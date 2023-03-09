U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

Global Weight Control Products Market to Reach $47.4 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Weight Control Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080438/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Weight Control Products Market to Reach $47.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Weight Control Products estimated at US$27.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2022-2030. Beverages, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$26.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Meal Replacements segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR

The Weight Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080438/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Weight Control Products: Health Benefit Solutions for Life-
Changing Results
Fatty Acids and Sources
Recent Market Activity
Increasing Consumer Shift towards Non-Invasive Treatments:
Foundation for Market Growth
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: The Largest Revenue Contributors
Developing Economies: Strong Growth Prospects
Weight Control Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic: A Strong Growth
Driver for Weight Control Products
Obesity Statistics
Women: The Dominant Consumer Category
Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment &
the New Advertising Target
Increasing Focus on Weight Management Provides the Perfect
Platform for Market Penetration
Select Obesity & Weight Management Food and Beverage Ingredients
Functional Carbohydrates
Satiety Ingredients
Fibers for Satiety
Bioactives and Extracts
Absorption Blockers
Thermogenic Fat Burners
Ingredients with Low Sugar Content
Stress Alleviating Compounds
Rising Need to Address Various Health Conditions Spurs Demand
for Weight Control Products
Cardiovascular Disease & Diabetes - A Glance at Key Stats
Mounting Healthcare Costs Spur Preference for Preventive
Healthcare, Bodes Well for the Market
Low-Calorie Carbonated Beverages: Losing Sheen as a Weight Loss
Option
Diet Soda and its Effects on Weight Loss
Growing Importance of Good Carbs and Good-for-You Products
Drives Demand for Grains
Dietary Supplements Market Find Favor as Weight Loss Products
Herbal Products: Going the Natural Way to Lose Weight
Rising Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that
Aid Weight Loss
Slimming Teas - A Solution to Trim Down Weight
A Glance at Teas with Obesity Preventing Capabilities
Vegetarian Diet & Weight Loss: Pros and Cons
Multiple Weight Control Benefits Drive Demand for Salad Recipes
and Dressings
Despite Rising Concerns, Low-Fat Products Continue to
Experience Growth in Demand
Growing Consumer Interest in Low-Fat and Low-Cal Products Drive
Innovations
Low-Fat Dairy Products: A Healthier Option for Consumers on
Weight Watch
Low-Fat Dairy Beverages Market: Poised for Growth
Low-Fat Yogurts Earn Mainstream Status
Mixed Market Prospects for Low Fat Milk
Low-Fat Ice Creams Rise in Popularity
Low-Fat Diet: A Boon or a Bane?
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
Rising Demand from Middle Class Population
E-Retailing Make Rapid In-Roads, Expands Growth Opportunities
Key Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Weight Control
Products
Rise in Number of Obesity Surgeries Challenges Market Growth
Can Diet Foods Help Reduce Obesity Rates?
Side Effects Mar the Consumption of Weight Control Products
Olestra: On the Wrong Side of the Scale
Fake Weight Loss Products Unveil New Dimension to the Problem
NOTEWORTHY TRENDS IN WEIGHT CONTROL INGREDIENTS & ADDITIVES
Garcinia Cambogia for Blocking Fat Absorption and Suppressing
Appetite
Lack of Clinical Evidence Mars Growth Prospects
Dietary Proteins Encourage Satiety, Enables Weight Control
Soy: A Miracle Food or Fattening Protein?
Manufacturers Look for Alternate Sources Other than Soy Protein
Glucomannan: A Dietary Fiber that Absorbs Water in the Gut
Green Coffee Beans Decreases Accumulation of Body Fat
Multiple Benefits of Green Tea Extracts Drive Usage in Weight
Control Supplements
Methyl Cellulose Reduces Fat Absorption
Gluten-Free Foods for Weight Control: A Myth or Reality?
Other Food & Beverage Ingredients and Additives that Aid Weight
Control
Guarana
Hoodia
Pyruvate
Raspberry Ketone
Yohimbe
Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)
Bitter Orange Extract
White Kidney Bean Extract
Plexus Slim
Sensa
Mango Seed Fiber
Resveratrol
Novel Ingredients Targeting Nutrient Absorption or/and Metabolism
Chitosan
Conjugated Linoleic Acid
Chromium
Chromium Picolinate
Chlorogenic Acid
Coleus Forskohlii
Fucoxanthin
Select Ingredients that Suppress Appetite
Hoodia and Sensa
Starch and Fiber

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080438/?utm_source=GNW

