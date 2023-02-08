U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

Global Whitening Emulsions Market Size To Hit $4.99 Billion By the end of 2032 | Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Whitening Emulsions: Around three-fourths Sales Accounted for by Microemulsions

Newyork, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the Global Whitening Emulsions Market was valued at US$ 2.88 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2022 to 2032).

The market is growing due to increasing demand for brightening products for flawless and radiant skin, and rising spending on skin care products across the world. Consumer lifestyles are changing due to increasing disposable income and the innovation of new and advanced products. Increasing penetration of whitening emulsions has broadened their scope among male consumers. The changing preference for skin care regimens among male consumers has also influenced the gender in using such products to maintain healthy skin. As such, manufacturers are increasingly turning their attention to male applications, which is expected to significantly drive their growth in the market.

  • For example, Oriflame Cosmetics AG focuses on the development of fair products for men under the Oriflame North for Men fairness face cream brand, sold in all regions.

On the flip side, high levels of mercury in whitening emulsions can cause a threat to consumers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only allows a mercury concentration of less than 1 mg/kg in products. Mercury salts in whitening emulsions obstruct the secretion of melanin, resulting in a brighter skin tone. More amounts of mercury in whitening emulsions have led to product recalls, which can be a restraining factor for this market.

Request A Free Sample Copy - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33290

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Skin creams are the leading segment under product type and held 51.2% market value share in 2021.

  • The microemulsions segment leads in terms of form and accounted for a market share of 72.1% by 2021.

  • The other chemical ingredients segment accounted for 55.6% market share in 2021.

  • By distribution channel, online pharmacies led the global market and are expected to continue to do so, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted years.

  • Europe is the leading regional market with a value share of 33.2% in 2021 owing to the presence of established manufacturers in the region.

Rising adoption of skin care products to achieve even skin tone, flawless skin, and reducing acne spots is set to drive the sales of whitening emulsions across the world, according to a researcher of Persistence Market Research.

Ask for Report Customization - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33290

Market Competition

Key players in the market are focusing on digital platforms to increase their customer base and brand loyalty. To ensure regular sales, manufacturers are also focusing on product innovation and collaboration.

  • In 2021, Gillette launched shaving and skincare products under the PLANET KIND brand. The product line includes facial cleansers, moisturizers, and others.

  • In February 2022. SkinCeuticals introduced Phyto A + brightening treatment, Phyto corrective gel, and Phyto corrective masque.

  • In December 2021, the Skincare Refresh Skin Science brand, a division of Visionary Skincare Pvt. Ltd, debuted in the Indian market with a diverse product portfolio, which includes tonics, anti-aging serums, face serums, peeling agents, foamy cleansers, and products for pigmented, dry, oily, and acne-prone skin.

Buy Now - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33290

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the whitening emulsions market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

The research study is based on product type (lotions, skin creams), form (microemulsion, others), ingredient (herbal, others), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, supermarkets/hypermarkets, drug stores, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, e-Commerce), across seven key regions of the world.

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

About Persistence Market Research:  

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353  


