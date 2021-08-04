U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 8; Released: July 2021
Executive Pool: 1147
Companies: 34 - Players covered include Air Liquide Welding group; Donaldson Company, Inc; Filcar S.p.A; Kemper America Inc.; Lincoln Electric Co.; Miller Electric Mfg. Co.; Pace Worldwide; Parker Hannifin Corporation; RoboVent Products Group, Inc.; Sentry Air Systems, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Type (Mobile Units, Stationary Units, Large Centralized Systems); Application (Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026
Fume and dust extraction solutions enhance the efficacy and safety of metal fabrication as well as cutting processes. Such solutions remove harmful smoke, fumes, and dust; and the choice of solution depends on the type of welding method used and its frequency of use. Controlled exposure towards welding fumes could be attained through extraction as well as ventilation; wherein the focus is on capturing welding fumes very close from the source as possibly could. Consequently, the welders and workers are protected. Some such welding fume extraction equipment systems are capable of extracting welding smoke from several workstations; while also being utilized for cleaning of machines and workplaces.

Cutting and welding fumes lead to health concerns and adversely impact production; thereby causing decreased capacity; disturbances that re-occur; and finally lesser profit. Welders face the risk of injury in such unsafe work environments; while inadequate safety measures also negatively impact the end products and the production equipment. Automated welding equipment that includes operators and robots could also require protection and careful monitoring. The service personnel and operators that work on robotic welding equipment could be subject towards residual welding fumes; thereby, requiring protection similar to manual workers. Certain solutions pertaining to automatic welding processes offer hooded extraction systems as well as torch-extraction.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Mobile Units, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stationary Units segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.1% share of the global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $968.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $987 Million by 2026
The Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$968.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$987 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The strong growth in the welding machinery market is expected to offer a strong foundation for growth in the market. Rapid industrialization and the subsequent rise in income levels have long been major factors in promoting demand for consumer durables and automotive sectors. A resurgent automotive sector and a consumer durables sector are expected to further drive demand for welding equipment in the coming years. Growth in the welding industry will continue to be driven by offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration as well as refining pipeline construction projects in the post pandemic period, which will place significant demand for welding consumables, equipment, steel pipes, manufacturing automation, wirings and cables. With pipelines regarded the most efficient method of transporting oil and gas products from the source to consumer, welding equipment, vital in metal joining, is set to witness growth in tandem with rising pipeline projects. Product innovations, advances in manufacturing process as well as technological improvements are all factors expected to positively influence the global welding equipment market. The manufacturing and fabrication sectors are continuously on the path of evolution, typified by ever-changing materials used, increasing data monitoring needs, and growing sophistication that requires increased level of automation. These evolving needs are driving end-users to continuously invest in advanced solutions that enable them to uphold high levels of productivity and quality.

Large Centralized Systems Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
In the global Large Centralized Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$685.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$983.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$165 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-welding-fume-extraction-equipment-market-to-reach-5-1-billion-by-2026--301346919.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

