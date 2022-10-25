U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

Global White Spirit Market to Reach $74 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for White Spirit estimated at US$58. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$74 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global White Spirit Industry" -
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vodka, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$44.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gin segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

The White Spirit market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Rum Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR

In the global Rum segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
AL Sanea Chemical Products
AL-Oga Factory for Manufacturing White Spirit
Banner Chemicals Limited (Distributer)
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)
Brenntag AG (Distributer)
DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH
Eagle Petroleum
Exxonmobil Corporation
Gulf Factory for White Solvent
Haltermann Carless Deutschland GmbH


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033302/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
White Spirit - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for White
Spirit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for White Spirit by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vodka
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Vodka by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Vodka by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rum
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Rum by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rum by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gin
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Gin by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gin by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Trade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for On-Trade by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Trade by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Trade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Off-Trade by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Off-Trade by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World White Spirit Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
White Spirit Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Active Players in United States
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for White
Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for White Spirit by Product -
Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin, Rum and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for White
Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for White Spirit by Distribution
Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Active Players in Canada
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for White Spirit by Product -
Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin,
Rum and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
White Spirit Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Active Players in Japan
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for White Spirit by Product -
Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin, Rum and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
White Spirit Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Active Players in China
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for White Spirit by Product -
Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin, Rum and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
White Spirit Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for White Spirit by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for White Spirit by Product -
Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin,
Rum and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
White Spirit Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Active Players in France
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for White Spirit by Product -
Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin,
Rum and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
White Spirit Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Active Players in Germany
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for White Spirit by Product -
Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin,
Rum and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Active Players in Italy
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for White Spirit by Product -
Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin, Rum and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
White Spirit Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Active Players in United Kingdom
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for White
Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for White Spirit by Product -
Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin, Rum and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for White
Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for White Spirit by Distribution
Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Active Players in Spain
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for White Spirit by Product -
Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin, Rum and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Active Players in Russia
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for White Spirit by Product -
Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin,
Rum and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for White Spirit by
Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka,
Gin, Rum and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and
Off-Trade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
White Spirit Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for White Spirit by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for White Spirit by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for White Spirit by
Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin,
Rum and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and
Off-Trade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
White Spirit Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Active Players in Australia
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for White Spirit by
Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin,
Rum and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
White Spirit Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Active Players in India
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for White Spirit by Product -
Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin,
Rum and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for White Spirit by
Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka, Gin,
Rum and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and
Off-Trade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for White
Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for White
Spirit by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade
and Off-Trade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for White
Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for White
Spirit by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
White Spirit Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for White Spirit by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for White Spirit by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 135: Latin America Historic Review for White Spirit by
Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 136: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vodka,
Gin, Rum and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 137: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for White Spirit by Distribution Channel - On-Trade and
Off-Trade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 138: Latin America Historic Review for White Spirit by
Distribution Channel - On-Trade and Off-Trade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 139: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for White Spirit
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Trade and Off-Trade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Active Players in Argentina
Table 140: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Spirit by Product - Vodka, Gin, Rum and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033302/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


