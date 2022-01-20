Global WebRTC Market (2022 to 2027): WebRTC will be the RTC Platform of Choice with the Introduction of 5G and the Expansion of OTT Offerings

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "WebRTC Software, Applications, Services, Solutions and Devices Market with Global and Regional Forecasts 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research indicates that WebRTC supported services will usher into the ICT ecosystem a next-generation services ecosystem of communications, applications, content, and commerce.

This study evaluates WebRTC technology, evolving ecosystems, solutions, and applications. It also addresses the role of value chain partners, WebRTC APIs, enterprise applications, telecom operators, and other CSPs within the evolving ecosystem.

The report also assesses WebRTC features/functionality, use cases, and adoption expectations for enterprises and consumers. The report covers the WebRTC solution landscape with vendor analysis focused on business models for each company/solution.

Forecasting provides revenue by categories including solution, service (Implementation, Integration, Consulting, and Maintenance), industry verticals, deployment models, and application. In addition, the report contains forecasts for WebRTC devices and users globally and regionally from 2022 to 2027.

Select Report Findings:

WebRTC will be the RTC platform of choice with the introduction of 5G and the expansion of OTT offerings

Cloud-based Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce (CACC) will benefit greatly from WebRTC

WebRTC is a key component of an overall CACC strategy for CSPs as they seek to retain customers and grow revenues

CSPs are stumbling with the implementation of RCS, making WebRTC deployment critical as well as partnering with various third parties

While WebRTC is table-stakes for CSPs, they also have revenue potential from back-end integration with their most important customers: enterprise

Telecom APIs are a key component to overall WebRTC success for the entire value chain as well as leveraging telecom data in a cloud-based DaaS business model

Web Real-time Communications (WebRTC) provides a framework, protocols, and API that facilitates real-time interactive voice, video, and data via a Web browser. The requirement is only a WebRTC-enabled browser (HTML5). Because WebRTC requires no plug-ins and works natively, it can be implemented and operated very easily on PCs, laptops, TVs, tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices. The business drivers for WebRTC are many and varied as there are benefits for all industry constituents including:

End-users: New User Experience, Service Creation/Service Mash-up

Developers: Ease developer burden with a single platform.

Communication Service Providers: Expansion of market/customers

WebRTC is being applied to all modern and native browsers for virtually all major platforms to support sharing of voice, video, and generic data between peers, allowing developers to create compelling video-and-voice communication solutions. There are numerous use cases of WebRTC, the technology behind certain industry-leading communications and collaboration solutions including Discord, Facebook Messenger, and Google Meet/Hangout.

Use cases range from advanced video calling apps (such as Skype, Duo, and WhatsApp) and screen sharing to the more basic web apps that can use your microphone or camera. Major drivers for the vendor, service provider, and developer adoption are ease of implementation, compatibility with browsers and OS, and free open-source with no need for third-party applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 WebRTC Technology and Market Overview

3.0 WebRTC Taxonomy

3.1 WebRTC Technology

3.2 WebRTC Architecture

3.3 WebRTC Functionality

3.4 WebRTC Enterprise Application

3.5 WebRTC API

4.0 WebRTC Application Cases

4.1 Stages of Creation of WebRTC Application

4.2 WebRTC Applications

4.3 WebRTC Use Cases

4.4 Economics of WebRTC

5.0 WebRTC Vendor Landscape

AT&T

Avaya

CafeX

Cisco Systems

Dialogic

Ericsson

Google

Huawei Technologies

IBM Corporation

Mitel Networks

Nokia

Oracle

Plivo

QUOBIS

Ribbon Communications

Sonus (Ribbon Communications)

Temasys

TokBox Telefonica

Twilio

6.0 Future of WebRTC

6.1 Beyond Voice/Video and Browsers

6.2 Hybrid P2P and Server-based CDN

6.3 Emerging WebRTC Issues and Opportunities

6.4 WebRTC Implementation Status

6.5 WebRTC Applications in Machine Learning and 5G

6.6 WebRTC vs. RCS

7.0 WEBRTC Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 to 2028

7.1 Global WEBRTC Markets 2022 - 2027

7.2 Web Real-time Communications Components 2022 - 2027

7.3 Web Real-time Communications Software Applications 2022 - 2027

7.4 Web Real-time Communications Software Enterprise Applications 2022 - 2027

7.5 Web Real-time Communications Software IoT Applications 2022 - 2027

7.6 Web Real-time Communication Software for Social Media Applications 2022 - 2027

7.7 Web Real-time Communication Software Deployment 2022 - 2027

7.8 Web Real-time Communication Software by Devices 2022 - 2027

7.9 Web Real-time Communication Software by Services 2022 - 2027

7.10 Web Real-time Communication Software by Industry 2022 - 2027

7.11 Web Real-time Communication Software by Region 2022 - 2027

8.0 Summary and Recommendations

8.1 Communication Service Providers

8.2 Social Media Companies

8.3 Content Providers

8.4 Application Developers

8.5 Commerce Providers

8.6 Infrastructure Providers

8.7 Device Manufacturers

