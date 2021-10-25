U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) Signs a Binding MOU With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID-19 Antigen Test on the Market: 8K Filed on 09/21/2021

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.
·5 min read
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (GWHP) is Confident in the New Partnerships to Produce the Best COVID Antigen Test on the Market.

COVID Antigen Testing is Not Going Away and Has Become the New Test and Vaccine for Years to Come.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireGlobal WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) offers one of the largest lines of COVID-19 tests. Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) states that the Antibody IgG/IgM tests that they offer are capable of detecting all the currently identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The strains identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7) , South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1) strain contains multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein, Global understands the need to be ahead of the virus to conquer the virus. Now, with the vaccine, Global is offering one of the largest lines of products to fight this virus.

Global understands that this is a war on COVID-19 and we are expanding our line of products to be able to fight. With a facility in the Philippines, Global will be able to fight the COVID War better by taking the fight to some of the regions of the world which have not been serviced.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

With results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, the more lives that can be saved with the only FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology Point of Care Test. With the new fingerstick test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, and – to help curb the spread of COVID-19 SARS2.

As a third surge of the coronavirus threatens much of the United States, public health experts across the country say there still aren’t enough tests available to keep the virus under control. With the continual mutation of the virus, Global is keeping up with demand and keeping up with the continual changes of the virus in the R & D of the tests.

Global Wholehealth Partners Corp. provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines for detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood. It has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019). The company was founded on March 7, 2013, and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians’ offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. Notably, Global offers 56 products FDA approved and many are Approved for OTC use, and 25 POC products approved by the FDA.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Media Contact:
Name: Charles Strongo
CEO, Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.
Email: Sales@gwhpcorp.com
Phone for Sales: 877-568-4947
www.gwhpcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


