The Global Whey Protein Market is forecast to grow by $5012.28 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period

Global Whey Protein Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the whey protein market and is forecast to grow by $5012. 28 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the whey protein market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing product launches, rising awareness of the health benefits of whey, and the wide application of whey protein.



The whey protein market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Whey protein concentrates

• Whey protein hydrolysates

• Whey protein isolates



By Application

• Food and beverages

• Nutritional supplements

• Personal care

• Animal feed and pet food



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of whey protein in clinical nutrition as one of the prime reasons driving the whey protein market growth during the next few years. Also, the strategic activities of vendors and the increasing use of e-commerce channels for sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the whey protein market covers the following areas:

• Whey protein market sizing

• Whey protein market forecast

• Whey protein market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading whey protein market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, AMCO Proteins, Arla Foods amba, Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial, Kaserei Champignon Hofmeister, LACTALIS Ingredients, Leprino Foods Co., Milk Specialties Global, Nagase and Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Saputo Inc., and Zoic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Also, the whey protein market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

