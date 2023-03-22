The Global Weight Loss Supplement Market is forecast to grow by $2066.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Weight Loss Supplement Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the weight loss supplement market and is forecast to grow by $2066.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period.

Our report on the weight loss supplement market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing obese population, growing healthcare expenditure, and growth of online retail stores.



The weight loss supplement market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online stores

• Retail outlets



By Type

• Pills

• Powder

• Liquid



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rise in promotional and marketing activities as one of the prime reasons driving the weight loss supplement market growth during the next few years. Also, awareness about weight management and the increasing popularity of plant-based supplements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the weight loss supplement market covers the following areas:

• Weight loss supplement market sizing

• Weight loss supplement market forecast

• Weight loss supplement market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading weight loss supplement market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amway Corp., Bioalpha Holdings Berhad, FANCL Corp., Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GNC Holdings LLC, Herbalife International of America Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Market America Inc., Nature Sure, Natures Sunshine Products Inc., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Shaklee Corp., Solace Nutrition, True Protein Pty Ltd., Vitaco Ltd., and Wolfson Holdco Ltd. Also, the weight loss supplement market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



