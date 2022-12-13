U.S. markets closed

Global Wearable Band Market is Expected to Hit US$ 42.09 Bn in 2023 and US$ 170.31 Bn by 2033, Registering a Healthy CAGR of 15% During Forecast Period of 2023-33 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Millennials have been at the Forefront of the "Quantified Self" Movement, Particularly in terms of Wearable Technology; Sales of Wearable Bands to Generate US$ 170.31 Bn by 2033

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of revenue, the Wearable Band Market is expected to reach US$ 42.09 Bn in 2023 and US$ 170.31 Bn by 2033, growing at a 15.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The wearable band is becoming more popular as a versatile device that helps people track their daily activities. It takes into account the distance walked or ran, as well as calorie intake, heart rate, and sleep quality. These bands are wirelessly connected to cellphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers for long-term data storage.

Since the rate of urbanization accelerates, the necessity for visually pleasing and technologically advanced products also increases that can meet customers' basic needs. Wearable fitness technology is gaining popularity as awareness of the value of leading a healthy lifestyle and the increased need for health monitoring devices grow.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15887

Health and fitness mindfulness is growing, especially among young individuals and the working-age populace, who are the bull's eye for wearable bands. The growing e-commerce sector as a compact distribution network further heightens the market growth.

An increasing number of vendors offering low-cost wearable bands at easy-to-get prices for individuals of all economic positions is opening up first-hand business openings. Businesses possibly will provide very cutting-edge functionality to their gadgets by using IoT, AI, wireless networking, and AR technologies.

The global wearable device market is dominated by North America. This region is regarded as a global hub for technological innovation. The introduction of new gadgets has raised the desire for cutting-edge, multi-functional equipment. Most of the global players have a presence in the region and operate from here.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • North America accounts for more than 40% of the global wearable band market, which is predicted to grow at a 15.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

  • The United States dominates the North American wearable market, which is expected to rise at an 8.92% CAGR during the projected period.

  • The European wearable band market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% during the projected period.

  • Over the projection period, the German wearable band market is expected to account for 31.1% of the European market.

  • The Chinese wearable band market is expected to contribute more than 14% of the global market share throughout the projected period.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global wearable band market, with a CAGR of 19.5%.

  • Bluetooth is the market's greatest contributor in terms of connectivity, and it is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% throughout the forecast period.

  • Depending on the operating system, the Android sector has the biggest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period.

  • The online distribution channel leads the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% over the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the wearable band market are Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Beienda, Ambiotex GmbH, Hexoskin, Huawei Technologies, Nurvv, Oura Health Ltd. and others.

These companies have used a variety of techniques to improve their market share for wearable bands. To extend their client base and increase revenue, they have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product releases, acquisitions, corporate expansions, and collaborations.

Recent Developments

  • In April 2021, Fitbit released Fitbit Luxe, a health and fashion-forward fitness tracker. This tracker will assist in the development of a more holistic approach to well-being and health. This tracker offers a stylish appearance, a five-day battery life, a color touchscreen, and a wide range of appealing accessories.

  • In September 2021, In India, Apple Inc. launched seven next-generation touchscreen smartwatches under its six brands for tech-savvy millennials. Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Venture HR and Explorist HR for Fossil, Skagen Falster 2 for Skagen, Michael Kors Access Runway for Michael Kors, Emporio Armani Connected for Emporio Armani, A|X Armani Exchange Connected for Armani Exchange, and Diesel Full Guard for Diesel are among the seven smartwatches

Request for Customization @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15887

Key Segmentation of the Wearable Band Market

By Product Type:

  • With Screen

  • Without Screen

By Operating System:

  • Android

  • Windows

  • iOS

  • Others

By Category:

  • Basic Watches

  • Smart Watches

By Connectivity:

  • Bluetooth

  • Wi-Fi

  • Cellular

  • NFC

  • Others

By Application:

  • Personal Assistance

  • Wellness

  • Healthcare

  • Sports

  • Others

By Distribution Channel:

  • Online

  • Offline

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & ASEAN

  • Oceania

Request a Report Methodology @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15887

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

Get More Information on this Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wearable-band-market

Top Reports Related To Technology Market Insights

Flight Simulator Market Size - Adoption of flight simulators for military & defense applications will exhibit a healthy CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2030. Demand for Fixed Flight Training Devices (FTD) continues to grow strong, on the back of their application in effective pilot training.

Hyper-Converged Systems Market Share - The global hyper-converged systems market is currently valued at around US$ 9.83 Bn, and is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 27.1% to reach US$ 66.8 Bn by 2030.

3D Scanners Market Trends - Global demand for 3D Scanners is expected to rise at a yearly growth rate of 14.5% Y-o-Y to US$ 9.65 Billion in 2030. Rising need and demand for 3D printers across the globe and increasing need to capture large volumes of 3D data for modelling, analysis and research purposes are the two major factors attributable to the growth of 3D scanner market.

Blockchain Technology Market Demand - The blockchain technology market is predicted to surge at 43.5% CAGR through 2030, reaching US$ 59.5 Bn in valuation, up from just US$ 3.31 Bn in 2022.

Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market Growth - Connected solutions for oil & gas sector expected to surge at a CAGR of 16.3% between 2020 and 2030. VR training emerges as popular connected solution in the oil and gas market as it remains on the cusp of digital transformation.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 
Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


