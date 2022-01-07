Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Fitbit, Oura and Whoop Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market (2021-2026) by Product Category, Product Type, Component, Technology, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market is estimated to be USD 9.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 19.12 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3%.



Market Dynamics

The major growth drivers for the wearable fitness technology market are consumer preference for smart gadgets, increasing popularity of wearable fitness and medical devices, raising awareness about fitness, and a growing disposable income in developing economies. The rising popularity of these devices among recreational fitness enthusiasts and professional athletes is anticipated to drive the demand for wellness and fitness products during the forecast timeframe.



However, factors such as data privacy concerns, high power consumption, and low battery life could also pose a threat to market growth. To maintain a competitive edge in this market, companies continuously invest in introducing new products, expanding their operations, or entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions, creating a unique opportunity for this market. However, Failure to achieve long-term engagement and Unaddressed regulatory issues create challenges for the market.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Fitbit Inc., Oura, Whoop, Withings, Polar, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas) Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe) Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)



Competitive Quadrant

Story continues

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Gadgets

4.1.2 Rising Trend of Fitness and Healthy Lifestyle

4.1.3 The Increasing Popularity of Wearable Fitness and Medical Devices

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Limited Battery Life and Sync Issues with Some Devices

4.2.2 High Cost of Manufacturing

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Use of Smart Textiles and E-Textiles in Wearable Fitness Devices

4.3.2 Development of Prosthetics And Robotic Limbs (Exoskeletons)

4.3.3 Increasing Demand for Connected Devices

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Device Fatigue

4.4.2 Profound Implications for Data Privacy



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market, By Product Category

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Handwear

6.3 Torsowear

6.4 Legwear

6.5 Headwear

6.6 Others



7 Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smart Watch

7.3 Smart Glasses

7.4 Smart Clothing

7.5 Others



8 Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Displays

8.2.2 Processors

8.2.3 Memory Chips

8.2.4 Power Management Components

8.2.5 Networking Components

8.2.6 User Interface Components

8.2.7 Sensors

8.2.8 Others

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Operating System (OS)

8.3.1.1 Android Wear OS

8.3.1.2 Tizen for Wearable

8.3.1.3 Pebble OS

8.3.1.4 Web 0S

8.3.1.5 Watch OS

8.3.1.6 LinkIt OS

8.3.1.7 Others

8.3.2 Apps

8.4 Services

8.4.1 Personal Coach

8.4.2 Cloud Computing and Data Analytics

8.4.3 Others



9 Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Computing Technologies (Wearable Computers)

9.3 Display Technologies (HUD, HMD, Amoled, and Augmented Reality)

9.4 Networking Technologies (Bluetooth, NFC, AND+, and Wi-Fi)

9.5 Positioning Technologies (GPS and Digital Compass)

9.6 Sensor Technologies (Accelerometers and MEMS)

9.7 Speech Recognition Technologies



10 Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Apple Inc.

12.2 Google (Fitbit)

12.3 Fossil Group

12.4 Garmin Ltd.

12.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

12.6 LG Electronics Inc.

12.7 Moov Inc.

12.8 Graycliff Partners Pebble Technology Corporation

12.9 Qualcomm

12.10 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.11 Sensoria Inc.

12.12 Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

12.13 Tomtom N.V.

12.14 Skagen Denmark

12.15 One plus Technology Co., Ltd.

12.16 Realme

12.17 Vuzix Blade

12.18 Fastrack

12.19 Oppo Corp., Ltd

12.20 Noise

12.21 Coros

12.22 Oura Health Ltd.

12.23 Whoop

12.24 Withings

12.25 Polar Inc.



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2tmhuz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



