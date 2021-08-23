U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

Global Wheelchair Market Report 2021-2025: Opportunities in Hybrid Electric Wheelchair for Elderly Population

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wheelchair Market Research Report: By Type (Manual, Powered), Modality (Standard, Sports, Bariatric), End User (Adult, Pediatric), Application (Personal, Institutional), Distribution Channel (Retail, E-Commerce) -Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global wheelchair market revenue is projected to reach $7,818.5 million by 2025, at a 7.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2025

The booming aging population, rising incidence of spinal cord injuries (SCIs), increasing disposable income, and surging awareness about mobility assistance products are driving wheelchair sales.

The lockdowns and other restrictions implemented to control the spread of the COVID-19 infection hurt manufacturers around the world. This is why the wheelchair market was significantly impacted for quite a while in 2020. However, as countries are now lifting these restrictions, manufacturing and trade activities are picking up, which would lead to a resurgence in the demand for wheelchairs in the short term.

Powered and manual are the bifurcations of the type segment, of which the manual bifurcation held the larger share in the wheelchair market in 2020. Since such variants are cheaper, they easily fit the budget of the masses.

Of the bifurcations of the wheelchair market based on end user - pediatric and adult - the adult bifurcation is set to grow faster in the forecast period. This would be a result of the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of mobility disorders in adults, and surging number of road accidents. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2 billion people, or around 37.5% of the global population, were living with disabilities in 2019, most of whom were adults.

The wheelchair market is bifurcated into e-commerce and retail, under segmentation by distribution channel. The market was dominated by the retail bifurcation in 2020 as people prefer to try out such products first hand before buying, which is not possible with online shopping. Moreover, at retail stores, they can physically inspect and try out chairs by multiple brands.

North America generated the highest revenue in the wheelchair market in 2020, driven by the rising incidence of musculoskeletal issues and injuries, booming geriatric population, and increasing number of obese people. Moreover, the presence of a large number of market players leads to the easy availability of wheelchairs in the continent.

The fastest growth in the wheelchair market during the forecast period will be seen in Asia-Pacific (APAC). This would be a result of the expanding medical tourism industry, growing elderly population, and surging burden of chronic diseases. As per the Indian Ministry of Tourism in 2020, the country's medical tourism sector will likely reach $9.0 billion and hold a 20% share in the global medical tourism sector.

The competition in the wheelchair market is characterized by product launches, as such moves are allowing industry players to target more customers. For instance, in December 2020, the QUICKIE Nitrum wheelchair was launched by Sunrise Medical (US). This light, rigid, and adjustable wheelchair moves with the least amount of human effort.

In the same way, in May 2020, a multi-position power standing system wheelchair was introduced by Invacare Corporation. Named AVIVA FX - MPS Maxx, it is safe, stable, and comfortable in outdoor and indoor settings. Its small turning radius makes it ideal for indoor environments, while its 4Sure suspension system offers a less-bumpy ride outside.

Key companies in the global wheelchair market are

  • Invacare Corporation

  • Medline Industries Inc.

  • Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

  • Permobil AB

  • Etac AB

  • Ki Mobility

  • MEYRA GmbH

  • Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

  • Pride Mobility Products Corporation

  • Hoveround Corporation

  • Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. Ltd.

  • Matsunaga Manufactory Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
2.6 Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition
4.1.1 By Type
4.1.1.1 Manual
4.1.1.2 Powered
4.1.2 By Modality
4.1.2.1 Standard
4.1.2.2 Sports
4.1.2.3 Bariatric
4.1.2.4 Others
4.1.3 By End User
4.1.3.1 Adult
4.1.3.2 Pediatric
4.1.4 By Application
4.1.4.1 Personal
4.1.4.2 Institutional
4.1.5 By Distributional Channel
4.1.5.1 Retail
4.1.5.2 E-commerce
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Trends
4.2.1.1 Technological advancements in wheelchair design
4.2.2 Drivers
4.2.2.1 Surging number of geriatric patients
4.2.2.2 Rising cases of SCIs and road accidents
4.2.2.3 Improving healthcare infrastructure
4.2.2.4 Enhancing post-treatment services
4.2.2.5 Increasing prevalence of obesity
4.2.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on the market forecast
4.2.3 Restraints
4.2.3.1 Expensive nature of electric wheelchair
4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on the market forecast
4.2.4 Opportunities
4.2.4.1 Hybrid electric wheelchair for elderly population
4.2.5 Impact of Covid-19 on Global Wheelchair Market
4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Type
5.2 By Modality
5.3 By End User
5.4 By Application
5.5 By Distribution Channel
5.6 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Modality
6.3 By End User
6.4 By Application
6.5 By Distribution Channel
6.6 By Country

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
7.1 By Type
7.2 By Modality
7.3 By End User
7.4 By Application
7.5 By Distribution Channel
7.6 By Country

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast
8.1 By Type
8.2 By Modality
8.3 By End User
8.4 By Application
8.5 By Distribution Channel
8.6 By Country

Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast
9.1 By Type
9.2 By Modality
9.3 By End User
9.4 By Application
9.5 By Distribution Channel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ix3ueb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wheelchair-market-report-2021-2025-opportunities-in-hybrid-electric-wheelchair-for-elderly-population-301360522.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

