U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,832.25
    +32.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,906.00
    +234.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,857.75
    +120.25 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,728.90
    +17.10 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.57
    +1.30 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    -0.16 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.69
    -0.26 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1410
    +0.2080 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,830.93
    +69.36 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.61
    +17.39 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.13
    +98.68 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Global Wheelchair Markets Analysis and Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Wheelchair Market

Global Wheelchair Market
Global Wheelchair Market

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wheelchair Market, By Product Type (Manual Wheelchair, Powered Wheelchair), By Category (Adult, Paediatric), By Application (Basic Wheelchair, Bariatric Wheelchair, Sports Wheelchair, Others), By End User, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wheelchair Market was valued at USD4590.12 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.75% to reach USD6390.07 million by 2027.

The market is primarily driven by the rise in the prevalence of spinal cord injuries among people and the growing geriatric population across the globe. Also, the ongoing advancements in wheelchair technology and the launch of better-performing wheelchairs in the market are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Global Wheelchair Market over the next five years.

A large number of people are suffering from some form of mobility issue and require mobility assistance. There is high demand for wheelchairs among the old age population as they are vulnerable and sometimes suffer from mobility disorders; therefore, they require the support of a wheelchair to move from one place to another.

Market players are making high-end investments in research and development activities to find innovative solutions and upgrade the wheelchair into its advanced versions. The introduction of electric wheelchairs in the market and the integration of advanced technologies in the wheelchair that can store and easily transfer vital patient information to concerned authorities are expected to boost the sales of wheelchairs across the globe.

Based on product type, the market is divided into the manual wheelchair and powered wheelchair. The manual wheelchair dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for 61.53% of the overall market share.

The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, 2023-2027. They are readily available and affordable as compared to a powered wheelchair. The launch of a manual wheelchair in a variety of weights and configurations to meet the different requirements of patients is expected to further drive the segment growth in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the Global Wheelchair Market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Wheelchair Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast the Global Wheelchair Market is divided into product type, category, application, end-user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Wheelchair Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Wheelchair Market.

  • To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Wheelchair Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Wheelchair Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Wheelchair Market.

  • Invacare Corporation

  • OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

  • Investor AB (Permobil AB)

  • Hoveround Corporation

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

  • Sunrise Medical LLC

  • Carex Health Brands, Inc.

  • Graham-Field Health Products Inc.

  • Karman Healthcare., Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Wheelchair Market, By Product Type:

  • Manual Wheelchair

  • Powered Wheelchair

Wheelchair Market, By Category:

  • Adult

  • Pediatric

Wheelchair Market, By Application:

  • Basic Wheelchair

  • Bariatric Wheelchair

  • Sports Wheelchair

  • Others

Wheelchair Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Spain

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Colombia

  • Argentina

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/weru4e

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Remember All the Hype Around Palantir?

    Palantir Technologies went public in late 2020 and got lots of attention from the wallstreetbets crowd for a while. The company sells software and services to corporations and governments seeking to solve problems using data analysis.

  • ‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

    Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Crop Facilities Hit at Ukraine Port, Adding to War’s Food Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Infrastructure owned by two major agriculture traders was damaged in Russian attacks at one of the biggest crop-handling ports in Ukraine, adding to the mounting losses suffered by its farm sector.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Ver

  • Elon Musk Mentions Tesla and Bankruptcy in Same Breath. Why Everyone Needs to Relax.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke with a Tesla owners club. He talked bankruptcy, advertising, full self driving, and birthrates. There was a lot to digest.

  • Oil CEOs Get Olive Branch From Granholm in Gas-Price Huddle

    (Bloomberg) -- The US energy chief struck a conciliatory tone in a high-stakes meeting with top oil executives to discuss soaring gasoline prices on Thursday, though the huddle yielded little progress on a plan to address the supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Market

  • ‘Recession is inevitable’: Elon Musk now thinks there’s a greater than 50-50 chance that the economy will decline. Here are 3 simple ways to protect your money

    Tough times are coming. Prep your portfolio.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: META, GOOGL Among 23 Names On This Screen

    See who joins META and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • These 9 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Higher During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Despite navigating his way through more than a half-dozen bear markets since taking the reins in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has created more than $590 billion in shareholder value and overseen a better than 3,600,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Warren Buffett's success as an investor is the result of a long list of factors, including his love of dividend-paying stocks and time-tested businesses that can outperform in virtually any economic environment.

  • Big oil executives to receive 'stern message' on gas prices from Biden administration

    As a part of a range of actions this week on gas prices, the Biden administration has summoned seven of the nations top oil refining companies to Washington for a meeting.

  • Oil Is Still Scarce. OPEC Likely Won’t Come to the Rescue.

    OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, is set to meet June 30 to decide on oil production levels. But it’s having trouble reaching its target to pump more crude.

  • These dividend stocks yield at least 5% and have plenty of room to raise payouts

    DEEP DIVE This year’s stock price declines make for an increasing number of stocks with high dividend yields of at least 5%. Below is a screen that highlights 29 that appear to be able to raise their payouts considerably.

  • Global Commodity Shock Enters Next Phase With Recession Test

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities will get intense scrutiny for the rest of 2022 after a first half dominated by the supply turmoil and inflationary shocks unleashed by Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Here, we look at what the rest of the year holds for raw materials from crude oil and natural gas to grains, gold, and iron ore.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Live

  • Biden Proposed a Gas Tax Suspension. Here’s Why Oil Prices Are Falling.

    President Biden is calling on lawmakers to lift the federal tax on gasoline for three months and is asking states to take similar measures.

  • ATI says that 'none' of its employees will relocate in HQ move to Dallas

    While ATI Inc. is moving its corporate headquarters from Pittsburgh to Dallas, the company says that none of its employees will be packing thier bags.

  • China's CATL to produce next-generation EV battery in 2023

    Chinese battery giant CATL will start mass production next year of its latest generation product, with greater efficiency that lets electric cars drive longer distances on each charge, the company said on Thursday. The world's biggest battery maker is scrambling to retain its top position against competition from rivals such as BYD, which will soon start supplying batteries to Tesla. CATL's new battery, called Qilin, will boost volume utilisation rate to 72%, the world's highest, versus 50% for its first generation launched in 2019, the firm said, and increase the battery system's energy density to 255 Wh/kg.

  • Germany triggers gas alarm stage, accuses Russia of 'economic attack'

    Germany triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan on Thursday in response to falling Russian supplies but stopped short of allowing utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers in Europe's largest economy. The measure is the latest escalation in a standoff between Europe and Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has exposed the bloc's dependence on Russian gas supplies and sparked a frantic search for alternative energy sources. The step is a largely symbolic signal to companies and households but marks a major shift for Germany, which cultivated strong energy ties with Moscow stretching back to the Cold War.

  • Toyota tells American bZ4X electric crossover owners to park their cars immediately [Updated]

    Toyota is recalling its new bZ4X electric car before it has a chance to hit U.S. showrooms.

  • Oil up more than $1 but set for second weekly drop on recession fears

    Oil rose by more than $1 a barrel on Friday supported by tight supply, although crude was heading for a second weekly fall on concern that rising interest rates could push the world economy into recession. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday the central bank's focus on curbing inflation was "unconditional", adding to fears about more interest rate hikes that have weighed on financial markets. Brent crude was up $1.42, or 1.3%, at $111.47 a barrel by 0952 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.29, or 1.2%, to $105.56.