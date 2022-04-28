U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

Global Well Site Construction Procurement - Sourcing and Intelligence Report Predicts This Market to Surpass USD 24.08 Billion, Rising at 3.18% CAGR from 2022 to 2026 - Exclusive Report by SpendEdge

·2 min read

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Well Site Construction Market

  • Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge' s actionable insights.

  • SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms

The Global Well Site Construction Procurement market is expected to garner USD 24.08 Billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 3.18% from 2022 to 2026. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by deeply analyzing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Download PDF Sample Procurement Report of Well Site Construction Market

Key Points Covered in the Well Site Construction Market Report:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for ERP Software?

  • What are the ERP Software category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Key Global Suppliers in the Well Site Construction Market:

  • Fluor

  • Consolidated Contractors

  • SNC-Lavalin Group.

Get Quick Access to the Key Global Suppliers Profiled Extensively in This Report

The Well Site Construction Market report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights at Well Site Construction Market:

https://www.procurement.spendedge.com/report/well-site-construction-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Related Trending Topics:

  1. Well Site Construction Sourcing and Procurement Report

  2. Air Compressors Sourcing and Procurement Report

  3. Leak Detection Equipment – Procurement Forecast and Analysis Report

  4. Steel Pipe Sourcing and Procurement Report

  5. Pipeline Equipment Sourcing and Procurement Report

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-well-site-construction-procurement---sourcing-and-intelligence-report-predicts-this-market-to-surpass-usd-24-08-billion-rising-at-3-18-cagr-from-2022-to-2026---exclusive-report-by-spendedge-301534113.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

