Global Wealth Management Software Market Set to Reach USD 11.99 Billion by 2030, With a Huge CAGR of 13.5% | Growth Market Reports

·6 min read

PUNE, India, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Wealth Management Software Market" by Advisory Modes (Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, and Hybrid), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Enterprise Sizes (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Applications (Financial Advice & Management, Portfolio, Accounting, & Trading Management, Performance Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Reporting, and Others), End-users (Banks, Investment Management Firms, Trading & Exchange Firms, Brokerage Firms, and Others), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030, the market was valued at USD 3.38 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 13.5% by the end of 2030. The global wealth management software market growth is attributed to growing high net worth individuals (HNWIs) around the world.

Growth_Market_Report_Logo
Growth_Market_Report_Logo

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

  • Profile Software

  • SEI Investments Company

  • SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

  • Temenos Headquarters SA

  • Comarch SA

  • Dorsum Ltd.

  • Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

  • Finantix

  • Fiserv, Inc.

  • Objectway S.p.A.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/2636

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Wealth Management Software Market

In terms of advisory modes, the global wealth management software market is segmented into human advisory, robo advisory, and hybrid. The robo advisory type segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period, owing to key factors such as it being highly accurate, easily accessible, and highly efficient. Robo advisory has several advantages including easier onboarding procedures, less investment required, and a highly automated mode.

Based on deployment, the global wealth management software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The cloud deployment minimizes the operational cost of the companies and it is easily accessible. Moreover, the on-premise assists the firms to manage all the data and systems. The data in this system is stored and handled internally.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a high number of HNWIs in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the global wealth management software market, owing to the increasing digital platforms.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/wealth-management-software-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

  • Wealth management platform is a tool that offers assistance to the customers to plan their wealth objectives. This software reduced the time of process significantly along with the reduced operational costs.

  • The wealth management software market in North America is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the rising subscription of a large number of HNWIs to the economic advisories.

  • The wealth management software market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The growth of small & medium enterprises in developing countries and the increasing techno-savvy consumer base drive the market growth in the region.

  • The bank segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace, due to the rising strength of the global economy. The trading and exchange segment is expected to drive market growth, owing to the increasing awareness in the population of the exchange and trading and advances in technology.

Read 189 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Wealth Management Software Market" by Advisory Modes (Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, and Hybrid), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Enterprise Sizes (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Applications (Financial Advice & Management, Portfolio, Accounting, & Trading Management, Performance Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Reporting, and Others), End-users (Banks, Investment Management Firms, Trading & Exchange Firms, Brokerage Firms, and Others), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2030

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/2636

Key Segments Covered



  

  

By Applications

  

  

  

  

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Other Related Reports:

  • Global Wealth Management Services Market by Type (Portfolio Management, Funds, Trusts, Investment Advice, Other Financial Vehicles), By Application (Financial, Internet, e-Commerce, Other) And By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

  • Global Personal Finance Software Market by Product Types (Mobile-based Software and Web-based Software), End-users (Small Businesses and Individuals), and Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) Forecasts, 2021-2028

  • Global Wealth Management Platform Market by Type (On-Cloud, On-Premise), By Application (Banks, Trading & Exchange Firms, Investment Firms, Brokerage Firms, Asset Management Firms, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028

  • Global WealthTech Solutions Market by Type (Software, Services), By Application (Banks, Investment Firms, Wealth Management Firms, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:
Alex Mathews
7th Floor, Siddh Icon,
Baner Road, Baner, Pune.
Maharashtra – 411045. India.
Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com
Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443749/Growth_Market_Report_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wealth-management-software-market-set-to-reach-usd-11-99-billion-by-2030--with-a-huge-cagr-of-13-5--growth-market-reports-301603432.html

SOURCE Growth Market Reports

