for the highest CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period considering the growing inclusion of product in formulation of creams and moisturizers. In addition, above average living standards and new product innovation are expected to propel the demand

  • Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period which can be traced to growing construction activities, mainly in economies such as China and India. Moreover, technological developments in Korea and Japan have spurred the growth of adhesives

  • The market's value chain comprises raw materials suppliers, product manufacturers, distribution channels, and application industry. Depending upon the type, wax formulation requires timely procurement of key feedstocks which includes lubricating oils, base oils, and bee's milk. Product prices are highly impacted depending on the availability of these feedstocks

  • The industry is made up of large and medium-sized players. The small players are either suppliers or distributors. Companies are working on strategies that can harness their internal strategic advantage and position according to the end-use segment growth

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Segmental Outlook
2.3 Competitive Insights

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Global Petroleum Market
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Regulatory Framework
3.5 Market Dynamics
3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.5.1.1 Growing Acceptance For Synthetic Wax Worldwide
3.5.1.2 Growing Coatings & Printing Inks Industry Worldwide
3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.2.1 Volatility In Raw Material Prices
3.5.3 Industry Challenges
3.6 Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic
3.7 Trade Analysis
3.8 Business Environment Analysis

Chapter 4 Wax Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Wax Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Wax Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Wax Market - Competitive Analysis
7.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry
7.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization
7.3 Vendor Landscape
7.4 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Sinopec Corp.

  • China National Petroleum Corporation

  • Hollyfrontier Corporation

  • BP P.L.C

  • Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd.

  • Baker Hughes Company

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • Sasol Limited

  • The International Group, Inc.

  • Evonik Industries Ag

  • BASF Se

  • Dow

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc

  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shzegh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


