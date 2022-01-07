U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,690.25
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,100.00
    -23.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,774.25
    +15.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.10
    -1.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.00
    +0.54 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8560
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,399.66
    -721.14 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,059.25
    -32.09 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.06
    +1.69 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
COMING UP:

December jobs report: Payrolls expected to accelerate as unemployment rate falls to 4.1%

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Fitbit, Oura and Whoop Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market (2021-2026) by Product Category, Product Type, Component, Technology, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market is estimated to be USD 9.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 19.12 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Market Dynamics

The major growth drivers for the wearable fitness technology market are consumer preference for smart gadgets, increasing popularity of wearable fitness and medical devices, raising awareness about fitness, and a growing disposable income in developing economies. The rising popularity of these devices among recreational fitness enthusiasts and professional athletes is anticipated to drive the demand for wellness and fitness products during the forecast timeframe.

However, factors such as data privacy concerns, high power consumption, and low battery life could also pose a threat to market growth. To maintain a competitive edge in this market, companies continuously invest in introducing new products, expanding their operations, or entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions, creating a unique opportunity for this market. However, Failure to achieve long-term engagement and Unaddressed regulatory issues create challenges for the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Fitbit Inc., Oura, Whoop, Withings, Polar, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd, etc.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas) Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe) Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Gadgets
4.1.2 Rising Trend of Fitness and Healthy Lifestyle
4.1.3 The Increasing Popularity of Wearable Fitness and Medical Devices
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Limited Battery Life and Sync Issues with Some Devices
4.2.2 High Cost of Manufacturing
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Use of Smart Textiles and E-Textiles in Wearable Fitness Devices
4.3.2 Development of Prosthetics And Robotic Limbs (Exoskeletons)
4.3.3 Increasing Demand for Connected Devices
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Device Fatigue
4.4.2 Profound Implications for Data Privacy

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market, By Product Category
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Handwear
6.3 Torsowear
6.4 Legwear
6.5 Headwear
6.6 Others

7 Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Smart Watch
7.3 Smart Glasses
7.4 Smart Clothing
7.5 Others

8 Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Displays
8.2.2 Processors
8.2.3 Memory Chips
8.2.4 Power Management Components
8.2.5 Networking Components
8.2.6 User Interface Components
8.2.7 Sensors
8.2.8 Others
8.3 Software
8.3.1 Operating System (OS)
8.3.1.1 Android Wear OS
8.3.1.2 Tizen for Wearable
8.3.1.3 Pebble OS
8.3.1.4 Web 0S
8.3.1.5 Watch OS
8.3.1.6 LinkIt OS
8.3.1.7 Others
8.3.2 Apps
8.4 Services
8.4.1 Personal Coach
8.4.2 Cloud Computing and Data Analytics
8.4.3 Others

9 Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Computing Technologies (Wearable Computers)
9.3 Display Technologies (HUD, HMD, Amoled, and Augmented Reality)
9.4 Networking Technologies (Bluetooth, NFC, AND+, and Wi-Fi)
9.5 Positioning Technologies (GPS and Digital Compass)
9.6 Sensor Technologies (Accelerometers and MEMS)
9.7 Speech Recognition Technologies

10 Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Apple Inc.
12.2 Google (Fitbit)
12.3 Fossil Group
12.4 Garmin Ltd.
12.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
12.6 LG Electronics Inc.
12.7 Moov Inc.
12.8 Graycliff Partners Pebble Technology Corporation
12.9 Qualcomm
12.10 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
12.11 Sensoria Inc.
12.12 Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.
12.13 Tomtom N.V.
12.14 Skagen Denmark
12.15 One plus Technology Co., Ltd.
12.16 Realme
12.17 Vuzix Blade
12.18 Fastrack
12.19 Oppo Corp., Ltd
12.20 Noise
12.21 Coros
12.22 Oura Health Ltd.
12.23 Whoop
12.24 Withings
12.25 Polar Inc.

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2tmhuz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking This Week

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 15.1% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only news from the company in recent days was an announcement that its CEO, Stanley Erck, will participate in the virtual J.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Core Laboratories Surged Double Digits This Week

    Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) rose sharply this week, with these stocks up 11.6%, 13.2%, and 14.3% on the week, respectively, as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. Better news about the omicron coronavirus variant, strong U.S. jobs growth, and a drama-free OPEC+ meeting all boosted sentiment for demand, pointing to a scenario in which the omicron variant's impact on the economy would likely be less than feared. More good economic news arrived in Wednesday's December private payroll number, which also came in stronger than expected.

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Momentum in 5G Is Dialing Up; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    For nearly 5 years now, 5G wireless has been creeping into our network systems. Not even the corona pandemic scare could derail the expansion of the new networks – the perceived advantages are too many, too deep, to deny. For the average customer, 5G will bring far faster mobile download times, far lower latency, and consequent higher performance from wireless devices. For the tech world, 5G will enable the full exploitation of new advances in automation, mechanization, and remote operations. Fr

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Bitcoin will see its 'dot-com moment' over next year or two: Charts technician

    It's been a bad start of the year for Bitcoin (BTC-USD), and 2022 could bring more pain.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling – will I have enough money?

    First, develop a plan (some may call it a budget), said Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth adviser at Concenture Wealth Management. Take into consideration every single possible expense you anticipate spending after your husband dies, and account for inflation as well. Also think about healthcare, which is a major expense in any retirees’ budget, utilities, emergency expenses, the occasional meal or entertainment, and so on.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped 5% Again Today

    Building on gains won through an endorsement by Charlie Munger yesterday, Chinese tech stock Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) continued to soar higher on Thursday. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.7% -- and you can probably thank Benchmark Capital for that. Benchmark, you see, gave Alibaba a kind of backhanded compliment this morning.

  • Trump-Linked Stocks Rally With Truth Social App Debut on the Horizon

    (Bloomberg) -- The blank-check company set to bring Donald Trump’s media company public rallied along with other stocks tied to the former president after news his social media app is close to making its debut.The Truth Social network app, a piece of Trump’s plans for a media and tech empire, is expected to be available starting Feb. 21, according to a posting in Apple’s App Store. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, spiked 20%

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)

    Does the January share price for Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...