Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market Report 2022: Technology Trends 2013-2018 and Forecasts 2019-2024

Company Logo

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the wearable fitness technology market.

The technologies in wearable fitness has undergone significant change in recent years, with computing technologies based watch which can perform basic computer functions to networking technology based wearable/smart device.

The rising wave of new technologies such as smartwatch and wristband are creating significant potential for advanced wearable fitness technology in various medical platforms due to its ease in data sharing with doctors and caregivers via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.



In the wearable fitness technology market, various technologies such as smartwatch, wristband, smartshoe, smart shirt/jacket, and headband/smartcap technologies are used in the handwear, torsowear, legwear, headwear applications. Consumer preference towards smart gadgets, increasing awareness about fitness, and rise in disposable income are creating new opportunities for various wearable fitness technologies.



Some of the wearable fitness companies profiled in this report include Fitbit, Apple, Xiaomi Technology, Garmin, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Qualcomm, and Sony Corporation.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the wearable fitness technology market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in wearable fitness technology market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in wearable fitness technology market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in wearable fitness technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this wearable fitness technology market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this wearable fitness technology space?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Wearable Fitness Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Wearable Fitness Technology Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Smartwatch

4.2.2. Wristband

4.2.3. Smartshoe

4.2.4. Smart Shirt/Jacket

4.2.5. Headband/Smartcap

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Handwear by Technology

4.3.1.1. Smartwatch

4.3.1.2. Wristband

4.3.1.3. Smartshoe

4.3.1.4. Smart Shirt/Jacket

4.3.1.5. Headband/Smartcap

4.3.2. Torsowear by Technology

4.3.2.1. Smartwatch

4.3.2.2. Wristband

4.3.2.3. Smartshoe

4.3.2.4. Smart Shirt/Jacket

4.3.2.5. Headband/Smartcap

4.3.3. Legwear by Technology

4.3.3.1. Smartwatch

4.3.3.2. Wristband

4.3.3.3. Smartshoe

4.3.3.4. Smart Shirt/Jacket

4.3.3.5. Headband/Smartcap

4.3.4. Headwear by Technology

4.3.4.1. Smartwatch

4.3.4.2. Wristband

4.3.4.3. Smartshoe

4.3.4.4. Smart Shirt/Jacket

4.3.4.5. Headband/Smartcap

4.3.5. Others



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Wearable Fitness Technology Market by Region

5.2. North American Wearable Fitness Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Wearable Fitness Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Wearable Fitness Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Wearable Fitness Technology Market

5.3. European Wearable Fitness Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Wearable Fitness Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Wearable Fitness Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Wearable Fitness Technology Market

5.4. APAC Wearable Fitness Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Wearable Fitness Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Wearable Fitness Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Wearable Fitness Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Wearable Fitness Technology Market

5.5. ROW Wearable Fitness Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Wearable Fitness Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Wearable Fitness Technology Market by Technology Type

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Wearable Fitness Technology Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Wearable Fitness Technology Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Wearable Fitness Technology Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Wearable Fitness Technology Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Wearable Fitness Technology Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Story continues

Fitbit

Apple

Xiaomi Technology

Garmin

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Qualcomm

Sony Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvzml6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



