U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,604.75
    +16.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,389.00
    +128.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,865.00
    +24.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,703.50
    +10.80 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.18
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.50
    +4.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.22 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9730
    +0.0021 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7930
    -0.0680 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,650.69
    -490.20 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.65
    -14.07 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,825.93
    -0.22 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Global Wheat Market Report 2022: Featuring Archer Daniels Midland, Tate and Lyle, General Mills, MGP Ingredients & Kerry Group

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Wheat Market

Global Wheat Market
Global Wheat Market

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wheat Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wheat Market is estimated to reach US$ 169.1 Billion in 2027. Wheat is a major global crop in terms of acreage and tradeable value, as well as a staple in many people's diets. It is the most important type of temperate-zone cereal, the grain of which is crushed to make flour for items such as bread, pasta, and pastry, among others. Wheat demand is stronger among the middle class, which has a big impact on the sector. Furthermore, the crop is a staple meal in many parts of the world, particularly in India and other Asian countries.

Worldwide Wheat Market Size was valued at US$ 127.7 Billion in 2021

Wheat demand has been increasing steadily for several years, and it is expected to continue in the next years. Surprisingly, the food business is driving the global wheat market, which is quickly expanding across all regions as people's disposable income rises. Furthermore, the expanding need for wheat is supported by the rapidly growing population, which has increased demand for both wheat and its starch, as well as globalisation, which has increased the predominance of processed food. The growing demand for personal care products such as dry shampoo, cleansers, and lotions is boosting the wheat starch market, as well as the broader wheat market.

Global Consumption and Production Trends in Wheat Industry:

Due to the high consumption of wheat flour in everyday meals and the country's vast wheat production capacity, China's wheat consumption market is predicted to develop during the forecast period. Furthermore, China, the European Union, and India are among the world's top wheat producers. The presence of an entrenched food and beverage sector and increased spending by enterprises on the development of innovative wheat flour products are primarily responsible for expanding the wheat production market in China.

The Top Importing Countries Collectively Expands the Global Wheat Market:

In our report, Egypt, Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil, Philippines, Bangladesh, Algeria, Japan, Morocco, and Mexico are among the top importing countries in the globe. Furthermore, according to this research, Egypt, Indonesia, and Turkey are the top three importing countries, owing to customers' increasingly hectic lifestyles. Furthermore, customers are gradually adjusting their preferences toward convenience foods, which saves their cooking time and provides them with instant food, raising demand for wheat and, as a result, the global wheat market.

Consuming Countries - Market & Volume breakup 10 countries:

1. China
2. European Union
3. India
4. Russian Federation
5. United States
6. Pakistan
7. Egypt
8. Turkey
9. Iran
10. Brazil

Producing Countries - Volume breakup 10 countries:

1. China
2. European Union
3. India
4. Russian Federation
5. United States of America
6. Canada
7. Pakistan
8. Ukraine
9. Australia
10. Argentina

Importing Countries - Volume breakup 10 countries:

1. Egypt
2. Indonesia
3. Turkey
4. Brazil
5. Philippines
6. Bangladesh
7. Algeria
8. Japan
9. Morocco
10. Mexico

Exporting Countries - Volume breakup 10 countries:

1. Russian Federation
2. European Union
3. United States of America
4. Canada
5. Ukraine
6. Australia
7. Argentina
8. Kazakhstan
9. Turkey
10. India

Wheat Utilization - Volume breakup from 3 Viewpoints

1. Food use
2. Feed use
3. Other uses

All the Key players have been covered from 3 Viewpoints:

  • Overview

  • Recent Developments

  • Revenue Analysis

Company Analysis:

1. Archer Daniels Midland
2. Tate and Lyle
3. General Mills, Inc.
4. MGP Ingredients Inc.
5. Kerry Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Wheat Market

6. Global Wheat Volume

7. Share Analysis

8. Consuming Country - Market & Volume Analysis

9. Producing Country - Volume Analysis

10. Importing Country - Volume Analysis

11. Exporting Country - Volume Analysis

12. Wheat Utilization in Volume

13. Porters Five Forces

14. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmtt0g

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • TSMC Cuts Capital Spending 10% in a Warning for Tech Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. slashed its 2022 capital spending target by roughly 10%, a dramatic sign of trouble for the technology industry from the world’s most valuable chip company.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to

  • Polestar 3 electric SUV to be produced in U.S. in 2024, EV maker Lucid set to meet targets

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details the latest news about Polestar's electric SUV and EV maker Lucid stating it will meet its 2022 production targets.

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • Not a Monster: Pepsi-Backed Energy Drink Files for Bankruptcy

    Energy drinks occupy a unique space in the beverage category. To say those claims are dubious at best puts it mildly, but the energy drink business is booming, led by Coca-Cola backed Monster Beverage . While Coke owns under 20% of Monster, the partnership has been a strong one that has helped the brand make inroads at grocery and convenience stores.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs that now make up half of its workers

    Nearly half of IBM’s roles—known as “new collar” jobs—no longer require a college degree, says former CEO and chairman Ginni Rometty.

  • TSMC Reports Record Profit, Gains Exemption From U.S. Chip Curbs on China

    The world’s largest contract chip maker was boosted by strong sales of its cutting-edge chips used in smartphones and other devices.

  • Chip Industry Braces for ‘Heavy Blow’ From China Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s new restrictions on doing business with China are sending shock waves through the global semiconductor industry, with chip-equipment makers girding for perhaps the most painful fallout. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation

  • Russian copper builds up in LME warehouses -sources

    Significant volumes of unwanted Russian-origin copper have been deposited in London Metal Exchange approved warehouses in Germany, the Netherlands and Taiwan since the middle of September, two sources familiar with the matter said. Western countries imposed sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine, in what Moscow calls a "special military operation", but so far there are no restrictions on its metals. Despite this, several industry sources have told Reuters that some consumers have been rejecting Russian copper, which is being delivered to warehouses connected to the LME, effectively a market of last resort for producers and consumers.

  • A shocking number of baby boomers and Generation X plan to work past 70—or forever

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.

  • African gas becomes a focus for EU countries trying to replace Russia supply

    A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. “Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that (liquid gas) can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

  • Natural-Gas Spike’s Chilling Effect: Higher Heating Costs This Winter

    U.S. households that use natural gas to heat their homes will spend an average of $931 this winter, up 28% from last year, one government agency says.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Sold in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    When it comes to making money, few money managers can hold a candle to billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created almost $590 billion in value for his shareholders and delivered an aggregate return of better than 3,600,000% for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). In other words, riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails to big gains has been a proven investment strategy for decades.

  • Airbus CEO says 2022 deliveries may affect later output

    The head of European planemaker Airbus on Wednesday reaffirmed a target of delivering a total of 700 aircraft in 2022 - a task he said was necessary to reach a separate monthly production target of 65 narrowbody jets in early 2024. "There is a lot on our plate ... for the last three months of the year, but it is not very different from what we have done in '17, '18 and '19," Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said. That in turn will help determine whether Airbus can reach a longer-term goal of 75 narrowbody jets a month in 2025, he added in remarks setting out a sequence of interconnected challenges as supply chains grapple with energy costs and labour shortages.

  • Marks & Spencer to close one in four bigger stores amid rising costs

    The retailer said it would close 67 full line stores.

  • OPEC reduces estimated growth in global oil demand

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at how oil markets are faring amid OPEC+ reducing global oil demand growth and its announcement that it plans to cut production.

  • Uber and Lyft riders could soon 'start to see prices come down,' analyst says

    Elevated Uber, Lyft, and Doordash prices may not retreat until more drivers pull up and operational expenses recede.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?

    On Wednesday, Poland said it had detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, an event that will add to concerns about Europe's energy security after the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak. The UK has already stopped importing Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and the EU will ban imports from December in an attempt to strip the Kremlin of revenue to fund the war.

  • Samsung Gets One-Year Exemption From New U.S. Chip Restrictions on China

    The semiconductor giant received a one-year exemption from new U.S. restrictions that block exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China.