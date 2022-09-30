U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,658.00
    +3.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,288.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,234.75
    +6.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,683.90
    +1.80 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.46
    +0.23 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.10
    +3.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    +0.14 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9826
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • Vix

    31.84
    +1.66 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1169
    +0.0045 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6010
    +0.1580 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,478.96
    +4.17 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.02
    -0.97 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,077.93
    -344.12 (-1.30%)
     

Global Wearable Camera Market Sourcing and Procurement Report with Top Suppliers, Supplier Evaluation Metrics, and Procurement Strategies - SpendEdge

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, top suppliers, most suitable supplier selection criteria, supplier evaluation metrics, SLA that buyers should consider, and innovations of the Wearable Camera procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions.

Wearable Camera Market
Wearable Camera Market

The Wearable Camera procurement category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.28% during the forecast period. This Wearable Camera procurement market report provides a detailed analysis of procurement strategies deployed by major category end-users across several industries while sourcing for Wearable Camera requirements. In addition, the most adopted and high potential pricing models considered by buyers have been analyzed in this report, which will help understand business scopes for revenue expansion. These data will assist buyers to realize cost savings and identify business strategies to improve sales.

Get a free sample of this data, download our sample report: https://spendedge.com/procurement-report/wearable-camera--procurement-market-intelligence-report

Who are the Top Suppliers in the Wearable Camera Market?

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several top suppliers. Some of the leading Wearable Camera suppliers profiled extensively in this report include:

  • Axon Enterprise

  • Xiaomi

  • Panasonic

These are a few of the key suppliers in the Wearable Camera market. Discover more about these vendors, including the detailed analysis of procurement strategies deployed by major category end-users across several industries while sourcing for Wearable Camera requirements.

Download a free sample of this report: https://spendedge.com/procurement-report/wearable-camera--procurement-market-intelligence-report

What are the Most Adopted Procurement Strategies for the Wearable Camera Market?

The research includes a complete analysis of the most commonly used procurement strategies by buyers across sectors, as well as an insight into these strategies' innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adopting these procurement tactics would enable buyers to minimize category TCO and achieve cost savings while sourcing Wearable Cameras.

What Are the Most Effective Price Strategy That a Vendor Can Adopt and What is The Forecasted Incremental Spend?

It is critical to monitor current and future pricing changes in order to maximize the value of the purchase. Price forecasts can assist in purchase planning, especially when combined with constant monitoring of price-influencing factors. The market expects an incremental spend of USD 2.84 billion over the forecast period as a result of several market drivers prevalent across multiple geographies. In addition, the sourcing and procurement report discusses different cost-cutting factors by analyzing the following criteria:

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Wearable Camera TCO (total cost of ownership)

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities

Download the "Wearable Camera Sourcing and Procurement" Sample Report to get detailed insights into a few more pricing strategies.

Which are the Key Regions for the Wearable Camera Market?

The Wearable Camera market will register an incremental spend of about USD 2.84 billion during the forecast period. However, only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. Moreover, on the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few regions.

To get more information on the volume drivers that are driving the adoption of the category across regions, Read more about this market from our sample report!

Smart Procurement Starts Here:

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access the latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform:

Signup for our subscription services now for FREE!, to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wearable-camera-market-sourcing-and-procurement-report-with-top-suppliers-supplier-evaluation-metrics-and-procurement-strategies--spendedge-301636530.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Top Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok Video

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Apple Inc.’s most senior executives is leaving after he turned up in a viral video on TikTok making an off-color joke that he fondles “big-breasted women” for a living.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneVolatility Grips Stocks as Fed Remains Hawkish: Markets WrapThe UK’s Crisis of Confi

  • Restaurants like P.F. Chang’s are looking a lot like Netflix with their new business model

    The restaurant chain is the latest to introduce a subscription model. It isn't the only one.

  • Chevron Sells Global HQs, Downsizes California Office Space Amid Texas Expansion: Report

    Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) has sold its current California headquarters and plans to move into a leased space about one-third of the size. The company's main offices have resided in California for more than 140 years. The oil giant closed the sale of its Chevron Park campus in San Ramon, California, its global headquarters for two decades, to Sunset Development Co. Chevron also signed a lease for nearly 400,000 square feet of space in a nearby office building that could house about 2,000 employees

  • Amazon Raises Hourly Wages at Cost of Almost $1 Billion a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a pay increase for hourly workers in the US that it says will take average starting wage for most front-line employees in warehousing and transportation to more than $19 an hour.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle:

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is the Best Bet on Batteries

    Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall talks about why he owns QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock. This battery technology innovator could hold the key to solid-state batteries. Find out what these groundbreaking batteries could mean for electric vehicles and more in the video.

  • This 'Cheap' Car Brand Just Got Real Expensive

    A brand long associated with being a 'value' choice now commands the biggest markup over its showroom sticker price.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces hiring freeze and restructuring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith details a new report that Meta is planning to cut costs, freeze hiring, and restructure its teams.

  • Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe

    Tesla's billionaire CEO is resentful, never failing to remind his opponents of their past battles.

  • Nike stock drops 10% as execs predict cheaper clothing for at least the rest of the year

    Nike Inc. on Thursday reported earnings and sales that topped expectations, though margins took a hit during the quarter as freight costs, markdowns and the effects of a tougher foreign-exchange backdrop piled up.

  • 30 Billion Reasons Why This Nasdaq Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    The stock market may not look like a good place to be right now, as the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature has sent equities tumbling in 2022, but this has opened a solid opportunity for savvy investors to buy some great companies at attractive valuations. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is one such company that investors may want to buy hand over fist right now, especially after its latest announcement pointing toward a massive acceleration in its automotive business. On Sept. 22, Qualcomm said in a news release that its design win pipeline in the automotive market has now increased to $30 billion thanks to the growing adoption of its Snapdragon platform in the auto industry.

  • GM is teaming up with a Palo Alto startup to develop longer-range EV batteries

    A local battery startup now has a big-time auto industry partner. General Motors Co. has signed a research-and-development deal with and has invested in OneD Material Inc., the companies announced Thursday. Palo Alto-based OneD has developed a process of increasing battery capacity by adding silicon to their anodes.

  • Latest Push by Chinese Firms to Avoid Delistings Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are flailing in a fresh bid to avoid being booted off US stock exchanges for shirking Washington’s oversight demands. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remark

  • Illumina’s New Gene-Sequencing Products Pressure Challengers

    Illumina, a leading maker of gene-sequencing systems, announced faster, cheaper gene-readers Thursday.

  • These Are The Best Ages to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Wall Street hit with $1.8 billion in fines over staffers texting on personal devices

    Bankers texting away on their personal phones are costing the biggest banks on Wall Street chunk of money.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Inside Shell Polymers' vision for an Appalachian hydrogen hub

    Shell wants to expand, and in August announced a nonexclusive partnership with Equinor and United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) to develop a potential hydrogen hub.

  • Mark Zuckerberg says Meta will freeze hiring and cut costs

    After a decade of explosive growth, the company formerly known as Facebook is planning to trim down. Bloomberg reports that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to freeze hiring and restructure some groups within the company Thursday in an internal all-hands call. According to Bloomberg, Meta plans to shrink budgets widely within the company, including to teams that it was recently investing in.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.