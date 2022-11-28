Global Wheat Flour Market Revenue to Exceed US$274 Bn by 2026 End | Fairfield Market Research Provides Detailed Competition Analysis
Global Wheat Flour Market Was Valued at US$ 212,671 Mn in 2019 and it Will Reach a Valuation of US$ 274,523 Mn by 2026, Registering a CAGR of 3.8% Between the Forecast Years of 2019-2026
London, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The proliferating whole grain trend continues to fuel wheat flour consumption worldwide. Although wheat is being increasingly perceived as gluten-rich that counters the thriving gluten-free trend across F&B industry, global wheat flour market remains buoyant on the back of widespread consumption of whole wheat flour as a staple, as well as mounting demand from bakery sector. After registering the revenue worth US$212.6 Bn in the year 2019, the wheat flour market size is more likely to reach US$274.5 Bn by the end of 2026. Fairfield Market Research in a new report, projects nearly 3.8% growth for global wheat flour market between 2021 and 2026, estimating bread making sector to remain the prime catalyst for market expansion throughout the period of forecast. Unprecedented growth of HoReCa industry is also expected to work to the advantage of global wheat flour market according to the report. Artisanal bakery sector has picked up the wheat flour benefits well and is anticipated to offer the market a significant boost in the next few years.
Get the Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/wheat-flour-market/request-sample
Key Research Insights
The maximum demand generation remains concentrated in bread making that accounts for over 55% market value share
Wheat flour consumption by bakery and confectionary account for over 22% of total demand
Asia Pacific’s wheat flour market is likely to experience the fastest growth rate through 2026 end, i.e., around 4.3%
Insights into Segmental Analysis
Wheat flour has more popularly been touted as bread flour as it has been traditionally preferred in making of the various types of breads, especially across the Asian subcontinent. With sustained inclination toward wheat flour, consumption is expected to remain afloat across popular categories like noodles, and pasta. Bread is anticipated to register over 55% share in overall market revenue and will remain the leading segment in global wheat flour market through 2026. Bakery follows, with over 22% market value share. The report spots opportunities abound in bakery as the segment undergoes continuous innovation and thus records consistently rising uptake of different wheat flour varieties. In addition, heightening prospects of refined flour varieties for a host of wheat flour recipes like ready-to-cook, ready-to-mix, pancake mix, and premix products.
Key Report Highlights
The report expects an incessant opportunity in the thriving eating out trend that bolsters the HoReCa sector across these fast-developing regions
North America, and Europe together account for around half the overall market size
Insights into Regional Analysis
Europe has been the world’s largest bakery industry and will remain the significant consumer market for wheat flour producers. The report also indicates high growth potential of developing markets like Asia Pacific, and the Middle East as these regions have been lately witnessing a surge in popularity of innovative bakery snack items. Asia Pacific is especially developing a highly lucrative wheat flour market based on the fact that the modern consumer is favouring wheat flour nutrition under health foods category. The region currently accounts for more than 1/3rd of the overall market value and has been poised to exhibit stable growth of around 4.3% during 2021 – 2026. On the other hand, Europe, and North America represent a collective market value share of nearly 50%, says the report.
Wheat Flour Market – Key Competitors
General Mills, Inc., Ardent Mills, LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Grain Craft, North Dakota Mill, Bob’s Red Mill, King Arthur Flour Co., George Weston Foods Ltd., Natural Foods, Allied Pinnacle Pty Ltd., Italgrani USA, Miller Milling, Hodgson Mills, Inc., Minot Milling, Wudeli Flour Mill Group, ADM Company, Manildra Milling Pvt. Ltd., Acarsan Flour, Korfez Flour Mill
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/wheat-flour-market/request-customization
REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Base Year
2020
Forecast Year
2021 – 2026
Market Size in 2019
US$212.6 Bn
Estimated Market Size in 2026
US$274.5 Bn
CAGR
3.80 %
Key Players
General Mills, Inc., Ardent Mills, LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Grain Craft, North Dakota Mill, Bob’s Red Mill, King Arthur Flour Co., George Weston Foods Ltd., Natural Foods, Allied Pinnacle Pty Ltd., Italgrani USA, Miller Milling, Hodgson Mills, Inc., Minot Milling, Wudeli Flour Mill Group, ADM Company, Manildra Milling Pvt. Ltd., Acarsan Flour, Korfez Flour Mill
Market Segmentation
Nature Coverage
Organic
Conventional
Type Coverage
All-Purpose Flour
Bread Flour
Semolina and Durum Flour
Whole Wheat Flour
Others
Distribution Coverage
Hypermarket
Convenience Store
Online Retail
Other Retail
End-Use Coverage
Noodles and Pasta
Bakery and Confectionery
Bread
Others
Geographical Coverage
North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Leading Companies
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Ardent Mills, LLC
General Mills, Inc
King Arthur Flour Co.
Grain Craft
North Dakota Mill
Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
Italgrani USA
Miller Milling
Minot Milling
Report Inclusions
Market Estimates and Forecast
Market Dynamics
Industry Trends
Competition Landscape
Nature-wise Analysis
Type-wise Analysis
Distribution-wise Analysis
End Use-wise Analysis
Region-wise Analysis
Country-wise Analysis
Key Trends Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
About Us
Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.
Contact
Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com