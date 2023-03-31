Global Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.13%

Company Logo

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global whey protein (powder and concentrate) market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.13% during 2022-2028.

Whey protein is derived from whey, a watery portion of milk that separates from the curds during cheese production. It boosts muscle mass, maintains blood sugar levels, promotes weight loss, reduces inflammation, and helps in the treatment of diabetes. As it aids in improving athletic performance and boosting strength, whey protein is gaining traction among athletes and sports enthusiasts around the world.



The expanding purchasing power and the increasing adoption of a healthy and nutritious diet are among the major factors positively influencing the demand for whey protein worldwide. In addition, it is widely used in the preparation of shakes, muffins, cupcakes, smoothies, pancakes, coffee, and spreads, which are served across commercial food outlets.

This, in confluence with the burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming whey protein and the growing health consciousness among the masses are driving the market.

Furthermore, as it is utilized in the manufacturing of baby food and infant formula, increasing concerns of parents about the balanced nutrition of their children are creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the rising consumption of dietary supplements in daily routine for maintaining overall health is favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, product manufacturers are introducing novel variants in innovative flavors like coconut, caramel, chocolate, cranberry, and coffee to expand their product portfolio. They are also focusing on providing whey protein-based beverages and bakery products through online retail channels. This, in confluence with the thriving e-commerce industry, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.



