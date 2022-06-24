Global Wheelchair Markets Analysis and Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

Company Logo

Global Wheelchair Market

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wheelchair Market, By Product Type (Manual Wheelchair, Powered Wheelchair), By Category (Adult, Paediatric), By Application (Basic Wheelchair, Bariatric Wheelchair, Sports Wheelchair, Others), By End User, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wheelchair Market was valued at USD4590.12 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.75% to reach USD6390.07 million by 2027.

The market is primarily driven by the rise in the prevalence of spinal cord injuries among people and the growing geriatric population across the globe. Also, the ongoing advancements in wheelchair technology and the launch of better-performing wheelchairs in the market are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Global Wheelchair Market over the next five years.



A large number of people are suffering from some form of mobility issue and require mobility assistance. There is high demand for wheelchairs among the old age population as they are vulnerable and sometimes suffer from mobility disorders; therefore, they require the support of a wheelchair to move from one place to another.



Market players are making high-end investments in research and development activities to find innovative solutions and upgrade the wheelchair into its advanced versions. The introduction of electric wheelchairs in the market and the integration of advanced technologies in the wheelchair that can store and easily transfer vital patient information to concerned authorities are expected to boost the sales of wheelchairs across the globe.



Based on product type, the market is divided into the manual wheelchair and powered wheelchair. The manual wheelchair dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for 61.53% of the overall market share.

The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, 2023-2027. They are readily available and affordable as compared to a powered wheelchair. The launch of a manual wheelchair in a variety of weights and configurations to meet the different requirements of patients is expected to further drive the segment growth in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the Global Wheelchair Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Wheelchair Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Global Wheelchair Market is divided into product type, category, application, end-user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Wheelchair Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Wheelchair Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Wheelchair Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Wheelchair Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Wheelchair Market.

Invacare Corporation

OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

Investor AB (Permobil AB)

Hoveround Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Sunrise Medical LLC

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Graham-Field Health Products Inc.

Karman Healthcare., Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Wheelchair Market, By Product Type:

Manual Wheelchair

Powered Wheelchair

Wheelchair Market, By Category:

Adult

Pediatric

Wheelchair Market, By Application:

Basic Wheelchair

Bariatric Wheelchair

Sports Wheelchair

Others

Wheelchair Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/weru4e

