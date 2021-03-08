Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2027
Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 8. - Influencer Pool: 1003. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.
New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Fitness Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033293/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wearable Fitness Technology estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartwatches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wristbands segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
- The Wearable Fitness Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
- Smartshoes Segment to Record 11.3% CAGR
- In the global Smartshoes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
Adidas AG
Apple Inc.
Fitbit Inc.
Garmin Ltd.
Jawbone Inc.
LG Electronics Inc.
Nike Inc.
Pebble Technology Corp.
Qualcomm Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033293/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wearable Fitness Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Smartwatches by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartwatches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Wristbands by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Wristbands by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Smartshoes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartshoes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Shirts /
Jackets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Shirts / Jackets
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Headbands /
Smartcaps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Headbands / Smartcaps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes,
Smart Shirts / Jackets, Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets,
Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes,
Smart Shirts / Jackets, Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets,
Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes,
Smart Shirts / Jackets, Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets,
Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 21: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes,
Smart Shirts / Jackets, Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets,
Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 23: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes,
Smart Shirts / Jackets, Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets,
Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 27: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes,
Smart Shirts / Jackets, Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets,
Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 29: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Fitness Technology by Type - Smartwatches, Wristbands,
Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets, Headbands / Smartcaps and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets,
Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 31: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes,
Smart Shirts / Jackets, Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets,
Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 33: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes,
Smart Shirts / Jackets, Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Fitness Technology
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,
Wristbands, Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets, Headbands /
Smartcaps and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 35: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Fitness Technology by Type - Smartwatches, Wristbands,
Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets, Headbands / Smartcaps and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Fitness Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes, Smart Shirts /
Jackets, Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types for the Years
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 37: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Fitness Technology by Type - Smartwatches, Wristbands,
Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets, Headbands / Smartcaps and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets,
Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 39: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Fitness Technology by Type - Smartwatches, Wristbands,
Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets, Headbands / Smartcaps and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Fitness
Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartwatches, Wristbands, Smartshoes, Smart Shirts / Jackets,
Headbands / Smartcaps and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033293/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001