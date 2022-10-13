Global Wheat Market Report 2022: Featuring Archer Daniels Midland, Tate and Lyle, General Mills, MGP Ingredients & Kerry Group

Company Logo

Global Wheat Market

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wheat Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wheat Market is estimated to reach US$ 169.1 Billion in 2027. Wheat is a major global crop in terms of acreage and tradeable value, as well as a staple in many people's diets. It is the most important type of temperate-zone cereal, the grain of which is crushed to make flour for items such as bread, pasta, and pastry, among others. Wheat demand is stronger among the middle class, which has a big impact on the sector. Furthermore, the crop is a staple meal in many parts of the world, particularly in India and other Asian countries.



Worldwide Wheat Market Size was valued at US$ 127.7 Billion in 2021



Wheat demand has been increasing steadily for several years, and it is expected to continue in the next years. Surprisingly, the food business is driving the global wheat market, which is quickly expanding across all regions as people's disposable income rises. Furthermore, the expanding need for wheat is supported by the rapidly growing population, which has increased demand for both wheat and its starch, as well as globalisation, which has increased the predominance of processed food. The growing demand for personal care products such as dry shampoo, cleansers, and lotions is boosting the wheat starch market, as well as the broader wheat market.



Global Consumption and Production Trends in Wheat Industry:



Due to the high consumption of wheat flour in everyday meals and the country's vast wheat production capacity, China's wheat consumption market is predicted to develop during the forecast period. Furthermore, China, the European Union, and India are among the world's top wheat producers. The presence of an entrenched food and beverage sector and increased spending by enterprises on the development of innovative wheat flour products are primarily responsible for expanding the wheat production market in China.



The Top Importing Countries Collectively Expands the Global Wheat Market:



In our report, Egypt, Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil, Philippines, Bangladesh, Algeria, Japan, Morocco, and Mexico are among the top importing countries in the globe. Furthermore, according to this research, Egypt, Indonesia, and Turkey are the top three importing countries, owing to customers' increasingly hectic lifestyles. Furthermore, customers are gradually adjusting their preferences toward convenience foods, which saves their cooking time and provides them with instant food, raising demand for wheat and, as a result, the global wheat market.



Consuming Countries - Market & Volume breakup 10 countries:



1. China

2. European Union

3. India

4. Russian Federation

5. United States

6. Pakistan

7. Egypt

8. Turkey

9. Iran

10. Brazil



Producing Countries - Volume breakup 10 countries:



1. China

2. European Union

3. India

4. Russian Federation

5. United States of America

6. Canada

7. Pakistan

8. Ukraine

9. Australia

10. Argentina



Importing Countries - Volume breakup 10 countries:



1. Egypt

2. Indonesia

3. Turkey

4. Brazil

5. Philippines

6. Bangladesh

7. Algeria

8. Japan

9. Morocco

10. Mexico



Exporting Countries - Volume breakup 10 countries:



1. Russian Federation

2. European Union

3. United States of America

4. Canada

5. Ukraine

6. Australia

7. Argentina

8. Kazakhstan

9. Turkey

10. India



Wheat Utilization - Volume breakup from 3 Viewpoints



1. Food use

2. Feed use

3. Other uses



All the Key players have been covered from 3 Viewpoints:

Overview

Recent Developments

Revenue Analysis

Company Analysis:



1. Archer Daniels Midland

2. Tate and Lyle

3. General Mills, Inc.

4. MGP Ingredients Inc.

5. Kerry Group



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Wheat Market



6. Global Wheat Volume



7. Share Analysis



8. Consuming Country - Market & Volume Analysis



9. Producing Country - Volume Analysis



10. Importing Country - Volume Analysis



11. Exporting Country - Volume Analysis



12. Wheat Utilization in Volume



13. Porters Five Forces



14. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmtt0g

