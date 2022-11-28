U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

Global Wheat Flour Market Revenue to Exceed US$274 Bn by 2026 End | Fairfield Market Research Provides Detailed Competition Analysis

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd
·5 min read
Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd
Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

Global Wheat Flour Market Was Valued at US$ 212,671 Mn in 2019 and it Will Reach a Valuation of US$ 274,523 Mn by 2026, Registering a CAGR of 3.8% Between the Forecast Years of 2019-2026

London, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The proliferating whole grain trend continues to fuel wheat flour consumption worldwide. Although wheat is being increasingly perceived as gluten-rich that counters the thriving gluten-free trend across F&B industry, global wheat flour market remains buoyant on the back of widespread consumption of whole wheat flour as a staple, as well as mounting demand from bakery sector. After registering the revenue worth US$212.6 Bn in the year 2019, the wheat flour market size is more likely to reach US$274.5 Bn by the end of 2026. Fairfield Market Research in a new report, projects nearly 3.8% growth for global wheat flour market between 2021 and 2026, estimating bread making sector to remain the prime catalyst for market expansion throughout the period of forecast. Unprecedented growth of HoReCa industry is also expected to work to the advantage of global wheat flour market according to the report. Artisanal bakery sector has picked up the wheat flour benefits well and is anticipated to offer the market a significant boost in the next few years.

Get the Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/wheat-flour-market/request-sample

Key Research Insights

  • The maximum demand generation remains concentrated in bread making that accounts for over 55% market value share

  • Wheat flour consumption by bakery and confectionary account for over 22% of total demand

  • Asia Pacific’s wheat flour market is likely to experience the fastest growth rate through 2026 end, i.e., around 4.3%

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Wheat flour has more popularly been touted as bread flour as it has been traditionally preferred in making of the various types of breads, especially across the Asian subcontinent. With sustained inclination toward wheat flour, consumption is expected to remain afloat across popular categories like noodles, and pasta. Bread is anticipated to register over 55% share in overall market revenue and will remain the leading segment in global wheat flour market through 2026. Bakery follows, with over 22% market value share. The report spots opportunities abound in bakery as the segment undergoes continuous innovation and thus records consistently rising uptake of different wheat flour varieties. In addition, heightening prospects of refined flour varieties for a host of wheat flour recipes like ready-to-cook, ready-to-mix, pancake mix, and premix products.

Key Report Highlights

  • The report expects an incessant opportunity in the thriving eating out trend that bolsters the HoReCa sector across these fast-developing regions

  • North America, and Europe together account for around half the overall market size

Insights into Regional Analysis

Europe has been the world’s largest bakery industry and will remain the significant consumer market for wheat flour producers. The report also indicates high growth potential of developing markets like Asia Pacific, and the Middle East as these regions have been lately witnessing a surge in popularity of innovative bakery snack items. Asia Pacific is especially developing a highly lucrative wheat flour market based on the fact that the modern consumer is favouring wheat flour nutrition under health foods category. The region currently accounts for more than 1/3rd of the overall market value and has been poised to exhibit stable growth of around 4.3% during 2021 – 2026. On the other hand, Europe, and North America represent a collective market value share of nearly 50%, says the report.

Wheat Flour Market – Key Competitors

General Mills, Inc., Ardent Mills, LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Grain Craft, North Dakota Mill, Bob’s Red Mill, King Arthur Flour Co., George Weston Foods Ltd., Natural Foods, Allied Pinnacle Pty Ltd., Italgrani USA, Miller Milling, Hodgson Mills, Inc., Minot Milling, Wudeli Flour Mill Group, ADM Company, Manildra Milling Pvt. Ltd., Acarsan Flour, Korfez Flour Mill

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/wheat-flour-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year

2020

 

Forecast Year

2021 – 2026

Market Size in 2019

US$212.6 Bn

Estimated Market Size in 2026

US$274.5 Bn

CAGR

3.80 %

 

Key Players

General Mills, Inc., Ardent Mills, LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Grain Craft, North Dakota Mill, Bob’s Red Mill, King Arthur Flour Co., George Weston Foods Ltd., Natural Foods, Allied Pinnacle Pty Ltd., Italgrani USA, Miller Milling, Hodgson Mills, Inc., Minot Milling, Wudeli Flour Mill Group, ADM Company, Manildra Milling Pvt. Ltd., Acarsan Flour, Korfez Flour Mill

Market Segmentation

Nature Coverage

  • Organic

  • Conventional

Type Coverage

  • All-Purpose Flour

  • Bread Flour

  • Semolina and Durum Flour

  • Whole Wheat Flour

  • Others

Distribution Coverage

  • Hypermarket

  • Convenience Store

  • Online Retail

  • Other Retail

End-Use Coverage

  • Noodles and Pasta

  • Bakery and Confectionery

  • Bread

  • Others

Geographical Coverage

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Asia Pacific

Leading Companies

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Ardent Mills, LLC

  • General Mills, Inc

  • King Arthur Flour Co.

  • Grain Craft

  • North Dakota Mill

  • Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

  • Italgrani USA

  • Miller Milling

  • Minot Milling

Report Inclusions

  • Market Estimates and Forecast

  • Market Dynamics

  • Industry Trends

  • Competition Landscape

  • Nature-wise Analysis

  • Type-wise Analysis

  • Distribution-wise Analysis

  • End Use-wise Analysis

  • Region-wise Analysis

  • Country-wise Analysis

  • Key Trends Analysis

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888   
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746 
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com


