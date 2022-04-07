U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.21
    +19.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.57
    +87.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,897.30
    +8.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.80
    -7.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.19
    +0.96 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.60
    +11.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3074
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9300
    +0.1300 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,553.56
    -348.59 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.54
    +8.88 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Global Web3 & FinTech communications consultancy Wachsman opens in London

·3 min read

2021's global 130% revenue and 100% headcount growth fuels geographic expansion

LONDON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic communications consultancy Wachsman, the leading specialist in Web3, blockchain and fintech verticals with more than 130 staff worldwide, has opened its London office.

From Defi to NFTs and the Metaverse, the Web3 economy has captivated investors, innovators and users alike, and London is increasingly at the forefront of this innovation. With a world class talent pool of communicators, strategists and digital experts, London was a natural choice for Wachsman's global expansion which includes the recently launched Wachsman Los Angeles office.

Wachsman's new Shoreditch hub is now open for business, with hiring and new business accelerating from unprecedented demand for services as well as organic client growth. Wachsman's founding UK client Metaphysic, the London-based AI company behind DeepTomCruise, will soon be joined by a roster of clients spanning Web3, blockchain and fintech.

As part of the move, Dublin-based Alex Corp takes on a newly created role of Executive Director EMEA, Head of UK & Ireland, with EMEA leader Liam Murphy continuing to serve as Managing Director. Louise Creedon will spearhead London operations and client services after three years of increasing responsibility in the Dublin office. A strategic communications professional with over 10 years' experience, Louise has advised some of the most high profile campaigns and organisations in emerging technology, aviation & sport.

CEO & founder David Wachsman said:

"While Wachsman has worked closely with London-based projects and companies over the years, I am excited to now have a physical presence in the city. Following the growth and ongoing success of our EMEA headquarters in Dublin, we will make use of our unique approach of specialisation-meets-scale as a blueprint for success here in London. I look forward to adding to our rapidly growing team of talented professionals so that we can deliver on the incredible demand for our services from the entrepreneurs developing extraordinary technology in the space. At Wachsman, we believe that the future belongs to the fearless."

Commenting on the expansion, Executive Director Alex Corp added:

"When we talk about a booming blockchain and Web3 sector, we don't just mean the price of bitcoin. This industry is thriving and attracting professionals across disciplines, from big tech, to the start-up ecosystem, to traditional finance. Wachsman London is going to open up a rich seam of talent and bold, future-focused technology clients."

Over the past seven years, Wachsman has cornered the market in the fastest growing sector on Earth — blockchain. The overall market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies crossed the $2 trillion mark earlier this year, while venture capital funding for blockchain startups reached a record $25.2 billion in 2021, up 713% from 2020. Similarly, Wachsman has seen tremendous growth, starting in 2015 as a one-man operation with less than a handful of clients, and skyrocketing to approximately $14m in revenue by 2021, to more than 130 employees and more than 120 clients today. Wachsman has distributed teams in 20 states across the U.S. and physical offices in New York, London, Dublin, Singapore and Los Angeles.

The London team will replicate the successful model deployed in the Dublin hub, where over 80% of clients have engagements of 12 months or longer - an exceptional degree of stability and trust in a rapidly evolving industry. Wachsman EMEA took on 25 new retained clients and projects in 2021 alone, simultaneously growing the average monthly retainer by 45% YoY, reflecting an increasing proportion of high-value, long-term strategic briefs with top tier clients. Net revenues in Dublin increased 81%.

As a result, Wachsman is many times larger than any other specialist Web3, blockchain and fintech communications firm. By leveraging its scale, institutional knowledge and unique training processes, Wachsman routinely beats out global agencies and networks for marquee clients in the Web3 sector.

David Wachsman, CEO & Founder of Wachsman, and Alex Corp, Executive Director, EMEA, are available for interview.

About Wachsman:

Wachsman is a communications and strategy consultancy focused on advising the next generation of leaders on the frontline of the new economy.

Built for the digital and decentralised age, we provide our clients with a unique blend of advisory services spanning strategic and communications consulting, reputation, issues, and risk management, and public policy and regulation. We enable them to establish and defend their industry position as they drive digital transformation and navigate new challenges and opportunities.

Founded in 2015, Wachsman now has offices in New York, London, Dublin and Singapore. Over the years, Wachsman has solidified its position as a trusted advisor to some of the world's most innovative companies.

In recent years, Wachsman was named one of the 500 fastest growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine in 2020 and was ranked 140 on the Financial Times list of The Americas' 500 Fastest Growing Companies in 2021.

For more information, visit www.wachsman.com

Press Contact:
Anna Ryan
Wachsman
P: +353 (0)87 1652880
E: anna@wachsman.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-web3--fintech-communications-consultancy-wachsman-opens-in-london-301520492.html

SOURCE Wachsman

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Why HP Stock Is Soaring This Week

    The tech company just got a big vote of approval from one of history's most successful investors.

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Oppenheimer Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    As the second quarter of 2022 gets into full swing, investors have to navigate through several contradictory currents. Inflation remains stubbornly high, and with the Russo-Ukraine war and renewed Chinese lockdowns, it will get no help on the supply chain front. But March’s jobs numbers were encouraging, indicating that employment has almost returned to its pre-pandemic levels. And the Federal Reserve has begun its policy switch, from easy money to an anti-inflationary tightening stance. Writing

  • HP stock jumps after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathway buys $4.2 billion stake

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Berkshire Hathaway taking a $4.2 billion stake in HP.

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • Rite Aid stock tumbles after Deutsche Bank issues downgrade, alarming note

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Rite Aid shares after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock.

  • Better Buy: Goldman Sachs vs. Wells Fargo

    Look past the paint job and underneath the proverbial hood, and you see that nothing is quite what it seems to be on the surface.

  • IRS May Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • Tilray Stock: Increasing Profitability But Still Not a Buy

    Tilray’s (TLRY) domestic business is showing signs the struggle continues in an oversupplied Canadian cannabis market where prices have taken a tumble. However, the most positive aspect in the company’s recent quarterly report, according to Cantor analyst Pablo Zuanic, is the “continued strength in the international business.” In F3Q22, the company generated revenue of $151.87 million, amounting to a 22.6% year-over-year increase, although the figure fell short of the $156.2 million the analysts

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Buying and holding quality growth stocks can set you up for some strong returns over the years. Three healthcare stocks that can help you build a strong, growth-oriented portfolio are Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED), and Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN). Drugmaker Eli Lilly has a little bit of everything for investors.