Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028: Featuring Fonterra Co-operative, LACTALIS Ingredients, Hilmar Cheese Company & More
According to this report, the global whey protein concentrate market is being supported by the global dairy market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2023 and 2028. The global market for whey protein concentrate is being driven by the increasing health consciousness of consumers.
Whey protein concentrate is a dairy-sourced whey-based food ingredient substance that has more than 25% protein content. To obtain whey protein concentrate, non-protein constituents are eradicated, typically during the cheese-making process. Whey protein concentrate is a good source of protein that is considered a complete protein as it contains the nine essential amino acids.
Consuming whey protein concentrate brings a lot of benefits to the body as it can be easily digested and absorbed by the body, increases the muscle content which fuels the body strength, reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases and comes with low side-effects.
The increasing inclination of youth towards fitness and bodybuilding is propelling the whey protein concentrate market growth. The growing health consciousness among working professionals, owing to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle issues, is further boosting the sale of downstream products containing whey protein concentrate.
The rising application of whey protein concentrate in biscuits, cereals, flavoured shakes and beverages, and cheese, among others, is a major market fuelling factor. Over the forecast period, an increase in demand for these downstream products of whey protein concentrate is expected to be witnessed.
Moreover, increasing disposable income, rapid urbanisation, and increasing recommendation of whey protein concentrate products for fitness enthusiasts are likely to provide impetus to the market for whey protein concentrate in the coming years.
The heightening sporting activities is leading to an escalation in the popularity of whey protein concentrates among athletes. In this regard, whey protein concentrate is witnessing applications in whey protein supplements, protein shakes, and protein bars. The growing expansion of the sports nutrition industry is another crucial driving factor of the whey protein concentrate market which is expected to boost the demand for the product.
In terms of geography, North America is projected to witness a healthy growth in the forecast period because of the heightened cases of obesity across the United States resulting in an increased interest in healthy food products.
Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Nature
Organic
Conventional
Market Segmentation by Composition
WPC 35
WPC 50-79
WPC 80
Others
Market Classification by Form
Powder
Cream
Market Categorisation by End Use
Infant Formula and Baby Foods
Dietary Supplements
Food Processing
Sports Nutrition
Beverages
Others
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Hypermarket and Supermarket
Convenience Store
Special Store
Online
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Others
Competitive Landscape
This report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the whey protein concentrate market companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:
Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited
LACTALIS Group
Saputo Inc
Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc
Arla Foods Ingredients Group
Glanbia plc
Agropur cooperative
Others
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
3 Report Description
4 Key Assumptions
5 Executive Summary
6 Market Snapshot
7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges
8 Global Whey Protein Market Overview
9 Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market Analysis
10 Regional Analysis
11 Market Dynamics
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Industry Events and Developments
