Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028: Featuring Fonterra Co-operative, LACTALIS Ingredients, Hilmar Cheese Company & More

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

According to this report, the global whey protein concentrate market is being supported by the global dairy market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2023 and 2028. The global market for whey protein concentrate is being driven by the increasing health consciousness of consumers.

Whey protein concentrate is a dairy-sourced whey-based food ingredient substance that has more than 25% protein content. To obtain whey protein concentrate, non-protein constituents are eradicated, typically during the cheese-making process. Whey protein concentrate is a good source of protein that is considered a complete protein as it contains the nine essential amino acids.

Consuming whey protein concentrate brings a lot of benefits to the body as it can be easily digested and absorbed by the body, increases the muscle content which fuels the body strength, reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases and comes with low side-effects.

The increasing inclination of youth towards fitness and bodybuilding is propelling the whey protein concentrate market growth. The growing health consciousness among working professionals, owing to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle issues, is further boosting the sale of downstream products containing whey protein concentrate.

The rising application of whey protein concentrate in biscuits, cereals, flavoured shakes and beverages, and cheese, among others, is a major market fuelling factor. Over the forecast period, an increase in demand for these downstream products of whey protein concentrate is expected to be witnessed.

Moreover, increasing disposable income, rapid urbanisation, and increasing recommendation of whey protein concentrate products for fitness enthusiasts are likely to provide impetus to the market for whey protein concentrate in the coming years.

The heightening sporting activities is leading to an escalation in the popularity of whey protein concentrates among athletes. In this regard, whey protein concentrate is witnessing applications in whey protein supplements, protein shakes, and protein bars. The growing expansion of the sports nutrition industry is another crucial driving factor of the whey protein concentrate market which is expected to boost the demand for the product.

In terms of geography, North America is projected to witness a healthy growth in the forecast period because of the heightened cases of obesity across the United States resulting in an increased interest in healthy food products.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Nature

  • Organic

  • Conventional

Market Segmentation by Composition

  • WPC 35

  • WPC 50-79

  • WPC 80

  • Others

Market Classification by Form

  • Powder

  • Cream

Market Categorisation by End Use

  • Infant Formula and Baby Foods

  • Dietary Supplements

  • Food Processing

  • Sports Nutrition

  • Beverages

  • Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Hypermarket and Supermarket

  • Convenience Store

  • Special Store

  • Online

  • Others

Market Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Others

Competitive Landscape

This report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the whey protein concentrate market companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

  • Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

  • LACTALIS Group

  • Saputo Inc

  • Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc

  • Arla Foods Ingredients Group

  • Glanbia plc

  • Agropur cooperative

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

6 Market Snapshot

7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges

8 Global Whey Protein Market Overview

9 Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market Analysis

10 Regional Analysis

11 Market Dynamics

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Industry Events and Developments

Companies Mentioned

  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

  • LACTALIS Ingredients

  • Saputo Inc.

  • Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

  • Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

  • Glanbia pic

  • Agropur cooperative


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8id4q9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-whey-protein-concentrate-market-report-and-forecast-2023-2028-featuring-fonterra-co-operative-lactalis-ingredients-hilmar-cheese-company--more-301717300.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

