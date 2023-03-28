Global Wheat Protein Market Report 2023: Growing Role of Wheat Protein in Pet Food Industry Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Wheat Protein Market

Global Wheat Protein Market

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wheat Protein Market by Product (Gluten, Protein Isolate, Textured Protein, Hydrolyzed Protein), Form, Concentration, Application (Bakery & Snacks, Pet Food, Nutritional Bars & Drinks, Processed Meat, Meat Analogs) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





According to the report, the global wheat protein market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from USD 2.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period in terms of value.

Wheat protein products are gaining attention, and consumers are more inclined toward adding more plant-based foods to their diets by including food products that contain wheat, gluten, and other proteins as alternative sources to animal-sourced products. The factors responsible for the growth of the wheat protein industry are the increase in lactose-intolerant consumers, health concerns, evolving protein source preferences, and a thriving food-processing sector that is introducing a wide variety of plant-based food & beverage products.

By application, Bakery & Snacks is projected to account for high demand during the forecast period

Wheat gluten is used in the bakery industry. It is used in bakery products such as pasta, bread, and pastries. Its viscoelastic properties improve the dough's strength, while its water absorption capacity enables improvised product yield, softness, and shelf-life of baked products. In Europe, the rise in the aging population and growing health concerns have compelled consumers to opt for healthier alternatives such as value-added baked goods. Increasing disposable incomes and higher living standards have boosted the demand for bakery products in Europe.

Bread and biscuits are the most consumed products; however, the demand for other bakery items, such as cakes, pastries, and cookies, is also increasing. Kroner-Starke, a German-based company, provides vital wheat gluten, which finds application in bakery products. Furthermore, a well-known company, Kellogg's, provides wheat protein-based snacks such as Pop-Tarts are a popular toaster pastry that typically contains wheat protein. Nestle also provides such as Nestle Crunch and Toll House Cookies. The bakery sector in the wheat protein market witnesses a paradigm shift in consumer interest toward health-enriching and functional foods.

Story continues

By form, Dry wheat protein is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The dry form of wheat proteins is preferred among manufacturers of the food & beverage industry due to several benefits. Wheat proteins in the dry form are characterized by better stability and, ease of handling & better storage conditions compared to the liquid form.

By region, Asia-Pacific will drive market growth during the forecast period

Wheat proteins are highly cost-effective as compared to other proteins and find applications in various food industries, mainly bakeries. Bakery products account for a significant share of the food processing industry, and their consumption continues to rise due to the growing population, rising awareness, and increasing urbanization. The overall investment level in Asia and the Pacific regions has increased substantially over the past decade, especially in China, which contributes to rapid economic growth. The region hosts a strong agricultural production base, which is a key factor in producing plant-based protein sources.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Consumer Preference for Meat Analogs

Growth in Applications of Wheat Protein in Varied End-user Industries

Growing Popularity of Protein-Rich Food Products

Rise in Lactose Intolerance Boosted Use of Wheat Protein as Dairy Alternative

Restraints

Increase in Discussion on Gluten Intolerance and Gluten-Free Diets

Ban on Plant Proteins and Wheat of GM Origin

Opportunities

Growing Role of Wheat Protein in Pet Food Industry

Challenges

Limited Technological Developments

Low Consumer Awareness About Non-Soy Proteins

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Increase in Trend of Veganism to Drive Wheat Protein Market

4.2 Concentration Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

4.3 Dry Form to be Major Segment in Europe in 2022

4.4 US Estimated to Account for Largest Market Share in 2022

4.5 Europe to Account for Largest Share by Type During Forecast Period (Value)

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Wheat Protein Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wheat Gluten

7.3 Wheat Protein Isolate

7.4 Textured Wheat Protein

7.5 Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

8 Wheat Protein Market, by Concentration

8.1 Introduction

8.2 75% Concentration

8.3 80% Concentration

8.4 95% Concentration

9 Wheat Protein Market, by Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dry

9.3 Liquid

10 Wheat Protein Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Bakery & Snacks

10.3 Pet Food

10.4 Nutritional Bars & Drinks

10.5 Processed Meat

10.6 Meat Analogs

10.7 Other Applications

11 Wheat Protein Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

ADM

Agridient B.V.

Amber Wave

Amco Proteins

Aminosib JSC

Batory Foods

Blattmann Schweiz AG

Cargill, Incorporated

Crespel & Deiters Group

GC Ingredients

Glico Nutrition Foods Co. Ltd.

Gluten Y Almidones Industriales

Kerry Group PLC

Kroner-Starke

Manildra Group

MGP Ingredients

Purefield Ingredients

Roquette Freres

Sacchetto S.p.A.

Stentorian Industries Co. Ltd.

Sudzucker AG

Tate & Lyle

Tereos

The Scoular Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y66yhn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



