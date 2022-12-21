Global Wearable Patches (Healthcare/Sports) Markets Report 2022-2027: Connectivity of Patches Through Mobile Phones and Real-Time Analysis Fosters the Surge in Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wearable Patches Market, By Technology (Connected v/s Regular), By Application (Monitoring, Drug Delivery, Diagnostics, Others), By End User (Healthcare v/s Fitness & Sports), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable patches market is expected to witness significant growth to 2027

Rising obesity observed around the globe and unhealthy living conditions are leading to the generation of chronic diseases and other serious conditions, for instance, diabetes and atrial fibrillation.

Wearable patches consist of sensors and actuators and are used for monitoring and early diagnosis of chronic diseases. Patches are used for monitoring, diagnosis, and ensuring timely drug dosage, which is aiding in the global wearable patches market growth.



North America is expected to dominate the global wearable patches market owing to the huge investments in addition to the presence of significant players for the market growth. Also, Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period owing to the rise in the disposable income among middle-class families, and rising demand for wearable patches.



Based on end user the market is segmented into healthcare and fitness, and sports. Consumers are becoming more concerned regarding their health and fitness. Constantly monitoring health and keeping track of calories using diet applications is aiding in the increase of the demand for fitness and sports-related wearable patches.

Also, connectivity of patches through mobile phones and real-time analysis fosters the surge in demand for the global wearable patches market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of global wearable patches market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global wearable patches market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast global wearable patches market based on technology, application, end user, regional distribution, and Competitive Landscape.

To identify drivers and challenges for global wearable patches market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global wearable patches market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global wearable patches market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global wearable patches market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global wearable patches market.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Sensium Healthcare Ltd

Leaf Healthcare, Inc (Smith & Nephew, Plc)

Dexcom, Inc

Abbott Laboratories, Inc

GENTAG, Inc

LifeSignals, Inc

VitalConnect

Cardiac Insight Inc

VivaLNK, Inc

AliveCor, Inc

Insulet Corporation

iRhythm Technologies Inc

Nemaura Medical Inc

UpRight Technologies Ltd

Report Scope:



In this report, global wearable patches market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Wearable Patches Market, By Technology:

Connected

Regular

Wearable Patches Market, By Application:

Monitoring

Drug Delivery

Diagnostics

Others

Wearable Patches Market, By End User:

Healthcare

Fitness & Sports

Wearable Patches Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

