Global Wealth Management Trends and Themes Report 2023: Impacts of ChatGPT, ESG, Rising Inflation, Russia/Ukraine Conflict, Robo-Advice AI and Personalization

In this report, the publisher's Wealth Management team consider the key trends and themes that will shape the global wealth industry over the course of 2023. These include ESG, rising inflation, the Russia/Ukraine conflict, and increased adoption of artificial intelligence.



Wealth management is in for another challenging year, which is set to dampen profits and result in many disgruntled clients. Looking at the top trends in the market, there are more challenges and threats than opportunities for growth. Geopolitical tensions, inflation, and the Crypto Winter are all headwinds for the industry.

Despite these crisis management issues, wealth managers are still looking to build up capabilities in ESG, expand in key growth markets, unlock the benefits of more personalization, and integrate artificial intelligence within more areas of their business.



ESG remains the top issue for wealth managers.

Global wealth managers will increasingly jockey for position in China and India.

ChatGPT will be see extensive use in the advice market.

Inflation will be the main investor concern around the world.

Understand the key trends impacting the wealth management industry in 2023 and how to respond.

Discover the effect of the succession of negative events in 2022 on the industry and how they will shape 2023 strategies.

Understand the best approach to client portfolio strategies amid current market conditions.

Learn about possible use cases for artificial intelligence in wealth management.

ESG

Recessionary Conditions

Cryptocurrencies

Russia/Ukraine Conflict

Inflation

Robo-Advice

AI and Personalization

UBS

Credit Suisse

DBS

HSBC

Citibank

Charles Schwab

Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank

